Times-Union Newspaper
Tracey’s Trails Fund Grants $4,000 To KCV To Train The Next Generation Of Bikers
The Tracey’s Trails Fund, a component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, recently granted $4,000 to Kosciusko County Velo Cycling Club (KCV). The grant enables KCV to train eight new League Cycling instructors, certified through the League of American Bicyclists. The trained individuals will serve as instructors for the Tracey’s Trailer program, a bicycle skills and safety course offered by KCV to third-graders in Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
AWL Receives Award From National Leader In No-Kill Movement
The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County has been awarded the 2022 Best Friends Animal Society Network Partner “Touchstone” award. This lifesaving award was announced at the Best Friends Annual National Conference, according to a news release from AWL. AWL was one of five shelters in the country,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mentoring Program Coming To Kosciusko County This Fall
Over 60% of Kosciusko County residents reported struggling or suffering when it comes to their career or purpose well-being. Live Well Kosciusko is working to change that, according to a news release from the organization. This data comes from a countywide Gallup survey on the five areas of well-being that...
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON - Sept. 15 is the date for the “free” Community Dinner in Pierceton. The dinner is drive-through only starting at 5 p.m. in the Catholic Church parking lot in Pierceton. The menu is chicken and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cup and cookies all neatly organized in a carryout container.
WNDU
Bashor Children’s Home gears up for annual Running with Spoons fundraiser
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Bashor Children’s Home is gearing up for their annual Running with Spoons fundraiser. The event will take place on Thursday inside the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theater. Thirteen teams of local chefs will compete against each other by cooking up their favorite dishes. Guests...
Times-Union Newspaper
3rd Annual Recovery Rocks Happening Sept. 18 At Sweetwater
FORT WAYNE - Addiction can be extremely isolating, leaving the person battling substance use disorder and his/her family feeling completely alone, looking for answers. Continued seclusion is not the answer, but connection and community are. That’s why The Mom of an Addict Inc. is hosting Recovery Rocks Fort Wayne 2022...
95.3 MNC
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
Times-Union Newspaper
June Austie Spearman
June Austie Green Spearman, age 90, of Warsaw, and previously a longtime resident of the Dewart Lake area, passed away quietly on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Majestic Care Southwest in Fort Wayne. Born on June 30, 1932, in Anderson, June was the daughter of Thomas and Bonnie Copeland Green....
Times-Union Newspaper
Mentone Council Hears HELP Pathway Project Ideas
MENTONE – People on four Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP) Pathway teams presented the Mentone Town Council with their ideas Wednesday. Amy Roe, Kosciusko community coordinator, said Wednesday’s presentation was to determine two things: projects that will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to complete them and a wishlist of projects to put on the town’s strategic investment plan, where the goal is for Mentone to use additional funding for the projects that don’t use ARPA funding.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw PD Announces Promotions
The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
Times-Union Newspaper
Roberta Irene Frush
Roberta Irene Frush, of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the age of 62. She was born Nov. 17, 1959, in Warsaw, to Sandra Irene Salman and Earl B. Frush. Roberta graduated from Grace College in Winona Lake with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1983.
abc57.com
Winners: 2022 Blueberry Festival VIP Family Package
Six people won a VIP Family Package to the 2022 Blueberry Festival.
WANE-TV
The Army is struggling to recruit in Fort Wayne, but enlisting can be lucrative
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Captain Nicholas Sommers was just a kid from Warsaw before he joined the U.S. Army. “The Army helps you get ahead in life without costing you anything,” Sommers said. Now the Company Commander of Army Recruiting in Fort Wayne is looking to see...
Times-Union Newspaper
9/11 Memorial Ceremony Relocated To Courthouse
On Sept. 11, there will be a local tribute to those who lives were taken in the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., on 9/11/2001. The Kosciusko County 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Committee invites the public to meet with them on the courthouse square in Warsaw at 4 p.m. Sunday to honor and remember all of the victims of that day, 21 years ago, as well as their families and the rescuers who have suffered from the terrible after-effects of the rescue and recovery efforts, according to a news release from the Committee.
panoramanow.com
Apple Fest at Garwood Orchards 2022
Held in September each year, this is THE area event for Fall 2022! The Apple Fest Art and Craft Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday September 10th and 11th, 2022 from 9am – 4pm at Garwood Orchards in LaPorte, Indiana. For 40 years running! Crafts, arts, jewelry, ornamentals…...
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival wraps up
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapped up a successful four-day run. The event took place at Centennial Park in Plymouth on Labor Day weekend. There were carnival rides, crafts, vendors and delicious food and treats. “The blueberry donuts are the biggest hit. That’s the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Concert Saturday In Akron
Island Vibe will be playing a free, family-friendly concert on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Akron's Community Park in downtown Akron for Second Saturdays - Music in Akron's Community Park. They are "Your connection to Key West" and will take the audience to the islands with their steel drums and tropical music. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of live music. This will be in conjunction with Akron's Summer's End Festival. The band is funded in part by the Northern Indiana Community Foundation and the Akron Las Donas Club.
Need a friend? Kokomo man's 'Hoosier Club' can help you find a pal in Indiana
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man has created a new way for Hoosiers to find new friends. Chaun Farmer said a birthday party gone awry left him and his fiancée in search of new friends. That's when he turned to his web design hobby to create "Hoosier Club" - a website to help people meet.
Times-Union Newspaper
New Walk-In Clinic Opens In Warsaw
Warsaw-area residents have a new place to turn for help when illness or minor injuries occur. The Parkview Walk-In Clinic is open at 2280 Provident Court, Warsaw. According to a news release from Parkview, the Parkview Walk-In Clinic is a convenient first stop when you need expert medical attention for these conditions and others: cuts and scrapes, suspected sprains and strains, minor allergic reactions, mild asthma flares, sore throat, headache, cough, low-grade fever, rash; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; eye, ear or sinus pain or irritation.
