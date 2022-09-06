ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OH

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman sentenced for Social Security fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Jackson County, West Virginia, woman has been sentenced in connection to Social Security fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Monique Casto, 37, of Kenna, will spend the next 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. She has also been ordered to pay $41,166 in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Johnathon Hamrick pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement officers...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest Ohio man with drugs

Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged for murder, burning body

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted in Mason County Circuit Court for murder and allegedly trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, William Lowell Ingram III, 61, of […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
wbrc.com

Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool. WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday. According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

To save a life - Local organizations spread awareness about Narcan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Thursday was Save a Life Free Narcan Day in West Virginia. The statewide initiative is meant to spread awareness and knowledge about Narcan. WTAP spoke with two local organizations working to spread the word. It’s a product that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Washington County school resource officers meet to talk about new school year

Washington County school resource officers met at Gold Star Park Thursday afternoon to meet and talk about the new school year. School resource officers are known for keeping schools and students safe. Another part of their job is to build good relationships with the students. Growing a positive relationship between students and officers is important, according to Deputy Sheriff Michael Harlow.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County police officer charged with false reporting

OHIO COUNTY- (WTRF) – A police officer in Ohio County has been charged with three offenses, including false reporting. Wheeling Police say they were dispatched to South Frazier Ave for a hit and run when two witnesses described a dark SUV losing control. According to a police report, the SUV was traveling North Bound on […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Thompson murder trial will be held in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thompson’s pretrial hearing was Tuesday afternoon in Judge Jason Wharton’s court room. Judge Wharton denied the Defense’s first motion to change venues and said it can be readdressed later if it becomes an issue. The defense presented two other motions, one was denied...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Attempted murder one of 62 indictments returned in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 62 people during its September term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The most notable indictment returned was against Dalton Richards, of Worthington. Richards allegedly stabbed a man in Stonewood in November 2021. He was at large...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ukrainian mother and daughter find refuge in West Virginia

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – The lives of nearly every Ukrainian have changed since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion on the country back in February. During the war, they’ve dealt with loved ones fighting and dying, having to flee their homes or their homes being destroyed, valued possessions left behind and more. Liubov and Rita Hurtova […]
SALEM, WV
thepostathens.com

City Council: Body passes 'Pay to Stay' Ordinance

Athens City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss a “Pay to Stay” Ordinance after questions about a state code that would possibly override it. The ordinance was introduced by Councilman Ben Ziff, D-At Large, who motioned to table it after learning that Ohio House Bill 430, which was passed into law on June 1 and will go into effect on Sept. 23, could possibly preempt the ordinance.
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

