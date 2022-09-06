Read full article on original website
Aim
3d ago
More Ham Mad why speak in typing then saying it in person in front of the Great Nation that are the first nation. Your a emigrate not from here.
More Ham Mad
3d ago
Always demanding special rights! Since you are a sovereign nation you should NOT be allowed to vote in our elections! We are not allowed to vote in Tribal elections!
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced
PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
South Dakota Elected Official Among Names on Leaked Oath Keepers List
A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League...
KELOLAND TV
Where and why has Noem flown out of state?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Attorney General recuses himself from investigation into Noem complaint
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo has referred one of two ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem to a different office in Pierre, following concerns of a potential conflict of interest. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will now lead the investigation into the complaint, according...
dakotafreepress.com
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
KEVN
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota voters passed recreational marijuana with roughly 54% of the vote in 2020. But that doesn’t mean it is a lock to pass again in 2022 in the form of Initiated Measure (IM) 27. “Protecting South Dakota Kids,” led by Jim Kinyon of Rapid City,...
“The state has no authority of teaching them morals”: Critical Race Theory in North Dakota
There were others who felt Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools, and not just in college or graduate school.
hubcityradio.com
Brian Bengs address issues at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron
HURON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota democratic Senate Candidate Brian Bengs is homing in on campaign themes for his race against republican incumbent Senator John Thune. Bengs says he is hearing some of the same issues across the state. Bengs, from Aberdeen, is making his first run for elective office. Thune is...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
A closer look at South Dakota’s Move Over law
Over the weekend a Huron police officer narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was rear-ended on the side of the road.
AG Week
Landowners facing lawsuits over surveyor access for Summit Carbon pipeline in North Dakota, South Dakota
Howard Malloy says he was asked politely on several occasions to allow a survey crew onto his land in North Dakota to look at a possible route for a carbon capture pipeline. He says after talking with some neighbors about the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, he told that pipeline company, 'no' to voluntary access easement.
READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs
Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
KELOLAND TV
Vice chair wants Beadle conservation chair out
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The vice chair of the Beadle Conservation District has filed a formal complaint calling for removal of the district’s chair. Russ Layton of rural Huron claims that the chair, Fran Fritz of rural Iroquois, didn’t follow South Dakota law regarding conservation districts when she decided to grant a grazing lease.
KELOLAND TV
SD agrees to change Native voter-registration practices
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s secretary of state and several members of Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet have agreed to be more diligent in protecting voting rights of Native Americans. They have reached settlement with several tribal governments and other groups in Rosebud Sioux Tribe et al...
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre 6-year-old among the 81 wishes granted in by Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana in FY2022
As Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana kicks off a new fiscal year, the organization is celebrating that it granted 81 life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses from September 1, 2021 – August 31, 2022. . “When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota House race heats up over abortion rights
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - North Dakota voter Stacy Sturm says affordable healthcare will be at the top of her mind when she decides who to send to Washington. “I’m a cancer survivor, and I know I’m looking at insurmountable bills right now,” said Sturm. “I’ve saved my entire life - I’ve worked 38 years, saved up, and one diagnosis and all my money is gone”
