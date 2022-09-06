Read full article on original website
West Virginia woman sentenced for Social Security fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Jackson County, West Virginia, woman has been sentenced in connection to Social Security fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Monique Casto, 37, of Kenna, will spend the next 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. She has also been ordered to pay $41,166 in […]
WTAP
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Johnathon Hamrick pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement officers...
WTAP
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
Wheeling police arrest Ohio man with drugs
Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana […]
West Virginia man charged for murder, burning body
Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted in Mason County Circuit Court for murder and allegedly trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, William Lowell Ingram III, 61, of […]
wbrc.com
Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say
WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool. WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday. According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.
WTAP
To save a life - Local organizations spread awareness about Narcan
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Thursday was Save a Life Free Narcan Day in West Virginia. The statewide initiative is meant to spread awareness and knowledge about Narcan. WTAP spoke with two local organizations working to spread the word. It’s a product that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
WTAP
Washington County school resource officers meet to talk about new school year
Washington County school resource officers met at Gold Star Park Thursday afternoon to meet and talk about the new school year. School resource officers are known for keeping schools and students safe. Another part of their job is to build good relationships with the students. Growing a positive relationship between students and officers is important, according to Deputy Sheriff Michael Harlow.
Ohio County police officer charged with false reporting
OHIO COUNTY- (WTRF) – A police officer in Ohio County has been charged with three offenses, including false reporting. Wheeling Police say they were dispatched to South Frazier Ave for a hit and run when two witnesses described a dark SUV losing control. According to a police report, the SUV was traveling North Bound on […]
WHIZ
Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
WTAP
Thompson murder trial will be held in Wood County
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thompson’s pretrial hearing was Tuesday afternoon in Judge Jason Wharton’s court room. Judge Wharton denied the Defense’s first motion to change venues and said it can be readdressed later if it becomes an issue. The defense presented two other motions, one was denied...
WDTV
Attempted murder one of 62 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 62 people during its September term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The most notable indictment returned was against Dalton Richards, of Worthington. Richards allegedly stabbed a man in Stonewood in November 2021. He was at large...
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
WTAP
Local organizations will give out free Narcan and Narcan training for Save a Life Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Thursday is Save a Life Day in West Virginia. Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center and Saint Joseph’s Recovery Center are partnering to support its mission. This means free Narcan and Narcan training. Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center’s medical director Dr. Ellen Brown said she wants people...
6-year-old missing West Virginia boy dies after found unresponsive in pool
A 6-year-old is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says a 6-year-old autistic boy was reported missing in Washington, WV, by his father. The Office says the boy wandered from their home, according to the father. After a search, the boy was discovered in a pool at […]
Ukrainian mother and daughter find refuge in West Virginia
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – The lives of nearly every Ukrainian have changed since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion on the country back in February. During the war, they’ve dealt with loved ones fighting and dying, having to flee their homes or their homes being destroyed, valued possessions left behind and more. Liubov and Rita Hurtova […]
thepostathens.com
City Council: Body passes 'Pay to Stay' Ordinance
Athens City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss a “Pay to Stay” Ordinance after questions about a state code that would possibly override it. The ordinance was introduced by Councilman Ben Ziff, D-At Large, who motioned to table it after learning that Ohio House Bill 430, which was passed into law on June 1 and will go into effect on Sept. 23, could possibly preempt the ordinance.
WTAP
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
WOUB
Athens City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ ordinance to protect tenants, but asks for legal review
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Athens City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday that would increase protections for tenants facing eviction because they are behind on their rent. But first council members discussed tabling the ordinance over concerns that a new state law might actually prohibit it. Those concerns were...
WTAP
Marietta College offering minimum $18 thousand scholarship for Ohio students
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is providing a new scholarship opportunity for students from the Buckeye state. The college is offering a scholarship opportunity of a minimum $18 thousand for Ohio residents. This opportunity was thought up by the school’s strategy team who want to continue to grow the...
