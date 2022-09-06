ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Kathy Ford
3d ago

I have dealt with ouachita parish and Winn parish...from what I can see I believe you are right about overhauling the entire system. I feel that the workers are not open minded enough and do not care about the children at all. they just get their check. my stepson who has cerebral palsy was displaced after me and his father separated on a Friday evening, he left with his father. by Monday when he went to his new school he was covered with bruises. the father blamed it on me. when the worker spoke to me and verified my story she knew that I did not do that to him beyond any doubt. I was cleared. but they never went back to find out the truth. they don't even know where he is now. I know he's been in three different parishes now. I think each case needs follow up and supervision and records checks on a regular basis.

Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today

Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs

Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department revealed on September 7, 2022, that investigators arrested Hunter Talley, 26, for his alleged involvement in two different occurrences involving two 13-year-old female victims. The incidents occurred at school bus pick-up and drop-off locations on September 1st and 2nd, 2022.
Supernatural Louisiana to be theme of the Louisiana Studies Conference on Sept. 17 at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference on Saturday, September 17 in the Creative and Performing Arts Complex. Presentation sessions will begin on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:45 p.m. Scholars from throughout Louisiana as well as Alabama, Ohio, Texas, and England, will make presentations on aspects of Louisiana archaeology, religion, material culture, folklore, art, history and literature. Admission to the conference is free and open to the public.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5. Louisiana – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 5, south of Kalmbach Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Eric Sweet, 34, of Many, Louisiana, was unrestrained and died in the crash.
Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
Louisiana Workforce Commission to host Resource Job Fair

Louisiana Workforce Commission is scheduled to host a Terrebonne Parish Resource and Job Fair on Monday, September 19. The job fair will be held at the Municipal Auditorium, providing information and opportunities to those seeking employment with career choices and resources Terrebonne Parish has to offer. The job fair will...
