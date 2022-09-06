Read full article on original website
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
Ethereum’s landmark update is coming soon… But what is The Merge?
We’re a few days out from The Merge and ETH is in a bullish position. The transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus is set to make Ethereum cheaper, faster and more energy efficient to use, but I feel like a reminder is needed here. While Ethereum will...
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major 'Merge' upgrade
(Reuters) -Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions. Here's what you need to know about the "Merge" as the shift is known.
Week Ahead: Stocks Set To Resume Corrective Rally On Technicals
Dollar maintained perfect negative correlation with stocks. Technology outperforms after underperforming, as market flips. Will investors maintain last week's return to risk as the Federal Reserve pushes its liquidation pedal harder this month? Investors will find that both stocks and bonds become heavier as the dollar supply shrinks, and given that the economy is already in a downturn, continued tightening increases the chances for a recession even the Biden Administration will find it difficult to deny.
EBRD to help fund transition from gas to wind power in Egypt
CAIRO (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will help finance the decommissioning of 5GW of inefficient gas-fired power plants in Egypt from 2023 while pledging up to $1 billion for renewables, its regional director said on Sunday. EBRD would raise up to $300 million in sovereign...
How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?
Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
Currency, stamps and post-boxes, but what else will change after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II?
Queen Elizabeth II was head of state for over 70 years, making her the longest-serving British monarch. In that time, postage stamps, money, passports and even the national anthem became engrained in our minds as almost symbolic of the Queen, with her face and name on almost everything. However, with...
The Energy Report: Admit The Problem
Admitting you have a problem may be the first step in solving it. Yesterday, oil prices got a boost when Biden officials reportedly admitted that we could see a major oil price spike in December unless other measures are taken. The Biden administration is fearful that the EU ban on Russian oil supplies could cause a major oil price spike, so they are weighing other options like additional release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Yet, this is in direct opposition to a release by the Treasury Department when they tried to suggest that they had the answer to the looming December price spike. It’s called price caps. They mocked people who questioned whether price caps would work and tried to convince us all that this policy is the answer to the oil shortage problem. Yet, they say one thing and worry about another.
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENE)
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.
King Charles proclaimed monarch, queen's funeral on Sept. 19
LONDON (Reuters) - The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, royal officials said on Saturday, as her son Charles was officially proclaimed Britain's new king in a colourful ceremony laden with pageantry and dating back centuries. The death of the 96-year-monarch has provoked tears,...
AUD Soars As China's Inflation Falls Unexpectedly
The Australian dollar has posted sharp gains today. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6837, up 1.27%. China’s economy has been stalling, as global demand has weakened and China rigorously enforces a zero-COVID policy. The slowdown in the Chinese economy has hurt global growth, but the silver lining is that August inflation also dropped, which has taken the edge off global inflation. China is a key driver of external inflation pressures, and the decline will be welcome news in the major economies, where inflation remains enemy number one and has led to a sharp tightening in policy.
Prime Number Acquisition I Corp Unit (PNACU)
Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Manhasset, New York.
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
Week Ahead: Highlights include US CPI; China activity data; UK data dump
Mon: Hong Kong Mid-autumn Fest; UK GDP Estimate (Jul), German Final CPI (Aug), Chinese M2 (Aug). Tue: OPEC MOMR, Norges Bank Regional Network (Q3); Japanese Corporate Goods Price (Aug), Australian Consumer Sentiment (Sep), UK Jobs Data (Jul/Aug), EZ ZEW (Sep), US CPI (Aug), NFIB (Aug). Wed: IEA OMR; UK CPI...
Canadian Jobs Report: Implications on the Economy and Bank of Canada's Next Move
Investing.com -- In another sign that higher interest rates are beginning to cool the overheated domestic economy, Canada’s unemployment rate saw an unexpected jump, up to 5.4% in August compared to 4.9% in August. Analysts had expected an increase of only 0.1% to 5%. The Canadian economy also lost...
Crude Oil Higher on Dollar Weakness; Demand Concerns Grow
Investing.com -- Oil prices rose Friday, helped by weakness in the U.S. dollar, but are still on course for their lowest weekly close in seven months on concerns of sluggish economic growth and China’s COVID woes weighing on global demand. By 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded...
Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
