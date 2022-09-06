On Sept. 11, there will be a local tribute to those who lives were taken in the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., on 9/11/2001. The Kosciusko County 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Committee invites the public to meet with them on the courthouse square in Warsaw at 4 p.m. Sunday to honor and remember all of the victims of that day, 21 years ago, as well as their families and the rescuers who have suffered from the terrible after-effects of the rescue and recovery efforts, according to a news release from the Committee.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO