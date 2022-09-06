Mark DeWayne Sprong, 63, of Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, where he had been since July 17. He was born April 2, 1959, in Warsaw, to Ralph and Evelyn Curtis Sprong. On Nov. 25, 1988, he married Deborah Ann McAuliffe, who survives. Mark graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School in 1978 and earned an associate degree in photography from Ivy Tech. This led him to jobs with Slidecraft and the lab at Gene’s Camera Store, both in South Bend, and as a photo lab manager in Goshen. He later worked at Printing Plus and retired from Tri-Namic Printing Co., both in Warsaw.

LEESBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO