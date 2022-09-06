Read full article on original website
Related
Who should get the updated coronavirus vaccine booster now—and who should wait?
The CDC has this month greenlit the rollout of updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters. These shots will replace the boosters previously offered in the US such that, for people 12 and older, being "up-to-date" with vaccines means having the new jab, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen explains.
Who Should Consider Getting The New COVID Omicron Booster And When?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved updated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna, targeting the most common Omicron variants.
Fighting Current and Future Coronaviruses With a Single Vaccine
Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have greatly reduced the risk of severe disease and death. However, SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate in unpredictable ways that can reduce the effectiveness of the current vaccines. The risk of a new coronavirus spilling over from animals to people also remains a serious concern.
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former FBI assistant director says Trump could have kept hold of a foreign country's nuclear secrets because they had 'the highest price tag' for classified info
A foreign country, or its adversaries, would pay astronomical prices to find out what the US knows about its nuclear power, Frank Figliuzzi said.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
Phys.org
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint
Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link.
aarp.org
Omicron Boosters: What to Know About the Updated COVID-19 Shots
Roughly a year and a half after their debut, the COVID-19 vaccines have received an update. The retooled shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which are formulated to better target the omicron variants that are currently circulating, have the all clear from health officials and are now available at many doctor offices, pharmacies and health clinics throughout the U.S.
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Updated COVID-19 boosters target omicron variants
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Updated COVID-19 boosters target omicron variants. This episode is shared from Mayo Clinic Q&A and was recorded on August 31, 2022. Guest: Gregory A. Poland, M.D. (@drgregpoland) Host: Halena M. Gazelka, M.D. (@hmgazelkamd) The first significant change to COVID-19 vaccines since their rollout came this week as...
CDC Streamlines COVID-19 Guidance
Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
studyfinds.org
Folic acid supplements linked to more COVID-19 infections and deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking folic acid supplements could be a fatal decision during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers from UC Davis have found that people with a folic acid prescription are nearly three times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than others. At the...
Vertical Transmission of Hepatitis C Is Higher Than Previously Reported
Some 7.2% of pregnant women with hepatitis C may pass on the virus to their infants, a rate higher than previously reported, according to study results published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. Hepatitis C virus (HCV) can be transmitted from mothers to their babies during pregnancy or gestation. The...
Spanish Woman Is in Remission 15 Years After Stopping HIV Treatment
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, according to a case report presented last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she can’t be considered cured in the strictest...
Real Health
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.https://www.realhealthmag.com/
Comments / 1