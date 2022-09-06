MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot City Council moved Tuesday to repeal its ban on the Pit Bull dog breed. The Magic City has ordinances in place defining and protecting against dangerous dog behavior in addition to the pit bull ban. Alderwoman Carrie Evans brought up statistics that she found in Minot Police reports over the last three years to argue that the other rules are enough.

