Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
UTEP students in favor of construction project on Schuster Ave
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect to Campbell, excluding the intersections at Mesa Street, Oregon Street and Stanton Street. The city held a community meeting Thursday for citizens to learn about the project. The improvements will consist of:. Demolition of the existing pavement.
City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A large amount of hazardous materials was discovered by The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office at the 1100 block of East San Antonio Avenue Wednesday. EPFD responded to the scene due to the risk the materials posed to the environment and public safety hazards. It took over seven hours and 30 The post A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Doniphan Drive project continues as scheduled
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Doniphan Drive project started earlier this year between Thorn and Borderland Road, and the completion date is scheduled for April of next year. The project was planned to help reduce the number of crashes in the area. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department...
El Paso County Commissioners to decide on $345M certificates of obligation for UMC Monday
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners are expected to discuss and take action on the proposed $345.7 million certificates of obligation for the El Paso County Hospital District's expansion of the University Medical Center. KFOX14 Investigates was able to tour the hospital to see why the...
The City of El Paso ranks as most affordable city
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United States. According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number […]
Resident claims west El Paso apartment complex not doing anything after mold reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A resident who lives at The Retreat at Mesa Hills said her apartment has mold and claims the managing team is not doing anything to help her. Patricia Rodriguez said she found the mold after coming back from a trip almost two weeks ago.
Air Quality Alert on Friday for El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for the El Paso area at 8:00 a.m. and stay in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for increased levels of ozone during the afternoon. If you fall into the sensitive...
Urban Air brings fun and adrenaline to West El Paso
Urban Air West El Paso is filled with color, fun, adrenaline, and much more!. It offers family fun with a variety of attractions like laser tag, trampolines, obstacle courses, ziplines, and a flip zone. They offer memberships and family night specials every Thursday from 4-8 PM. From birthday parties to...
El Paso VA to host job fair for open positions at its clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA will host a hiring fair for open VA positions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the VA clinic at 5001 N. Piedras. Applicants will be qualified on the spot and will begin the interview process the same day. Applicants should bring their […]
El Paso to display new art installation at San Jacinto plaza for Hispanic Heritage Month
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will place new art installations at San Jacinto Plaza for Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage Month starts on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. To recognize the month, the city and Destination El Paso will place an art...
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
elpasomatters.org
El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s salary, perks outweigh others in Texas
Recent changes to City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s employment contract put his benefits package well above those of three other Texas city managers, an El Paso Matters analysis shows. When compared to the city managers of Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, some of Gonzalez’s benefits are much more lucrative, documents...
Las Cruces firefighters battle 15 separate trash fires
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces firefighters say they battled 15 separate trash fires Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. They say the fires were located along west Picacho Ave., Alameda Blvd., and east Lohman Ave. No injuries were reported. The Las Cruces Police Department detained a 42-year-old man they say is believed to be responsible for […]
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 6th through Sept. 10th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Rock Wall Repair Project. Gateway South at Transmountain on-ramp closed. US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian Bridge right lane closed. Wednesday, September 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed. Gateway West at...
Local advocate speaks up about massive Attendant Care shortage for people with disabilities
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso native brings awareness to the need for attendant care workers in the borderland. Nathan Coleman is an advocate for people with disabilities and a client of Caring Partners Home Care in El Paso. While his brother has been taking care of him for 36 years, he knows […]
Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hazy and comfortable
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a hazy, cloudy day in the Borderland.☁️☁️☁️. Expect a high of 92 degrees, another nice warm day, however expect to be rather hazy and see high cloud cover today.☁️. The reason we...
Las Cruces allows Mesilla Valley Pharmacy to sell cannabis products near school
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces pharmacy’s appeal to add cannabis into their medical products was approved by city council Tuesday. The city council meeting was filled with people for and against the Mesilla Valley Pharmacy selling tetrahydrocannabinol-infused products next to a school. The pharmacy appealed...
