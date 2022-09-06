ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Republican candidate for governor unveils ‘Parental Bill of Rights,’ democratic incumbent says it’s ‘political hay’

By Jodi Latina
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TSHx_0hkZaY0t00

Conn. (WTNH) — Giving the power back to parents: that was the message from the Republican ticket in the race for governor.

This Republican plan, labeled as a “parental bill of rights,” covered everything from masks to school vouchers, to who transgender athletes should compete against.

Parents like Cheryl Radachowski of Danbury were at the state capitol Tuesday to hear about the Republican agenda. Her daughter runs track in Danbury and is embroiled in a lawsuit to stop transgender athletes from competing against females.

“When she was in high school, she was forced to compete against biological males,” Cheryl Radachowski said.

The Republican ticket wants to return power to parents, beginning with asking the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference to amend its policy on transgender athletes. Right now – the CIAC said it complies with state laws barring discrimination.

Candidate Bob Stefanowski would like to find an alternative forum.

“Transgender athletes should have the ability to compete,” Stefanowski said. “This is not about telling them they cannot. We need to find a solution.”

They say it’s dangerous for stronger male athletes who are transitioning to compete against females.  Which could lead to injury.

“It’s not fair to have a biological male with physiological advantages compete against biological females,” Radachowski said.

“I think is really important that we make science-based decisions,” Laura Devlin, the Republican Candidate for Lt. Governor, said. “The reason title 9 was put in place was to ensure safety and competitive fairness for girls and women in sports.”

Governor Ned Lamont responded.

“I don’t need a lot of politicians piling on and making political hay at the expense of what is probably a very few kids going through a very tough time right now,” Gov. Lamont said.

The Republican challengers unveiled several other issues in their “parental bill of rights,” from no sex education in classrooms before it is appropriate, to raising the age from 13 to 16 for parental oversite of social media accounts, as well as a statewide school safety audit and school vouchers.

“This is not radical stuff we are talking about here,” Stefanowski said.

Gwen Samuels, a mother from Hartford, said to “put extra supports in, then you can actually transition that child into the school that makes sense for them.”

Lamont said he supports expanding school choice at the local level and the city magnet school lottery.

“Allow more kids to be able to go to other schools, especially if they’re in an overcrowded school district to go to one that’s less crowded,” Gov. Lamont said. “I think it brings more diversity.”

News 8 reached out to the CIAC and they have no comment on Stefanowski’s Parental Bill of Rights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 31

Colleen Luna
2d ago

lamont and Blumenthal shaking in their boots right now as they should we have had enough of woke we have had enough of you both vote red in Nov it's what comes next if lamont wins that concerns me I think he's going to go mire woke and ct can't afford his price vote red not Ned

Reply(1)
8
monie jean
2d ago

Stop pandering Stefanowski and say it like it is! They should compete with their own gender or not at all! We dont need to cater to every crazy out there just to be fair! All two of them can compete with each other if their is no one else! If I say im a horse, do they have to allow me to compete in the Kentucky derby? Stop with all the craziness and lets get back to normal, ok!

Reply
4
James Patterson
2d ago

for a party that is anti government and always crying for less government in people's lives, the republicans sure do come up with a lot laws they wish to implement on people's lives most of which the majority of Americans don't agree with. guess they only want minority rule in this country 🙄 😕 😒

Reply(2)
2
Related
WTNH

Minor party endorsements play a big role in governor’s race

(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and running mate Lt. Governor Susan Bysweicz picked up another cross-endorsement. This time from Griebel-Frank for CT Party. That political party represents nearly 55,000 people across the state of Connecticut. This endorsement means Democratic incumbents Lamont and Bysewicz will be on the ballot 3 times in November. One team on […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
MassLive.com

Oath Keepers membership: Leaked list includes 550 members from Massachusetts, including 2 elected officials, report claims

There are two Massachusetts elected officials listed as being members of Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. The center received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Laura Devlin
Person
Bob Stefanowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Transgender Rights#Trans Women#Sex Education#Magnet School#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic
commonwealthmagazine.org

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL

The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
ANGELICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX 61

Connecticut leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth

HARTFORD, Conn. — State and federal Connecticut leaders are offering their condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy