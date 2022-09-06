Judith T. Alfano, known to most as “Judy,” passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. She was surrounded by the family she loved dearly. She was 83 years old. Born on March 3, 1939, Judy was the daughter of the late Lloyd W. Williams and the late Wava D. Tyler Williams. She was a 1957 graduate of Goshen High School and a 1959 graduate of Western Michigan University; that same year, on Aug. 22, Judy was married to Stuart J. Alfano. Stuart and Judy shared more than 43 years together before Stuart’s passing in February of 2003.

