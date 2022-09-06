ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Tracey’s Trails Fund Grants $4,000 To KCV To Train The Next Generation Of Bikers

The Tracey’s Trails Fund, a component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, recently granted $4,000 to Kosciusko County Velo Cycling Club (KCV). The grant enables KCV to train eight new League Cycling instructors, certified through the League of American Bicyclists. The trained individuals will serve as instructors for the Tracey’s Trailer program, a bicycle skills and safety course offered by KCV to third-graders in Warsaw Community Schools.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

AWL Receives Award From National Leader In No-Kill Movement

The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County has been awarded the 2022 Best Friends Animal Society Network Partner “Touchstone” award. This lifesaving award was announced at the Best Friends Annual National Conference, according to a news release from AWL. AWL was one of five shelters in the country,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Mentoring Program Coming To Kosciusko County This Fall

Over 60% of Kosciusko County residents reported struggling or suffering when it comes to their career or purpose well-being. Live Well Kosciusko is working to change that, according to a news release from the organization. This data comes from a countywide Gallup survey on the five areas of well-being that...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Free Community Dinner In Pierceton

PIERCETON - Sept. 15 is the date for the “free” Community Dinner in Pierceton. The dinner is drive-through only starting at 5 p.m. in the Catholic Church parking lot in Pierceton. The menu is chicken and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cup and cookies all neatly organized in a carryout container.
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

3rd Annual Recovery Rocks Happening Sept. 18 At Sweetwater

FORT WAYNE - Addiction can be extremely isolating, leaving the person battling substance use disorder and his/her family feeling completely alone, looking for answers. Continued seclusion is not the answer, but connection and community are. That’s why The Mom of an Addict Inc. is hosting Recovery Rocks Fort Wayne 2022...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring

An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

June Austie Spearman

June Austie Green Spearman, age 90, of Warsaw, and previously a longtime resident of the Dewart Lake area, passed away quietly on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Majestic Care Southwest in Fort Wayne. Born on June 30, 1932, in Anderson, June was the daughter of Thomas and Bonnie Copeland Green....
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Mentone Council Hears HELP Pathway Project Ideas

MENTONE – People on four Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP) Pathway teams presented the Mentone Town Council with their ideas Wednesday. Amy Roe, Kosciusko community coordinator, said Wednesday’s presentation was to determine two things: projects that will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to complete them and a wishlist of projects to put on the town’s strategic investment plan, where the goal is for Mentone to use additional funding for the projects that don’t use ARPA funding.
MENTONE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw PD Announces Promotions

The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Roberta Irene Frush

Roberta Irene Frush, of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the age of 62. She was born Nov. 17, 1959, in Warsaw, to Sandra Irene Salman and Earl B. Frush. Roberta graduated from Grace College in Winona Lake with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1983.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

9/11 Memorial Ceremony Relocated To Courthouse

On Sept. 11, there will be a local tribute to those who lives were taken in the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., on 9/11/2001. The Kosciusko County 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Committee invites the public to meet with them on the courthouse square in Warsaw at 4 p.m. Sunday to honor and remember all of the victims of that day, 21 years ago, as well as their families and the rescuers who have suffered from the terrible after-effects of the rescue and recovery efforts, according to a news release from the Committee.
WARSAW, IN
panoramanow.com

Apple Fest at Garwood Orchards 2022

Held in September each year, this is THE area event for Fall 2022! The Apple Fest Art and Craft Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday September 10th and 11th, 2022 from 9am – 4pm at Garwood Orchards in LaPorte, Indiana. For 40 years running! Crafts, arts, jewelry, ornamentals…...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Marshall County Blueberry Festival wraps up

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapped up a successful four-day run. The event took place at Centennial Park in Plymouth on Labor Day weekend. There were carnival rides, crafts, vendors and delicious food and treats. “The blueberry donuts are the biggest hit. That’s the...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Free Concert Saturday In Akron

Island Vibe will be playing a free, family-friendly concert on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Akron's Community Park in downtown Akron for Second Saturdays - Music in Akron's Community Park. They are "Your connection to Key West" and will take the audience to the islands with their steel drums and tropical music. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of live music. This will be in conjunction with Akron's Summer's End Festival. The band is funded in part by the Northern Indiana Community Foundation and the Akron Las Donas Club.
AKRON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

New Walk-In Clinic Opens In Warsaw

Warsaw-area residents have a new place to turn for help when illness or minor injuries occur. The Parkview Walk-In Clinic is open at 2280 Provident Court, Warsaw. According to a news release from Parkview, the Parkview Walk-In Clinic is a convenient first stop when you need expert medical attention for these conditions and others: cuts and scrapes, suspected sprains and strains, minor allergic reactions, mild asthma flares, sore throat, headache, cough, low-grade fever, rash; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; eye, ear or sinus pain or irritation.
WARSAW, IN

