El Paso County, TX

KFOX 14

Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP students in favor of construction project on Schuster Ave

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect to Campbell, excluding the intersections at Mesa Street, Oregon Street and Stanton Street. The city held a community meeting Thursday for citizens to learn about the project. The improvements will consist of:. Demolition of the existing pavement.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A large amount of hazardous materials was discovered by The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office at the 1100 block of East San Antonio Avenue Wednesday. EPFD responded to the scene due to the risk the materials posed to the environment and public safety hazards. It took over seven hours and 30 The post A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14

Doniphan Drive project continues as scheduled

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Doniphan Drive project started earlier this year between Thorn and Borderland Road, and the completion date is scheduled for April of next year. The project was planned to help reduce the number of crashes in the area. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The City of El Paso ranks as most affordable city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United States. According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number […]
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Parks And Recreation#Alcoholic Beverages#Restaurateur#Catering Services#Once A Day#Food Drink#Ascarate#Recreation Department#County
KFOX 14

Air Quality Alert on Friday for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for the El Paso area at 8:00 a.m. and stay in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for increased levels of ozone during the afternoon. If you fall into the sensitive...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Urban Air brings fun and adrenaline to West El Paso

Urban Air West El Paso is filled with color, fun, adrenaline, and much more!. It offers family fun with a variety of attractions like laser tag, trampolines, obstacle courses, ziplines, and a flip zone. They offer memberships and family night specials every Thursday from 4-8 PM. From birthday parties to...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s salary, perks outweigh others in Texas

Recent changes to City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s employment contract put his benefits package well above those of three other Texas city managers, an El Paso Matters analysis shows. When compared to the city managers of Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, some of Gonzalez’s benefits are much more lucrative, documents...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces firefighters battle 15 separate trash fires

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces firefighters say they battled 15 separate trash fires Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. They say the fires were located along west Picacho Ave., Alameda Blvd., and east Lohman Ave. No injuries were reported. The Las Cruces Police Department detained a 42-year-old man they say is believed to be responsible for […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 6th through Sept. 10th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Rock Wall Repair Project. Gateway South at Transmountain on-ramp closed. US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian Bridge right lane closed. Wednesday, September 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed. Gateway West at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hazy and comfortable

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a hazy, cloudy day in the Borderland.☁️☁️☁️. Expect a high of 92 degrees, another nice warm day, however expect to be rather hazy and see high cloud cover today.☁️. The reason we...
EL PASO, TX

