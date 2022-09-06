Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Micro-Sealing To Take Place Next Week On 6 Warsaw Streets
Pavement Solutions micro-sealing will take place on the following Warsaw streets during the week of Sept. 12-18: - Cook Street (from Main to Arthur) - Lydia Drive (Main Loop) - McClellan Street/Country Club Road (Pope Street to bridge) - Ranch Road (Fisher Avenue to railroad tracks) - West Street (Lake...
casscountyonline.com
U.S. 24 west of Logansport to close for box culvert replacement on or after Sept. 12, 2022
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of U.S. 24 west of Logansport. Crews will be replacing a box culvert between C.R. 600 W and C.R. 800 W on or after September 12, with work expected to wrap up by the end of October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
95.3 MNC
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
WANE-TV
New apartments planned off Washington Center Road and Fernwood Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local developer plans on building a total of 78 apartment units on two different land parcels in Fort Wayne, one on Washington Center Road and Homewood Drive, and the other at 718 Fernwood Ave. Both are on the city’s north side. Revolver...
abc57.com
State Road 25 to close for bridge construction
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – Crews will be working on the bridge over Chippewanuck Creek, which is between E 300 N and E 400 N, starting on or after September 12. During the closure, drivers should use the approved detour of S.R. 25, U.S. 31 and State Road 110, or seek an alternate route.
Times-Union Newspaper
Storm Sewer Work To Impact Argonne Road Thursday, Friday
WINONA LAKE - A construction update Wednesday on the Winona Avenue roundabout from Phend & Brown states that ongoing storm sewer work will impact travel lanes on Argonne Road on Thursday and Friday. Argonne Road from Winona Avenue under the railroad will be closed to traffic during the day. There...
inkfreenews.com
Road Closure Announced Related To Roundabout Project
WINONA LAKE — Phend & Brown, the contractor handling construction of the roundabout on the edge of Warsaw-Winona Lake, has announced temporary lane closures related to it. According to information issued on Wednesday, Sept. 7, due to ongoing storm sewer work, Argonne Road from Winona Avenue under the railroad will be closed to traffic during the day on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9. At the end of both days, the road will reopen in that section.
valpo.life
Seven New Transit Development Districts to Transform Northwest Indiana
The stage for a new era of transformative development was set Wednesday when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
WANE-TV
Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mooreland Woman Dies In Fulton Co. Crash
FULTON COUNTY - Wednesday at approximately 8:37 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ind. 14 and Fulton CR 1100W, in which a Moreland woman died. The preliminary crash investigation by Senior Trooper Todd...
Times-Union Newspaper
Plummers Honored At Industrial Park Groundbreaking
Ray Plummer, of Warsaw, and his late brother, Larry, were honored Aug. 31 at an industrial park groundbreaking in Defiance, Ohio. A news story from The Crescent-News reported Larry and Ray had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop. Larry died Dec. 18 so he did not get to see the groundbreaking last month on a site in Enterprise Industrial Park for Tessenderlo Kerley Inc., which will build a fertilizer plant there.
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Planners Give OK To Final Plat For Silver Lake Dollar General
Several cases were approved at the regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday, including a final plat for a Dollar General in Silver Lake. A new Area Plan director was also chosen. Matt Sandy will replace Dan Richard, who is retiring as of Oct. 1. Sandy is currently the assistant plan director.
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Council Approves Invoices, Quotes For School Demolition
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council approved $39,908.30 and $22,000 invoices for the school building demolition and grant writing services, respectively. The demolition of the former Silver Lake Elementary School began Tuesday. The Council also approved a $25,300 landscaping quote for sidewalks, plants and...
Times-Union Newspaper
New Walk-In Clinic Opens In Warsaw
Warsaw-area residents have a new place to turn for help when illness or minor injuries occur. The Parkview Walk-In Clinic is open at 2280 Provident Court, Warsaw. According to a news release from Parkview, the Parkview Walk-In Clinic is a convenient first stop when you need expert medical attention for these conditions and others: cuts and scrapes, suspected sprains and strains, minor allergic reactions, mild asthma flares, sore throat, headache, cough, low-grade fever, rash; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; eye, ear or sinus pain or irritation.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos
Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
Times-Union Newspaper
KEDCO Updates County Redevelopment On TIF Districts
The towns of Etna Green and Syracuse are eligible to have residential tax increment finance (TIF) districts, according to a Baker Tilly study conducted on behalf of the Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission. Alan Tio, chief executive officer of Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation, told the Commission Thursday that the studies for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw PD Announces Promotions
The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
Times-Union Newspaper
Minor Injuries In 6-Vehicle U.S. 30 Crash
Only minor injuries were reported from a six-vehicle accident Tuesday on U.S. 30 and Parker Street in?Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, Brant A. Jones, 44, Hartford City, was driving a fully-loaded dump truck westbound on U.S. 30 approaching Parker Street. Jones looked down to pick up his soda and when he looked back up, traffic had stopped.
WNDU
Non-profit seeks to build ‘vintage’ baseball field on South Bend’s southeast side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It could be a game changer for South Bend’s southeast side where a not-for-profit group is soliciting donations for the Foundry Field Campaign. Foundry Field would be a high-quality public access baseball park designed to bring vitality to the city’s urban core. It...
