Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Extreme growth for Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — There is extreme fire growth in the Mosquito Fire as it moves to the southeast in Placer and El Dorado County. Flames jumped the American River Thursday, extending mandatory evacuations in both counties. According to Cal Fire, it's difficult to accurately map because of the smoke, but the fire has burned at least 29,585 acres and is uncontained. About 3,666 structures are threatened.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire burns in Placer County, crews assessing damage in Michigan Bluff | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 6,870 acres as of Thursday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. Cal Fire advised people who live near the fire to be prepared to evacuate if a warning or order is issued. Placer County declared a local emergency due to the fire on Thursday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Pyrocumulus: What is it and how does it form?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you spent even a few seconds outside Thursday and looked east, it would've been impossible not to notice the big puffy cloud stretching miles into the sky. James from Roseville put it best: "It's right there in your face. It's actually quite a sight." It’s...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size. Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also begun to burn into El Dorado county since it has jumped the American River, heading toward Volcanoville.
FORESTHILL, CA
FOX40

Power outages in Lodi after failure at substation

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Lodi is experiencing power outages due to an unexpected system failure of protection equipment at Lodi’s Industrial Substation. According to the city of Lodi, the city lost one of the three main energy supply feeds that it relies on for electricity. Local media outlets reported that Lodi administration […]
LODI, CA
FOX40

Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Many displaced as Mosquito Fire continues to burn

COOL, Calif. — As the Mosquito Fire continues to grow, more evacuees are being forced to pack up their cars and leave their homes. It’s a matter of life or death and they know it’s the only option. Some people are trying to make the best of...
GEORGETOWN, CA
