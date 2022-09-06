Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police look to identify 4 individuals accused of assaulting, stabbing man
PPB detectives are requesting public assistance with identifying a group of four people that violently attacked and stabbed a man on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to police.
kptv.com
Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner
KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified a man shot and killed after reportedly breaking into a Keizer home Sunday. Officials say a Keizer homeowner woke up early Sunday to Aaron Scott Gage, 30 of Salem, inside of their house. The Keizer Police Department reported the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep during the break-in.
KXL
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 64th Homicide Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning. A man was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. He has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. An arrest has not...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot and killed early Sunday morning in Lents Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was shot and killed early Sunday morning, September 4, in the Lents Neighborhood. Just before 5:45 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 6000 Block of Southeast 90th on a report of a person shot inside. When...
PPB: Fatal shooting ruled homicide, victim identified
Portland police announced that they have ruled a fatal shooting on Friday as a homicide and identified the man that was killed.
kptv.com
Pedestrian injured in SW Portland hit-and-run
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police officers responded to a call Wednesday night to find a man unconscious on the road after what they believe was a hit-and-run. The man was found just before 11 p.m. on the 6100 block of SW 45th Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The PPB Major Crash Team also responded to the scene to investigate.
kptv.com
Gresham man charged in connection with 17-year-old fentanyl death
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham man is facing federal charges for selling fentanyl which resulted in the overdose death of a 17-year-old Portland teenager, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Police arrested 38-year-old Duane Robert Hill on Wednesday after executing a search warrant on his...
kptv.com
Woman arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges including manslaughter after a deadly crash in Salem early Tuesday morning. Just after 5 a.m., officers and emergency crews were called out to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Hollywood Drive Northeast and San Francisco Drive Northeast.
kptv.com
Arson suspected after fire damages NE Portland apartment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment in northeast Portland was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning, and investigators believe the fire may have been set intentionally. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at about 10 a.m. at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the interior of the apartment. No injuries were reported.
Kidnapping suspect identified after woman jumps from car to escape
After refusing to identify himself to authorities for several days, the suspect in a kidnapping that recently occurred in Southwest Washington has been named.
Arson suspected after blaze ignites outside NE Portland apartment
Fire crews responded to a blaze burning at an apartment in Northeast Portland Wednesday, which investigators say may have been intentionally set.
KATU.com
New 'overt' cameras in Gresham; police say they reduce crime, help investigations
GRESHAM, Ore. — The city of Gresham has added more cameras to its crime-fighting capabilities. In May of this year, 15 additional cameras were purchased by the city. Those 15 cameras now bring the city’s total to 24 cameras, with 10 more on the way. The city is...
75-year-old woman killed in Highway 26 crash
A fatal crash on Highway 26 in Sandy slowed traffic Wednesday morning.
Gresham man faces charges after overdose death of teen
Duane Robert Hill, 38, allegedly sold counterfeit fentanyl pills across the region for past year.A Gresham man is facing federal charges for selling fentanyl that allegedly resulted in the overdose death of a 17-year-old Portland teenager. Duane Robert Hill, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7, and is facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Both charges have been tied by investigators to the Portland death. According to court documents, the investigation began on June 16, 2022, when the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area...
Seaside shooting suspect faces fugitive charge after arrest in S. Dakota
A man suspected of an August shooting in Seaside, Oregon was arrested Monday in South Dakota, authorities announced.
kptv.com
Fire damages NE Portland apartment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at about 10 a.m. Wednesday at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the interior of the apartment. No injuries were reported. An investigator from Portland Fire & Rescue was at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
Man found shot in leg, rushed to hospital
A man was found shot in the leg in Northeast Portland over the weekend, authorities say.
Chronicle
Man Appears in Court in Vancouver Kidnapping Case in Which Woman Jumped From Car
A 31-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her vehicle around Clark County until she jumped from the moving SUV to get help. Jeremy A. Alexksa, no address listed, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless driving. Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $750,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 16.
kptv.com
3 more teens arrested in connection with disturbance at Keizer department store
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department says three more teenagers are facing charges in connection with a disturbance that happened at a department store Friday night. On Friday, at about 8:43 p.m., officers learned a group of juveniles were causing a disturbance at the Target, located at 6450...
3 more teens arrested for alleged assault at Target in Keizer
Three more teens were arrested Saturday after an incident at the Target in Keizer the night before, authorities said Tuesday.
