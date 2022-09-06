Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Judith T. Alfano
Judith T. Alfano, known to most as “Judy,” passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. She was surrounded by the family she loved dearly. She was 83 years old. Born on March 3, 1939, Judy was the daughter of the late Lloyd W. Williams and the late Wava D. Tyler Williams. She was a 1957 graduate of Goshen High School and a 1959 graduate of Western Michigan University; that same year, on Aug. 22, Judy was married to Stuart J. Alfano. Stuart and Judy shared more than 43 years together before Stuart’s passing in February of 2003.
Times-Union Newspaper
June Austie Spearman
June Austie Green Spearman, age 90, of Warsaw, and previously a longtime resident of the Dewart Lake area, passed away quietly on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Majestic Care Southwest in Fort Wayne. Born on June 30, 1932, in Anderson, June was the daughter of Thomas and Bonnie Copeland Green....
Times-Union Newspaper
Theodore E. ‘Ted’ Corrao
Theodore E. "Ted" Corrao, 76, Pierceton, died Sept. 3, 2022, at his Ridinger Lake home. He was born Dec. 25, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Theodore and Esther Holtzman Corrao. Private family burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be at noon Friday, Sept. 9 at the Titus Funeral Home, 2002 E. Sheridan St., Warsaw, with Pastor Jim Mansfield officiating.
Times-Union Newspaper
Eugene ‘Gene’ Ousley
NORTH WEBSTER – Eugene "Gene" Ousley, 75, of Pierceton, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 24, 1947, in Dock, Ky., to George W. and Julie Owsley Ousley. He attended high school in Prestonsburg, Ky., and lived most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
Carol L. Fisher
SYRACUSE – Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mark DeWayne Sprong
Mark DeWayne Sprong, 63, of Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, where he had been since July 17. He was born April 2, 1959, in Warsaw, to Ralph and Evelyn Curtis Sprong. On Nov. 25, 1988, he married Deborah Ann McAuliffe, who survives. Mark graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School in 1978 and earned an associate degree in photography from Ivy Tech. This led him to jobs with Slidecraft and the lab at Gene’s Camera Store, both in South Bend, and as a photo lab manager in Goshen. He later worked at Printing Plus and retired from Tri-Namic Printing Co., both in Warsaw.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw PD Announces Promotions
The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
Times-Union Newspaper
Plummers Honored At Industrial Park Groundbreaking
Ray Plummer, of Warsaw, and his late brother, Larry, were honored Aug. 31 at an industrial park groundbreaking in Defiance, Ohio. A news story from The Crescent-News reported Larry and Ray had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop. Larry died Dec. 18 so he did not get to see the groundbreaking last month on a site in Enterprise Industrial Park for Tessenderlo Kerley Inc., which will build a fertilizer plant there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Union Newspaper
Tracey’s Trails Fund Grants $4,000 To KCV To Train The Next Generation Of Bikers
The Tracey’s Trails Fund, a component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, recently granted $4,000 to Kosciusko County Velo Cycling Club (KCV). The grant enables KCV to train eight new League Cycling instructors, certified through the League of American Bicyclists. The trained individuals will serve as instructors for the Tracey’s Trailer program, a bicycle skills and safety course offered by KCV to third-graders in Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stanford E. Peachey
GOSHEN – Stanford E. Peachey, 62, of Syracuse, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, as a result of an auto accident. He was born Sept. 23, 1959, in Goshen. He is survived by a daughter, Rena Peachey, of Syracuse; a son, Shawn Kitson, of Syracuse; seven grandchildren; five “bonus” grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters: Brenda (Jack) Watson, of Bristol; and Sally (Greg) Carpenter, of Goshen; and a brother, Doug Peachey, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Times-Union Newspaper
New Walk-In Clinic Opens In Warsaw
Warsaw-area residents have a new place to turn for help when illness or minor injuries occur. The Parkview Walk-In Clinic is open at 2280 Provident Court, Warsaw. According to a news release from Parkview, the Parkview Walk-In Clinic is a convenient first stop when you need expert medical attention for these conditions and others: cuts and scrapes, suspected sprains and strains, minor allergic reactions, mild asthma flares, sore throat, headache, cough, low-grade fever, rash; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; eye, ear or sinus pain or irritation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Drops Home Match To Homestead
WARSAW – Warsaw tennis suffered a nonconference loss at the hands of Homestead Wednesday, falling 4-1 at home. The lone Warsaw victory game in the No. 2 doubles match, where Khareus Miller and Nick Boren 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. All other players lost in straight sets. Warsaw will stay at home for its next match, a Northern Lakes Conference clash with Wawasee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON - Sept. 15 is the date for the “free” Community Dinner in Pierceton. The dinner is drive-through only starting at 5 p.m. in the Catholic Church parking lot in Pierceton. The menu is chicken and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cup and cookies all neatly organized in a carryout container.
Times-Union Newspaper
3rd Annual Recovery Rocks Happening Sept. 18 At Sweetwater
FORT WAYNE - Addiction can be extremely isolating, leaving the person battling substance use disorder and his/her family feeling completely alone, looking for answers. Continued seclusion is not the answer, but connection and community are. That’s why The Mom of an Addict Inc. is hosting Recovery Rocks Fort Wayne 2022...
Times-Union Newspaper
Planners Give OK To Final Plat For Silver Lake Dollar General
Several cases were approved at the regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday, including a final plat for a Dollar General in Silver Lake. A new Area Plan director was also chosen. Matt Sandy will replace Dan Richard, who is retiring as of Oct. 1. Sandy is currently the assistant plan director.
Times-Union Newspaper
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosts BIG Celebration For Volunteers
The ninth annual BIG Celebration, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Kosciusko County, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road. This dinner will benefit the organization’s mission to help local children reach their potential through professionally supported one-to-one...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.07.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 7:39 p.m. Sunday - Melisa Gomez, 20, Fort Wayne, arrested for consumption of alcohol by a minor. Bond: $400. • 8:18 p.m. Sunday - Taran Marie Pena, 31, of 4839 N. CR 700E, Leesburg, arrested for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Micro-Sealing To Take Place Next Week On 6 Warsaw Streets
Pavement Solutions micro-sealing will take place on the following Warsaw streets during the week of Sept. 12-18: - Cook Street (from Main to Arthur) - Lydia Drive (Main Loop) - McClellan Street/Country Club Road (Pope Street to bridge) - Ranch Road (Fisher Avenue to railroad tracks) - West Street (Lake...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mentone Council Hears HELP Pathway Project Ideas
MENTONE – People on four Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP) Pathway teams presented the Mentone Town Council with their ideas Wednesday. Amy Roe, Kosciusko community coordinator, said Wednesday’s presentation was to determine two things: projects that will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to complete them and a wishlist of projects to put on the town’s strategic investment plan, where the goal is for Mentone to use additional funding for the projects that don’t use ARPA funding.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mooreland Woman Dies In Fulton Co. Crash
FULTON COUNTY - Wednesday at approximately 8:37 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ind. 14 and Fulton CR 1100W, in which a Moreland woman died. The preliminary crash investigation by Senior Trooper Todd...
Comments / 0