Duane Robert Hill, 38, allegedly sold counterfeit fentanyl pills across the region for past year.A Gresham man is facing federal charges for selling fentanyl that allegedly resulted in the overdose death of a 17-year-old Portland teenager. Duane Robert Hill, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7, and is facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Both charges have been tied by investigators to the Portland death. According to court documents, the investigation began on June 16, 2022, when the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO