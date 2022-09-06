ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Motorcyclist facing charges for Labor Day chase and crash

By Wil Day
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man they say led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash early Labor Day.

(Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies reportedly tried to stop the man on a black motorcycle near Kellogg and Tyler around 3:40 a.m. when he took off. The chase traveled east on Kellogg to West Street when the rider attempted to exit.

He lost control and crashed into the median. He tried to run away from the crash but was caught nearby.

He has been identified last 31-year-old Blair Austin.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for numerous charges and for outstanding warrants. The sheriff’s office says the motorcycle he was riding had been reported stolen to Wichita police.

