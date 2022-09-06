ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

GCSC to celebrate 65th anniversary with community event

 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Gulf Coast State Community College is celebrating it’s 65th anniversary with a bash for the community. The event will have a little bit of everything for everyone.

They will have free food, giveaways, games, and live music on the patio at the Charles Hilton Center.

The college will showcase its programs including displays of Gulf State College public safety vehicles, nursing program, and unmanned vehicle systems program.

Gulf Coast State College Director of Marketing and Communications Brittany Weisensale said they are excited and thought they needed to go big for the community after the hurricane devastation and COVID-19.

Hundreds of jobs coming to Bay County

“We have been able to serve our communities Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties for over six decades now. And as much as we feel we have have given to the community, the community has given back to us. So we just want a big event for people to come out and enjoy,” Weisensale said.

The event will be on Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To get more information you can visit their Facebook page .

