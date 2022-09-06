Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
June Austie Spearman
June Austie Green Spearman, age 90, of Warsaw, and previously a longtime resident of the Dewart Lake area, passed away quietly on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Majestic Care Southwest in Fort Wayne. Born on June 30, 1932, in Anderson, June was the daughter of Thomas and Bonnie Copeland Green....
Times-Union Newspaper
Carol L. Fisher
SYRACUSE – Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Eugene ‘Gene’ Ousley
NORTH WEBSTER – Eugene "Gene" Ousley, 75, of Pierceton, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 24, 1947, in Dock, Ky., to George W. and Julie Owsley Ousley. He attended high school in Prestonsburg, Ky., and lived most...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ted Gillem
SYRACUSE – Ted Gillem, 67, of Milford, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 9, 1954, in Kalamazoo, Mich., to Vernon and Donna Austin Gillem. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He worked as a computer programmer at Maple Leaf Farms for 15 years.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stanford E. Peachey
GOSHEN – Stanford E. Peachey, 62, of Syracuse, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, as a result of an auto accident. He was born Sept. 23, 1959, in Goshen. He is survived by a daughter, Rena Peachey, of Syracuse; a son, Shawn Kitson, of Syracuse; seven grandchildren; five “bonus” grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters: Brenda (Jack) Watson, of Bristol; and Sally (Greg) Carpenter, of Goshen; and a brother, Doug Peachey, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Times-Union Newspaper
Roberta Irene Frush
Roberta Irene Frush, of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the age of 62. She was born Nov. 17, 1959, in Warsaw, to Sandra Irene Salman and Earl B. Frush. Roberta graduated from Grace College in Winona Lake with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1983.
Times-Union Newspaper
Plummers Honored At Industrial Park Groundbreaking
Ray Plummer, of Warsaw, and his late brother, Larry, were honored Aug. 31 at an industrial park groundbreaking in Defiance, Ohio. A news story from The Crescent-News reported Larry and Ray had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop. Larry died Dec. 18 so he did not get to see the groundbreaking last month on a site in Enterprise Industrial Park for Tessenderlo Kerley Inc., which will build a fertilizer plant there.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mark DeWayne Sprong
Mark DeWayne Sprong, 63, of Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, where he had been since July 17. He was born April 2, 1959, in Warsaw, to Ralph and Evelyn Curtis Sprong. On Nov. 25, 1988, he married Deborah Ann McAuliffe, who survives. Mark graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School in 1978 and earned an associate degree in photography from Ivy Tech. This led him to jobs with Slidecraft and the lab at Gene’s Camera Store, both in South Bend, and as a photo lab manager in Goshen. He later worked at Printing Plus and retired from Tri-Namic Printing Co., both in Warsaw.
Times-Union Newspaper
New Walk-In Clinic Opens In Warsaw
Warsaw-area residents have a new place to turn for help when illness or minor injuries occur. The Parkview Walk-In Clinic is open at 2280 Provident Court, Warsaw. According to a news release from Parkview, the Parkview Walk-In Clinic is a convenient first stop when you need expert medical attention for these conditions and others: cuts and scrapes, suspected sprains and strains, minor allergic reactions, mild asthma flares, sore throat, headache, cough, low-grade fever, rash; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; eye, ear or sinus pain or irritation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Drops Home Match To Homestead
WARSAW – Warsaw tennis suffered a nonconference loss at the hands of Homestead Wednesday, falling 4-1 at home. The lone Warsaw victory game in the No. 2 doubles match, where Khareus Miller and Nick Boren 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. All other players lost in straight sets. Warsaw will stay at home for its next match, a Northern Lakes Conference clash with Wawasee.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw PD Announces Promotions
The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Concert Saturday In Akron
Island Vibe will be playing a free, family-friendly concert on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Akron's Community Park in downtown Akron for Second Saturdays - Music in Akron's Community Park. They are "Your connection to Key West" and will take the audience to the islands with their steel drums and tropical music. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of live music. This will be in conjunction with Akron's Summer's End Festival. The band is funded in part by the Northern Indiana Community Foundation and the Akron Las Donas Club.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.08.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:28 p.m. Tuesday - Brian R. Glover, 57, of 9811 N. Fourth of July Ave., Syracuse, arrested for misdemeanor battery with bodily injury. No bond set. • 1:06 p.m. Tuesday - Maria Isabel McDonald, 53, of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mooreland Woman Dies In Fulton Co. Crash
FULTON COUNTY - Wednesday at approximately 8:37 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ind. 14 and Fulton CR 1100W, in which a Moreland woman died. The preliminary crash investigation by Senior Trooper Todd...
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
Times-Union Newspaper
3rd Annual Recovery Rocks Happening Sept. 18 At Sweetwater
FORT WAYNE - Addiction can be extremely isolating, leaving the person battling substance use disorder and his/her family feeling completely alone, looking for answers. Continued seclusion is not the answer, but connection and community are. That’s why The Mom of an Addict Inc. is hosting Recovery Rocks Fort Wayne 2022...
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos
Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Football Previews For Week 3
Warsaw (3-0, 1-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at Concord (1-2, 0-1 NLC) When: Friday, 7 p.m., Jake Field, Dunlap. Series (last 35 years): Concord, 20-15. John Harrell’s prediction: Warsaw, 35-10. Last meeting: Oct. 15, 2021, Concord, 26-22. About Warsaw: Coach Bart Curtis’ Associated Press/Indiana Football Coaches Association Indiana Football Coaches...
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON - Sept. 15 is the date for the “free” Community Dinner in Pierceton. The dinner is drive-through only starting at 5 p.m. in the Catholic Church parking lot in Pierceton. The menu is chicken and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cup and cookies all neatly organized in a carryout container.
Times-Union Newspaper
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosts BIG Celebration For Volunteers
The ninth annual BIG Celebration, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Kosciusko County, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road. This dinner will benefit the organization’s mission to help local children reach their potential through professionally supported one-to-one...
