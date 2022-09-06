Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Related
ksl.com
Man who died in Saturday shooting identified
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday and later died has been identified. Sunday afternoon, police identified him as Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting...
ksl.com
1 dead after overnight shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One person who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday has died. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting near Post Street. When officers arrived they found one person with at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The person was transported to the hospital and later died, police said.
ksl.com
Man who ran over wife at Salt Lake airport, killing her, is sent to prison
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man who admitted to running over his wife in the parking garage at the Salt Lake City International Airport, killing her, was ordered to prison Friday. Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, pleaded guilty to criminal automobile homicide while driving under the influence, a...
Layton man charged for double stabbing in Ogden
A Layton man is facing two counts of attempted murder among other charges for stabbing two people in Ogden on Sept. 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Man taken into custody after a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — A 27-year-old man was arrested by Ogden police on Wednesday in connection to a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden. According to a probable cause statement, police were notified of the two stabbings in the area of 200 25th Street in the early hours of Sept. 3. The two male victims were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries to their abdomens.
ksl.com
Utah man says shooting victim died in his arms in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Eli Paul and his family were headed to a fancy dinner last Saturday when they saw a man, laying on the ground, waving his arms for help. Paul got out of the car and ran to help. "I grabbed his chest," Paul told KSL-TV. "He...
Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Flaming Gorge
Search and rescue crews have found the body a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
ksl.com
Jail time ordered for Weber County woman accused of stealing parents' money
OGDEN — H.C. and Betty Massey were good people, their daughter Hanisya Massey said Wednesday. Their apartment complexes housed low-income folks and the previously homeless, and they were "pillars of the community." That's why she said it's been so hard knowing "their souls were hurt" by the actions of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car hits shop sign, ‘splits in two’ in Taylorsville, driver in extreme critical condition
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car was split in two in Taylorsville Saturday, leaving the driver in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver says that the car was travelling eastbound on 5400 S when the vehicle hit a curb. After colliding with the curb, the vehicle reportedly […]
Gephardt Daily
WVC man charged: 50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs coke, 5000 fentanyl pills, 19 firearms
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Federal officials have released limited details on a major narcotics bust of a West Valley City man apparently operating in Utah and Salt Lake counties. Innocente Ramirez, 38, has been charged in federal court with multiple drug distribution charges...
kjzz.com
Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
ksl.com
Utah man sentenced to at least 15 years for killing another inmate
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was convicted of first-degree murder after he punched another inmate over 20 times at the Salt Lake County Jail, ultimately killing him, was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years to life in prison. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani Jr., 26, of West Valley City,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salt Lake City PD respond to three rollovers in 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After responding to three separate rollover crashes within 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding Utah drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive safely. While there were no serious injuries in each rollover, police say there have been 21 deadly traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake […]
ksl.com
'I just ran': Layton police investigating report of attempted kidnapping
LAYTON – Police officers are keeping a close eye on elementary schools in Layton after a boy reported that a man tried to lure him into his SUV on Wednesday afternoon. "He comes bolting in the house and he's like, 'Mom, some guy just tried to talk to me, told me to go with him,'" Felicia Hunt, the boy's mother, said.
Utah man to serve up to 20 years in prison for killing wife at airport
A Utah man who ran over and killed his wife inside a Salt Lake City International Airport parking garage will serve up to 20 years in prison.
Police find ’50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs cocaine, 5k fentanyl pills, 17 firearms’ in WVC man’s storage unit
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 38-year-old West Valley City man has been charged in federal court after authorities found large amounts of narcotics and firearms in his possession, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In August of 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and officers from the Utah County Major Crimes […]
Salt Lake City PD arrest man in possession of stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. Police say the investigations started at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when patrol officers spotted a stolen SUV driving around 150 South 5600 West. During a […]
ksl.com
Alpine School District says bus driver placed on leave after 'threatening' comment to students
LEHI — An Alpine School District bus driver has been placed on administrative leave as the district investigates the use of "threatening action or language," officials said Friday evening. The incident reportedly happened earlier Friday, according to a spokesman for the district. The district did not release any information...
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
POLICE: Layton Taco Bell worker arrested after filming women in the bathroom
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child. Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one […]
Comments / 0