Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin offers cryptic comments on Game 2 QB plan
The 2022 Auburn football season has gotten off to an exciting start, with the hot topic of conversation being the ongoing quarterback battle between Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and returner TJ Finley. While Finley was named the official Week One starter, it was expected that Ashford would also be getting...
Auburn WR J.J. Evans to enter transfer portal
J.J. Evans, sophomore receiver for Auburn University, announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn receiver announces intent to enter transfer portal
Redshirt sophomore Auburn wide receiver JJ Evans announced he will be entering the transfer portal via his personal Twitter account Wednesday. Evans, a 6-foot-3 receiver out of Montevallo, Alabama, was not expected to see the field for a third straight season for the Tigers. He was a former 4-star recruit for the Tigers.
tigerdroppings.com
This Was Nick Saban's Take On 'Horns Down' Prior To Texas Game
At his Wednesday's press conference ahead of the Alabama's game vs. Texas this weekend, Nick Saban was asked if he addressed his team about not flashing the "Horns Down" gesture to avoid 15-yard taunting penalties... quote:. “What’s that?" a confused Saban asked. "I have not addressed it with the team,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smiths Station celebrates a big high school football win
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station community is celebrating after the local high school football team won over a 7A team this past weekend. Here’s what coach Mike Glisson has to say on the victory’s impact. “It means the world. That’s a big win for our kids, our coaches, our community, everything. It’s great for the school […]
opelikaobserver.com
The “MIGHTY” Life and Legacy of Pat Dye￼
OPELIKA — Last Friday, I had the honor of being the guest of Jimmy Rane and James Riley (Great Southern Wood) for the premier of “Mighty: The Life and Legacy of Pat Dye” and all the festivities prior to the showing. Almost 15 years ago, my close...
Opelika-Auburn News
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
Chip Kelly Talks Alabama State, Preparing for Weather, Siale Taupaki, and More
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talks about Alabama State, preparing for some wet weather, Siale Taupaki's performance, and more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Weather prompts multiple Thursday high school football games
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school football games are being moved to Thursday night. As a result, the WSFA sports team is preparing for TWO episodes of Friday Night Football Fever, one on Thursday and the other on Friday.
WTVM
Auburn Univ., US Army host ceremony for historic 10-year agreement
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic 10-year agreement between the U.S. Army and Auburn University was in the works on Sept. 7. Auburn University and Army leadership finalized the plan by signing on the dotted line. A special signing ceremony, open to the public, was held at Auburn’s College of...
Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL
The Honda Battle of The Bands will return after a hiatus, but it is leaving Atlanta for Montgomery. The post Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring
A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
Opelika-Auburn News
Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
unionspringsherald.com
Illegal street racing seriously injures one
An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
WTVM
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Student Alexandria Torbert Elected National Secretary of Future Business Leaders of America￼
OPELIKA — Alabama student Alexandria Torbert from Opelika High School was one of nine national officers who were newly elected to serve on this year’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Officer team. Alexandria, daughter of Keith and Marlene Torbert, was elected FBLA’s National Secretary for 2022-23....
WTVM
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: Growing up in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s topic in Midday Dee Time is about growing up in the southside. South and east Columbus have been where most of the city’s Black people live, but, they haven’t always been identified as crime-ridden and dangerous places to reside. Today, I’m reminding...
Columbus U.S. Navy veteran honored with new roof, flag
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The area around U.S. Navy veteran Melvin Holcomb’s home was filled with the sound of construction work Thursday morning as workers replaced Holcomb’s old, leaky roof. The project was done through a partnership between veterans-honoring organization House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter and home repair business Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. “Operation […]
FanSided
281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0