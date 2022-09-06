Terre Haute South Vigo MH Lilly Merk is the SBLive Indiana Athlete of the Week (August 22-28)

Congratulations to Terre Haute South Vigo junior Lilly Merk for being voted SBLive Indiana's High School Athlete of the Week for August 22-28.

A 6-foot junior middle hitter, Merk had two big matches during the week — against Bloomington North and Southport. She had 48 kills, 22 digs, and 11 blocks in the pair of South Vigo victories.

• PREVIOUS WINNERS: Keira Lucas - Northview (Brazil) (August 15-21)

Here is another look at the SBLive Indiana Athlete of the Week nominees for August 22-28:

Cole Ballard, Westfield football

A senior quarterback, Ballard led the Shamrocks to a 42-27 win over Lawrence Central. He threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns (with two interceptions) and ran for 72 yards and two scores.

Tanner Boyd, Gibson Southern football

Boyd, a junior quarterback, accounted for four touchdowns in his team's 45-7 win over New Albany.

Maty Burnett, Mt. Vernon girls soccer

A senior forward, Burnett scored 12 goals in two wins last week, including eight goals in an 11-1 win over Southridge. She has 18 goals (and 36 points) in her first five games.

Chloe Chicoine, McCutcheon (Lafayette) girls volleyball

A 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter who was the Gatorade player of the year as a junior, the Purdue commit is having another monster season with 140 kills in 22 sets played. On Saturday, she racked up 68 kills in four matches.

Liam Farmer, Cascade football

Farmer racked up 265 total yards and four touchdowns in Cascade's 28-13 win over Beech Grove. He rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries and added two receptions for 47 yards and a score.

Thomas Gotkowski, Ben Davis football

A junior quarterback, Gotkowski competed 15 of 19 passes for 202 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in his team's 44-13 win at Avon.

Avery Hales, Warsaw girls volleyball

A 5-11 senior setter, Hales recorded 43 assists against Homestead and then 47 against Penn in her first two matches of the week. An Indiana State commitment, she is already up to 332 assists for the season, and averaging 9.8 per set.

Jacob Hertz, Shawe Memorial (Madison) boys soccer

Hertz, a junior, recorded three goals and three assists in a win over Lanesville on Monday and followed up with another hat trick two days later against South Ripley. Hertz has scored three goals in four of his five games and has 14 for the season.

Jack Kazmierczak, Carmel football

Kazmierczak broke the school single-game record for passing yardage with 363 passing yards in a four-point loss to Center Grove. The senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.

Seth Kallem, Greencastle boys soccer

A senior midfielder, Kallem scored five goals in a win over Brown County — his third five-goal game of the season already – and he's up 19 goals and two assists for 43 points through the first five games of the young season.

Maximus Nosler, Westfield football

A junior wide receiver, Nosler caught three passes for 107 yards and two scores as the Shamrocks defeated Lawrence Central 42-27.

Elle Patterson, Tri-West Hendricks girls volleyball

A 6-0 senior outside hitter, Patterson surpassed 1,000 career kills during the week and already has more than 100 kills for the season. She had 551 kills during her junior season after recording 167 as a freshman and 193 as a sophomore.

Nicholas Patterson, Mooresville football

After accounting for four touchdowns in Week 1, Patterson accounted for five touchdowns in a Week 2 win against Danville. He threw four touchdown passes, including two to Levi Dorn, and ran for another score.

Alijah Price, Ben Davis football

The standout sophomore running back had another big week, rushing for 135 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in a 44-13 win over Avon.

Cooper Simmons-Little, Traders Point Christian football

Simmons-Little threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns (against one interception) in a 49-26 loss to Covenant Christian.

Kyle Turanchick, Oak Hill football

Turanchick, a senior running back, rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns on just 12 carries in Oak Hill's 58-7 win at Southwood.

Aysa Thomas, Brownsburg girls volleyball

A sophomore, Thomas recorded 51 assists in a 3-1 win over Western Boone last Monday. It marked the second time she hit the 50-mark this season and she is averaging 12.8 assists per set so far.

Grayson Thomas, New Palestine football

Thomas followed up his big Week 1 performance with another strong game in his team's 49-0 win over Decatur Central. He carried 12 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns and did not play in the second half.

Drew VanVleet, Bishop Chatard football

VanVleet threw for 289 yards and five touchdown passes in his team's 48-8 win over Arsenal Tech.

Jackson Willis, Lutheran (Indianapolis) football

Willis threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns in Lutheran's 71-0 win over Cardinal Ritter.