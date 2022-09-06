Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here's the most popular NFL team in the US and every state, based on Google search data
Google Trends data reveals the most-searched NFL teams in each state, plus the No. 1-searched team across the nation.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game
The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Sean Payton on New Orleans Saints in 2022: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the south, not Tampa’
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has some big expectations for his former team in 2022, and his
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision
Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
Christian McCaffrey Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Clear
The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is set to get underway this weekend. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to play his old team in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, Panthers star Christian McCaffrey shared his thoughts on the team's new...
AthlonSports.com
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1
During their time together on the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett were one of the most prolific duos in the NFL. But their time together came to an end during the offseason when Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Now, in typical NFL storyline fashion, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be […] The post Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
How To Watch Thursday Night Football Live Without Cable 2022
For the first time, a streaming service holds the lone set of keys to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football.
