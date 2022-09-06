Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
June Austie Spearman
June Austie Green Spearman, age 90, of Warsaw, and previously a longtime resident of the Dewart Lake area, passed away quietly on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Majestic Care Southwest in Fort Wayne. Born on June 30, 1932, in Anderson, June was the daughter of Thomas and Bonnie Copeland Green....
Times-Union Newspaper
Roberta Irene Frush
Roberta Irene Frush, of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the age of 62. She was born Nov. 17, 1959, in Warsaw, to Sandra Irene Salman and Earl B. Frush. Roberta graduated from Grace College in Winona Lake with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1983.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw PD Announces Promotions
The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mark DeWayne Sprong
Mark DeWayne Sprong, 63, of Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, where he had been since July 17. He was born April 2, 1959, in Warsaw, to Ralph and Evelyn Curtis Sprong. On Nov. 25, 1988, he married Deborah Ann McAuliffe, who survives. Mark graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School in 1978 and earned an associate degree in photography from Ivy Tech. This led him to jobs with Slidecraft and the lab at Gene’s Camera Store, both in South Bend, and as a photo lab manager in Goshen. He later worked at Printing Plus and retired from Tri-Namic Printing Co., both in Warsaw.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.08.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:28 p.m. Tuesday - Brian R. Glover, 57, of 9811 N. Fourth of July Ave., Syracuse, arrested for misdemeanor battery with bodily injury. No bond set. • 1:06 p.m. Tuesday - Maria Isabel McDonald, 53, of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Theodore E. ‘Ted’ Corrao
Theodore E. "Ted" Corrao, 76, Pierceton, died Sept. 3, 2022, at his Ridinger Lake home. He was born Dec. 25, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Theodore and Esther Holtzman Corrao. Private family burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be at noon Friday, Sept. 9 at the Titus Funeral Home, 2002 E. Sheridan St., Warsaw, with Pastor Jim Mansfield officiating.
Times-Union Newspaper
Eugene ‘Gene’ Ousley
NORTH WEBSTER – Eugene "Gene" Ousley, 75, of Pierceton, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 24, 1947, in Dock, Ky., to George W. and Julie Owsley Ousley. He attended high school in Prestonsburg, Ky., and lived most...
Times-Union Newspaper
Plummers Honored At Industrial Park Groundbreaking
Ray Plummer, of Warsaw, and his late brother, Larry, were honored Aug. 31 at an industrial park groundbreaking in Defiance, Ohio. A news story from The Crescent-News reported Larry and Ray had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop. Larry died Dec. 18 so he did not get to see the groundbreaking last month on a site in Enterprise Industrial Park for Tessenderlo Kerley Inc., which will build a fertilizer plant there.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Drops Home Match To Homestead
WARSAW – Warsaw tennis suffered a nonconference loss at the hands of Homestead Wednesday, falling 4-1 at home. The lone Warsaw victory game in the No. 2 doubles match, where Khareus Miller and Nick Boren 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. All other players lost in straight sets. Warsaw will stay at home for its next match, a Northern Lakes Conference clash with Wawasee.
Times-Union Newspaper
3rd Annual Recovery Rocks Happening Sept. 18 At Sweetwater
FORT WAYNE - Addiction can be extremely isolating, leaving the person battling substance use disorder and his/her family feeling completely alone, looking for answers. Continued seclusion is not the answer, but connection and community are. That’s why The Mom of an Addict Inc. is hosting Recovery Rocks Fort Wayne 2022...
Times-Union Newspaper
Gary W. Gray Sr.
AKRON – Gary W. Gray Sr., 68, Rochester, died at 8:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital of Indianapolis. Gary was born Jan. 4, 1954, in Wabash, to Toby and Susie Lester Miller. He was married on July 20, 1996, in Louisville, Ky., to Carolyn J. Ramsey; she survives.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ted Gillem
SYRACUSE – Ted Gillem, 67, of Milford, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 9, 1954, in Kalamazoo, Mich., to Vernon and Donna Austin Gillem. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He worked as a computer programmer at Maple Leaf Farms for 15 years.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tracey’s Trails Fund Grants $4,000 To KCV To Train The Next Generation Of Bikers
The Tracey’s Trails Fund, a component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, recently granted $4,000 to Kosciusko County Velo Cycling Club (KCV). The grant enables KCV to train eight new League Cycling instructors, certified through the League of American Bicyclists. The trained individuals will serve as instructors for the Tracey’s Trailer program, a bicycle skills and safety course offered by KCV to third-graders in Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON - Sept. 15 is the date for the “free” Community Dinner in Pierceton. The dinner is drive-through only starting at 5 p.m. in the Catholic Church parking lot in Pierceton. The menu is chicken and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cup and cookies all neatly organized in a carryout container.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos
Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
Times-Union Newspaper
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosts BIG Celebration For Volunteers
The ninth annual BIG Celebration, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Kosciusko County, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road. This dinner will benefit the organization’s mission to help local children reach their potential through professionally supported one-to-one...
Times-Union Newspaper
AWL Receives Award From National Leader In No-Kill Movement
The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County has been awarded the 2022 Best Friends Animal Society Network Partner “Touchstone” award. This lifesaving award was announced at the Best Friends Annual National Conference, according to a news release from AWL. AWL was one of five shelters in the country,...
Times-Union Newspaper
New Walk-In Clinic Opens In Warsaw
Warsaw-area residents have a new place to turn for help when illness or minor injuries occur. The Parkview Walk-In Clinic is open at 2280 Provident Court, Warsaw. According to a news release from Parkview, the Parkview Walk-In Clinic is a convenient first stop when you need expert medical attention for these conditions and others: cuts and scrapes, suspected sprains and strains, minor allergic reactions, mild asthma flares, sore throat, headache, cough, low-grade fever, rash; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; eye, ear or sinus pain or irritation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Fire On Pace To Reach 4,000 Service Calls In 2022
Firefighters with the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory are increasingly busier than ever before. While giving his monthly response report for July on Tuesday, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman reported WWFT had 337 responses, just a bit up from June. Of these calls, 39 were fire-related. “With each month, (it) kind of increases...
Times-Union Newspaper
Planners Give OK To Final Plat For Silver Lake Dollar General
Several cases were approved at the regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday, including a final plat for a Dollar General in Silver Lake. A new Area Plan director was also chosen. Matt Sandy will replace Dan Richard, who is retiring as of Oct. 1. Sandy is currently the assistant plan director.
