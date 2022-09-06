“Politics is downstream from culture,” the conservative journalist and web entrepreneur Andrew Breitbart once said, in a phrase that has become a widely circulated maxim in right-wing circles and has kicked off many a chin-stroking newspaper column. In the years since Breitbart’s death in 2012, especially after the site he founded and named after himself was taken over by the harder-right gadfly, conspiracy theorist, and eventual presidential adviser Steve Bannon, this Zen koan for the Federalist Society set has shifted in both meaning and relevance. With the rise of far-right alternative news networks and social-media-fueled disinformation campaigns, the conservative media has become more of a self-sustaining ecosystem. For a significant portion of the Republican electorate, political news and entertainment, often blended into a single toxic stream of anger-stoking falsehoods, now come from the same source, often on the same platform. There is no upstream or downstream, only an ever-flowing ouroboros of frenzied speculation and self-contradictory propaganda. Does what circulates in that fetid loop qualify as fact, fiction, or something in between?

