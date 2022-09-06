Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Disturbances, Stolen Vehicles, and More in Kosciusko
6:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Jefferson St and Veterans Memorial Dr near Kangaroo. No injuries were reported. 12:15 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a minor accident at the intersection of Attala Rd 3102 and Hwy 440 when a vehicle struck a deer.
breezynews.com
Assault, Prison Contraband, and Many DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests
CHRISTOPHER ERVING, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Failure to Give Signal Petit Larceny, No Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $10,000, $1,100, $300, $1,300, $940. TERRAH L FLOWERS, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A. JULIE B GILES, 31, of...
Body of missing Mississippi man found after cell phone was pinged, his debit card was reportedly used nearby
The body of a missing man has been found after his cell phone was pinged at a location in New Hebron. Carson Sistrunk, of Pearl, was reported missing Monday. A report was filed with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and listed on NCIC. In addition to his cell phone...
Two men arrested on I-20 in Rankin County on drug charges
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop after drugs were found inside a vehicle. The arrests happened on Thursday on Interstate 20. Deputies pulled over a Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation. During an interview, a deputy became suspicious due to the discrepancies in the […]
breezynews.com
Street Fighting, a Snatch and Run, and a Damaged Highway in Attala News
On Thursday at 7:56pm, KPD was requested to Valero where a caller said two young black males had stolen a vape pen and ran. At 8:16pm, officers were requested to Glendale for people fighting and drawing a crowd. Subjects had dispersed before police arrival. At 8:24pm, an officer was requested...
WLBT
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
kicks96news.com
Several Disturbances and Possible Shots Fired in Leake
12:37 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to possible drug activity and shots fired on Hwy 16 West just past the Hwy 25 overpass. Nothing indicating a shooting or drug activity was reported to be found in the area. 2:35 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a...
breezynews.com
A Possible Overdose and a Disturbance in Attala News
On Wednesday at 4:34pm, officers and EMS were requested to a home on Arrowhead for a possible overdose. At 9:04pm, officers were requested to Campbell’s for a disturbance between residents.
Vicksburg Post
Suspect who fled with toddler is apprehended in Yazoo County
Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
breezynews.com
Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake
GEORGE H ASHFORD, 48, of Eupora, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500. JASON S BERRY, 45, of Prentiss, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000. LAKINLEY BOYD, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. WALTER B...
wcbi.com
Can you identify these Family Dollar robbery suspects in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville Police need your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walking around the counter and pointing a gun at an employee. Investigators say the incident happened Sunday, September 4th between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM.
Mississippi man who reportedly took ex-girlfriend, 8-month-old child hostage arrested after two-day manhunt
A Mississippi man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was taken into custody after a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster of Lexington was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without...
Picayune Item
MBI issues silver alert for Mississippi man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba, Yalobusha, MS. He is described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red...
Madison County Journal
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
kicks96news.com
Minor Wreck in Carthage
On Wednesday at 4:36pm, there was a report of a two-vehicle MVA on Hwy 35 and Old Canton Road. EMS was cancelled shortly thereafter.
breezynews.com
Cases Dismissed After Evidence Tampering in Leake County
In Leake County, the district attorney says some people guilty of crimes will walk free after a former sheriff’s deputy admitted he tampered with evidence. D-A Steven Kilgore says all cases originating in the sheriff’s office dating back to 2019 have been re-examined and 31 indicted cases have been dismissed and other cases have been closed. Most of those were drug cases. Kilgore says he can’t comment on how the evidence was tampered with because there’s still an open investigation.
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
kicks96news.com
A Theft and a Disturbance in Neshoba
6:19 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Kosciusko Road. 7:04 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an unknown disturbance at the Western Motel on Holland Avenue.
Yazoo County man killed during fight over stolen bicycle
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County deputies are investigating a homicide that happened on Monday, September 5. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said deputies received the call about the shooting just after 3:00 p.m. Sheriff said James Porter, 44, accused 37-year-old Antonio Barton’s son of stealing his son’s bike. Porter allegedly slapped Barton, and […]
wcbi.com
Collinsville woman dead after a two-vehicle accident in Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Collinsville woman is dead after a two vehicle accident this afternoon in Oktibbeha County. The crash happened on Highway 82 at the County Lake Road intersection about 2:20. Two vans were involved in the accident. Coroner Michael Hunt says 24-year-old Miyah Amos was...
