wearegreenbay.com
VFW in Menasha hoping to help community with 4th annual food drive
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – VFW Nicolet Post 2126 is hosting its 4th annual food drive on Thursday and Friday to help out local food pantries alongside the Boys and Girls Club. According to officials, the VFW was able to donate items to eight different pantries in addition to the Boys and Girls Club.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It was priceless’: Appleton man gets wish fulfilled through ThedaCare program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease recently got a wish he’s wanted for almost a lifetime. ThedaCare staff explained the journey started when James Knott asked his husband, Gary Gustafson. what he wanted for his birthday. Gary said he wanted to ride in a black Corvette convertible.
wearegreenbay.com
Public to vote on grant for live music series in Green Bay, 36 communities remain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A free outdoor music series could be coming to Green Bay in 2023 but it depends on a public vote. On Broadway, Inc. hopes to qualify as one of the top 20 finalists during the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Green Bay Grant Awards.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD joins ‘community program’ where people can register surveillance cams for canvassing
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The growing popularity of personal surveillance cameras on homes and workplaces has drastically changed the way officers ‘canvas’ a neighborhood, and the Menasha Police Department has announced its participation in the Community Camera Program to help streamline the process. When a crime occurs...
wearegreenbay.com
Estate planning from Hooper Law Office
(WFRV) – An Estate Plan is an act of love and one of the most important decisions you can make to provide for your family and the people you care about. Yet, surveys commonly estimate that anywhere from 50-67% of Americans do not have an Estate Plan in place.
wearegreenbay.com
Several community members show their support for Line 5 relocation project
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Small businesses, labor leaders, tribal members, and residents gathered outside of the UA Local 400 Office and Training Center on Thursday to show their support for the $450 million proposed Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron Counties. The relocation project, which is...
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce: Helping small businesses grow
(WFRV) – There’s a new tool to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Fox Cities. Jim Wickersham from the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce visited Local 5 Live along with Andrew Schmitz with details on the connect free membership, plus we get an introduction to Andrew’s company Micronet.
wearegreenbay.com
How to Pack a Lunch 101 with Meijer
(WFRV) – Back to school is a new season of learning for the kids, but for those making lunches it’s time to get a refresher. Meijer Green Bay Store Director, Heidi Datema visited Local 5 Live with ‘How to Pack a Lunch 101’ including strategic sandwich making, packaging matters for food safety, and lunch-making hacks.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Accepted offer on Family Promise building in West Bend, WI
September 6, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The building, 724 Elm Street, in West Bend, WI has an accepted offer pending as the primary tenant, Family Promise, explores moving to a new location. Lori Prescott is the executive director of Family Promise, a local non-profit that serves...
wearegreenbay.com
Barktoberfest: Pop-up dog park event pairs pups and beer
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An event in Allouez on Saturday is sure to provide fun for both pups and people alike. Pooches and Pints’ Barktoberfest is helping to kick off the fall season by featuring a pop-up dog park, craft beer, food trucks, and music. The event will...
wearegreenbay.com
The 10th Frame 20-year celebration this Saturday in Appleton
(WFRV) – Bowling, food, and fun in the valley has been going strong for 20 years. Chad and Sarah with the 10th Frame give viewers details on their 20th anniversary party happening this weekend. The celebration includes food trucks, live music, food, and drinks all day long. It starts...
whby.com
Green Bay couple accused of stealing thousands of dollars in items from Kohl’s stores
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay couple is accused of taking part in a coordinated shoplifting scheme. James Saldana is charged in Brown County Court with Felony Retail Theft, Possession of Narcotics and Meth, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Sade Mills is facing counts of Retail Theft and Bail Jumping.
wearegreenbay.com
State program looks to employ women and minorities with criminal offenses
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Northeast Forward Service Trans program hosted its first “Redemption Summit.” The goal of the summit is to provide women and minorities with criminal offenses access to job opportunities in the construction industry. “For folks with criminal backgrounds, there are opportunities in...
wearegreenbay.com
Fall Art Block Party tomorrow in downtown Green Bay
(WFRV) – Explore exhibitions, watch art demos and enjoy live music. It’s all part of the fun to celebrate art. Local 5 Live gets details on the Fall Art Block Party happening tomorrow afternoon in downtown Green Bay. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Art Block Party on Cedar. Thursday,...
wearegreenbay.com
Village of Howard using goats to clear Meadowbrook Park of invasive species
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Meadowbrook Park in the Village of Howard is known to attract visitors, but there’s a particular animal that you don’t see every day roaming the fields. Thanks to a donation by Cellcom, Meadowbrook Park is now home to a temporary herd of goats....
wearegreenbay.com
So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I’ve had a good experience’, Department of Corrections offers inmates new way to serve time
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is combining with the Department of Corrections for a program to help people find better opportunities while serving time. The Department of Corrections allowed tours of the department’s Bureau of Correctional Enterprises (BCE) Waupun Farm and Dairy....
wearegreenbay.com
Walk for Wildlife benefits Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary injured and orphaned animals
(WFRV) – Take a walk on the wild side and help raise money to take care of animals. Local 5 Live gets details on how just a few steps can help the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary care for more than 6,000 injured or orphaned animals they receive each year.
wearegreenbay.com
Temporary 3-day closure for section of Oneida Street in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday. Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County girl thriving after being crushed by hay bale
EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl critically injured after being pinned under a 1,000-pound hay bale two weeks ago not only survived, but she’s thriving. Savannah Grahl was in a barn on a family farm when the accident happened. Twice a day, every day,...
