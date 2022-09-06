ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 14

Aim
3d ago

More Ham Mad why speak in typing then saying it in person in front of the Great Nation that are the first nation. Your a emigrate not from here.

Reply
2
More Ham Mad
3d ago

Always demanding special rights! Since you are a sovereign nation you should NOT be allowed to vote in our elections! We are not allowed to vote in Tribal elections!

Reply(11)
3
Related
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced

PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Where and why has Noem flown out of state?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office

I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dakota People#Voting Rights#Lakota People#Politics Courts#Politics State#Pierre#The State Of South Dakota#The Motor Voter Law#Nvra#Department Of Labor And
hubcityradio.com

Brian Bengs address issues at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron

HURON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota democratic Senate Candidate Brian Bengs is homing in on campaign themes for his race against republican incumbent Senator John Thune. Bengs says he is hearing some of the same issues across the state. Bengs, from Aberdeen, is making his first run for elective office. Thune is...
HURON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Vice chair wants Beadle conservation chair out

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The vice chair of the Beadle Conservation District has filed a formal complaint calling for removal of the district’s chair. Russ Layton of rural Huron claims that the chair, Fran Fritz of rural Iroquois, didn’t follow South Dakota law regarding conservation districts when she decided to grant a grazing lease.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD agrees to change Native voter-registration practices

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s secretary of state and several members of Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet have agreed to be more diligent in protecting voting rights of Native Americans. They have reached settlement with several tribal governments and other groups in Rosebud Sioux Tribe et al...
ELECTIONS
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota House race heats up over abortion rights

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - North Dakota voter Stacy Sturm says affordable healthcare will be at the top of her mind when she decides who to send to Washington. “I’m a cancer survivor, and I know I’m looking at insurmountable bills right now,” said Sturm. “I’ve saved my entire life - I’ve worked 38 years, saved up, and one diagnosis and all my money is gone”
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy