Portland, OR

kptv.com

Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner

KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified a man shot and killed after reportedly breaking into a Keizer home Sunday. Officials say a Keizer homeowner woke up early Sunday to Aaron Scott Gage, 30 of Salem, inside of their house. The Keizer Police Department reported the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep during the break-in.
SALEM, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 64th Homicide Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning. A man was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. He has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. An arrest has not...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian injured in SW Portland hit-and-run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police officers responded to a call Wednesday night to find a man unconscious on the road after what they believe was a hit-and-run. The man was found just before 11 p.m. on the 6100 block of SW 45th Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The PPB Major Crash Team also responded to the scene to investigate.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Gresham man charged in connection with 17-year-old fentanyl death

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham man is facing federal charges for selling fentanyl which resulted in the overdose death of a 17-year-old Portland teenager, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Police arrested 38-year-old Duane Robert Hill on Wednesday after executing a search warrant on his...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Woman arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges including manslaughter after a deadly crash in Salem early Tuesday morning. Just after 5 a.m., officers and emergency crews were called out to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Hollywood Drive Northeast and San Francisco Drive Northeast.
SALEM, OR
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Police#Violent Crime#Roseway
kptv.com

Arson suspected after fire damages NE Portland apartment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment in northeast Portland was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning, and investigators believe the fire may have been set intentionally. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire at about 10 a.m. at Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street. Firefighters contained the fire before it reached the interior of the apartment. No injuries were reported.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Man Appears in Court in Vancouver Kidnapping Case in Which Woman Jumped From Car

A 31-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her vehicle around Clark County until she jumped from the moving SUV to get help. Jeremy A. Alexksa, no address listed, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless driving. Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $750,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 16.
VANCOUVER, WA

