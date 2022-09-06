Read full article on original website
California requests emergency energy amid 7-hour 'Flex Alert' | Outage Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. Update:. Almost all of the about 600 PG&E customers in Davis who lost power earlier Thursday now have their energy restored. The California Independent Systems Operator (ISO) issued a level 2 Energy Emergency Alert effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A level 2...
Calif. Gold Rush towns in peril as huge flames erupt from Mosquito Fire
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
Extreme growth for Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — There is extreme fire growth in the Mosquito Fire as it moves to the southeast in Placer and El Dorado County. Flames jumped the American River Thursday, extending mandatory evacuations in both counties. According to Cal Fire, it's difficult to accurately map because of the smoke, but the fire has burned at least 29,585 acres and is uncontained. About 3,666 structures are threatened.
Mosquito Fire Explodes to 25,108 Acres with 3,666 Structures Threatened in the Sierra Foothills
The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior on Thursday afternoon and evening as it grew to 25,108 acres in just over two days in Placer County. Mandatory evacuations have now moved into Todd Valley and Foresthill with 3,666 structures threatened and no containment. Law enforcement and fire officials have spent...
'It's kind of tough' | More than 20 million families drowning in utility debt
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michelle Wilson lives in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood. She's a single mother with four children. Even though she relies on family and friends for support, she says she's still struggling to make ends meet. "It's kind of tough," Wilson said. " But I make it work,...
What is your electric utility doing to combat climate change? Most people don’t know, study says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — What is your electric utility doing to combat climate change? Does it even have a plan?. If you don’t know the answer to that, you’re not alone. A new study shows that – nationwide – there’s a huge disconnect for electric customers when it comes to knowing what their own utility is doing to combat climate change.
Mosquito Fire burns in Placer County, crews assessing damage in Michigan Bluff | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 6,870 acres as of Thursday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. Cal Fire advised people who live near the fire to be prepared to evacuate if a warning or order is issued. Placer County declared a local emergency due to the fire on Thursday.
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
California heat wave forecast: Smoky skies, looking ahead on final day of triple digits
Friday is another Weather Alert Day due to the extreme heat and unhealthy air quality in parts of Northern California. Although Friday won't be as hot as Thursday, there's still the possibility of breaking daily records, according to meteorologist Tamara Berg. Smoke in the area also continues to be an...
Pyrocumulus: What is it and how does it form?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you spent even a few seconds outside Thursday and looked east, it would've been impossible not to notice the big puffy cloud stretching miles into the sky. James from Roseville put it best: "It's right there in your face. It's actually quite a sight." It’s...
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
Why is there a big, red rabbit at Sacramento International Airport?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed the big red rabbit at the Sacramento International Airport and wondered why it's there?. It turns out travelers started a tradition that has the rabbit making money for the airport — all by accident. Collecting coins has become a weekly thing for...
Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened
FORESTHILL, Calif. — A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size. Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also begun to burn into El Dorado county since it has jumped the American River, heading toward Volcanoville.
Power outages in Lodi after failure at substation
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Lodi is experiencing power outages due to an unexpected system failure of protection equipment at Lodi’s Industrial Substation. According to the city of Lodi, the city lost one of the three main energy supply feeds that it relies on for electricity. Local media outlets reported that Lodi administration […]
Rolling blackouts for several Northern California communities called 'mistake,' said Cal ISO
LODI, Calif. — Managers with the state's power grid said there was a miscommunication with the Northern California Power Agency, which led to some unplanned outages for thousands during Tuesday's record-breaking heat. "It's regrettable we did have a communication issue," said Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of the California...
Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
Schools closed due to Mosquito Fire in Placer, El Dorado counties
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — As the insatiable Mosquito Fire continues to burn uncontained, some schools in El Dorado and Placer counties are closing. In El Dorado County, all Black Oak Mine Unified School District schools will be closed Friday. In Placer County, Foresthill Divide School will also be...
Many displaced as Mosquito Fire continues to burn
COOL, Calif. — As the Mosquito Fire continues to grow, more evacuees are being forced to pack up their cars and leave their homes. It’s a matter of life or death and they know it’s the only option. Some people are trying to make the best of...
