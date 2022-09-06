ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Student detained outside Lawrence high school after credible threat

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qc28z_0hkZbgA200

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police detained a Lawrence student Tuesday after receiving a credible threat with concerns the student might be armed.

Lawrence police said district officials asked them to investigate the threat to Free State High School. Police identified the student, and school employees and the school resource officer tried to speak with him.

Lawrence police said they asked him to turn over his backpack, but the student was uncooperative. The student left property and began heading toward businesses south of the school, according to police.

Believing the student was armed, Lawrence police said the school resource officer called for backup while continuing to ask the student to give up his backpack.

MISSING: 30-year-old man last seen 2 weeks ago in Ottawa, Kansas

Police said another responding officer got in front of the student and was able to detain him without incident.

Lawrence police later determined the student was not armed.

“The threat was concerning and contained details. The student was then intentionally defiant with school personnel and officers. The Lawrence Police Department and school district work together daily and will always remain committed to fully investigating any threat. We’re glad this ended the way it did,” Deputy Chief Adam Heffley said in a statement.

Police did not release any further information about the threat received.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Child arrested after posting about 'bombing' Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bomb threat was made to the Kansas State Capitol through social media this week, police say. The threating post about "bombing the capitol" was made by a 13-year-old child from Shawnee County. The Capitol building was subsequently evacuated and bomb detection K9s were used to clear the building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Ottawa, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning. “We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.” At approximately 8:15 […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free State High School#Kansas Police#Fox4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
921news.com

Body Found in Fontana Kansas

On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy