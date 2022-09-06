ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

VFW in Menasha hoping to help community with 4th annual food drive

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – VFW Nicolet Post 2126 is hosting its 4th annual food drive on Thursday and Friday to help out local food pantries alongside the Boys and Girls Club. According to officials, the VFW was able to donate items to eight different pantries in addition to the Boys and Girls Club.
MENASHA, WI
