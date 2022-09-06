Read full article on original website
Juul Agrees to Pay Nearly $440M in States’ Vaping Investigation
Attorneys general in about two-thirds of the states reached a settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. that will require the company to pay $438.5 million to resolve the two-year-old case alleging the company marketed to underage kids. The settlement also requires Juul to comply with limited sales and marketing...
Juul Agrees to $438.5 Million Settlement for Targeting Teens
E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. has agreed to a $438.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by several states that claim the company’s marketing tactics targeted teenagers. Here’s the Juul settlement explained in more detail. Article continues below advertisement. In 2018, Massachusetts was the first state to start...
Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States
In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
Salad Dressing Recalled in 26 States
Consumers are once again being urged to give their salad dressings a closer look. On Aug. 26, Van Law Food Products Inc. recalled salad dressing that was distributed to Whole Foods stores in 26 states due to undeclared allergens. Bottles of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing may contain soy and wheat, ingredients that were not listed among the ingredients. This means that the salad dressing poses a serious of potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Walmart, Walgreens and Kroger all sued by US state over ‘role in national health crisis’
THREE retail giants are being sued by one US state for their alleged role in a national health crisis. A trial involving Kroger, Walgreens, and Walmart began on Tuesday after the state of New Mexico claimed the companies allegedly played a role in the opioid epidemic. According to the CDC,...
New Study Ranks The Healthiest US States; Washington Claims Top Spot
How healthy is your state? A recent study looked at which American states are the healthiest, and Washington claimed the top spot on the list. For their report on the healthiest U.S. states, medication access company NiceRx looked at various factors contributing to a state's health, such as the rates of obesity, adult smoking and binge drinking.
U.S. health officials brace for another fall Covid surge, but with fewer deaths
U.S. health officials are expecting another fall Covid surge as immunity from vaccination wanes off and people head indoors as the weather turns colder. But the nation is in a much stronger position this time due to new booster shots, antiviral treatments, therapeutics and immunity from previous infections, the officials say.
CDC Reports Additional Cases Of E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Wendy's
Investigators from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said they have identified 13 new cases in the multistate E. coli outbreak found in people who consumed romaine lettuce in burgers and sandwiches from the Wendy’s fast food restaurant chain. CDC data shows the outbreak has now...
