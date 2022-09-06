ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Man who died in Saturday shooting identified

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday and later died has been identified. Sunday afternoon, police identified him as Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 dead after overnight shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday has died. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting near Post Street. When officers arrived they found one person with at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The person was transported to the hospital and later died, police said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man taken into custody after a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 27-year-old man was arrested by Ogden police on Wednesday in connection to a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden. According to a probable cause statement, police were notified of the two stabbings in the area of 200 25th Street in the early hours of Sept. 3. The two male victims were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries to their abdomens.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Public Safety
ABC4

Salt Lake City PD respond to three rollovers in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After responding to three separate rollover crashes within 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding Utah drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive safely. While there were no serious injuries in each rollover, police say there have been 21 deadly traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'I just ran': Layton police investigating report of attempted kidnapping

LAYTON – Police officers are keeping a close eye on elementary schools in Layton after a boy reported that a man tried to lure him into his SUV on Wednesday afternoon. "He comes bolting in the house and he's like, 'Mom, some guy just tried to talk to me, told me to go with him,'" Felicia Hunt, the boy's mother, said.
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Police find ’50 lbs meth, 33 lbs heroin, 13 lbs cocaine, 5k fentanyl pills, 17 firearms’ in WVC man’s storage unit

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 38-year-old West Valley City man has been charged in federal court after authorities found large amounts of narcotics and firearms in his possession, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In August of 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and officers from the Utah County Major Crimes […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City PD arrest man in possession of stolen vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. Police say the investigations started at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when patrol officers spotted a stolen SUV driving around 150 South 5600 West. During a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Layton Taco Bell worker arrested after filming women in the bathroom

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child. Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one […]
LAYTON, UT

