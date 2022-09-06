I have dealt with ouachita parish and Winn parish...from what I can see I believe you are right about overhauling the entire system. I feel that the workers are not open minded enough and do not care about the children at all. they just get their check. my stepson who has cerebral palsy was displaced after me and his father separated on a Friday evening, he left with his father. by Monday when he went to his new school he was covered with bruises. the father blamed it on me. when the worker spoke to me and verified my story she knew that I did not do that to him beyond any doubt. I was cleared. but they never went back to find out the truth. they don't even know where he is now. I know he's been in three different parishes now. I think each case needs follow up and supervision and records checks on a regular basis.
