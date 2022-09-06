ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Comments / 0

Related
breezynews.com

Disturbances, Stolen Vehicles, and More in Kosciusko

6:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Jefferson St and Veterans Memorial Dr near Kangaroo. No injuries were reported. 12:15 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a minor accident at the intersection of Attala Rd 3102 and Hwy 440 when a vehicle struck a deer.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Assault, Prison Contraband, and Many DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

CHRISTOPHER ERVING, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Failure to Give Signal Petit Larceny, No Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $10,000, $1,100, $300, $1,300, $940. TERRAH L FLOWERS, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A. JULIE B GILES, 31, of...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two men arrested on I-20 in Rankin County on drug charges

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop after drugs were found inside a vehicle. The arrests happened on Thursday on Interstate 20. Deputies pulled over a Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation. During an interview, a deputy became suspicious due to the discrepancies in the […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kosciusko, MS
Kosciusko, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Attala County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Attala County, MS
WLBT

4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Several Disturbances and Possible Shots Fired in Leake

12:37 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to possible drug activity and shots fired on Hwy 16 West just past the Hwy 25 overpass. Nothing indicating a shooting or drug activity was reported to be found in the area. 2:35 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Cow#Kosciusko Police#East Adams#Animal Control
Vicksburg Post

Suspect who fled with toddler is apprehended in Yazoo County

Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Can you identify these Family Dollar robbery suspects in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville Police need your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walking around the counter and pointing a gun at an employee. Investigators say the incident happened Sunday, September 4th between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM.
LOUISVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Picayune Item

MBI issues silver alert for Mississippi man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba, Yalobusha, MS. He is described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, MS
kicks96news.com

Minor Wreck in Carthage

On Wednesday at 4:36pm, there was a report of a two-vehicle MVA on Hwy 35 and Old Canton Road. EMS was cancelled shortly thereafter.
breezynews.com

Cases Dismissed After Evidence Tampering in Leake County

In Leake County, the district attorney says some people guilty of crimes will walk free after a former sheriff’s deputy admitted he tampered with evidence. D-A Steven Kilgore says all cases originating in the sheriff’s office dating back to 2019 have been re-examined and 31 indicted cases have been dismissed and other cases have been closed. Most of those were drug cases. Kilgore says he can’t comment on how the evidence was tampered with because there’s still an open investigation.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

New Indictments in Neshoba County

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

A Theft and a Disturbance in Neshoba

6:19 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Kosciusko Road. 7:04 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an unknown disturbance at the Western Motel on Holland Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County man killed during fight over stolen bicycle

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County deputies are investigating a homicide that happened on Monday, September 5. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said deputies received the call about the shooting just after 3:00 p.m. Sheriff said James Porter, 44, accused 37-year-old Antonio Barton’s son of stealing his son’s bike. Porter allegedly slapped Barton, and […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy