A Popular Six Flags Roller Coaster Is Closing, But Now There's A Twist
Every ride at an amusement park is somebody’s favorite, but parks always need to add new attractions and experiences to get guests coming back year after year. This means that sometimes a popular ride must make way for something new. Such seemed to be the case for Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast at Six Flags Over Texas, which recently announced the “last chance” to ride it, but now things aren’t so clear.
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
The World's Second-Tallest Roller Coaster Is Closing Forever After Women Is Hit With Metal Debris
Once the fastest coaster ever, the Top Thrill Dragster in Ohio is permanently grounded.
Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride
The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
I spent a day at Universal and Disneyland and found the latter isn't great for a short trip
I've been visiting theme parks my whole life, so I compared the popular California ones based on things like dining, entertainment, and attractions
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!
For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
Disney Shocks Guests by Putting ‘Walt’ Back in Walt Disney World
Grab the tissues! Disney has heard the plea of its fans and has put “Walt” back in Walt Disney World Resort. That’s right, an all-new intro to the Magic Kingdom Park nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchantment” now features the man that began it all, Walter Elias Disney.
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
National Roller Coaster Day celebrates America's amusement parks
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- National Roller Coaster Day is celebrated every year on Aug. 16, highlighting the loops, twists and drops that have people flocking to amusement parks every summer. Aug. 16 has been selected as the attraction's national day since 1986. The date was chosen because that is the...
Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It
Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year. And in addition to that, it's not uncommon for free perks to go away or become something that costs extra.
How to Score the Best Disney Dining Reservations
We’ve all been there; we’ve got the perfect Walt Disney World Resort vacation planned out with a Disney Resort room reserved, a to-do list of the best attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and a list of characters to meet, but something is missing- a Disney dining reservation.
Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed
If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
Video of a Practically Empty 'Walt Disney World' Is the Stuff of Dreams
While a trip to Walt Disney World is a bucket list vacation for many people, fighting through throngs of tourists and waiting in long lines for hours can sour the experience. That's why it's important to pick the most strategic times to visit in the off-season, when less people are there.
‘Elevated’ Mixed Cocktails to Be Served in Magic Kingdom, 1994-Era PeopleMover Sign Removed, Creepy Doll Earns Special Treatment at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (9/1/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
