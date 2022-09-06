ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn receiver announces intent to enter transfer portal

Redshirt sophomore Auburn wide receiver JJ Evans announced he will be entering the transfer portal via his personal Twitter account Wednesday. Evans, a 6-foot-3 receiver out of Montevallo, Alabama, was not expected to see the field for a third straight season for the Tigers. He was a former 4-star recruit for the Tigers.
This Was Nick Saban's Take On 'Horns Down' Prior To Texas Game

At his Wednesday's press conference ahead of the Alabama's game vs. Texas this weekend, Nick Saban was asked if he addressed his team about not flashing the "Horns Down" gesture to avoid 15-yard taunting penalties... quote:. “What’s that?" a confused Saban asked. "I have not addressed it with the team,...
WRBL News 3

Smiths Station celebrates a big high school football win

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station community is celebrating after the local high school football team won over a 7A team this past weekend. Here’s what coach Mike Glisson has to say on the victory’s impact. “It means the world. That’s a big win for our kids, our coaches, our community, everything. It’s great for the school […]
opelikaobserver.com

The “MIGHTY” Life and Legacy of Pat Dye￼

OPELIKA — Last Friday, I had the honor of being the guest of Jimmy Rane and James Riley (Great Southern Wood) for the premier of “Mighty: The Life and Legacy of Pat Dye” and all the festivities prior to the showing. Almost 15 years ago, my close...
Opelika-Auburn News

Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
WSFA

Weather prompts multiple Thursday high school football games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school football games are being moved to Thursday night. As a result, the WSFA sports team is preparing for TWO episodes of Friday Night Football Fever, one on Thursday and the other on Friday.
WTVM

Auburn Univ., US Army host ceremony for historic 10-year agreement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic 10-year agreement between the U.S. Army and Auburn University was in the works on Sept. 7. Auburn University and Army leadership finalized the plan by signing on the dotted line. A special signing ceremony, open to the public, was held at Auburn’s College of...
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
AL.com

Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring

A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
Opelika-Auburn News

Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023

For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
unionspringsherald.com

Illegal street racing seriously injures one

An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
WTVM

Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
WTVM

Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
WTVM

Midday Dee Time: Growing up in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s topic in Midday Dee Time is about growing up in the southside. South and east Columbus have been where most of the city’s Black people live, but, they haven’t always been identified as crime-ridden and dangerous places to reside. Today, I’m reminding...
WRBL News 3

Columbus U.S. Navy veteran honored with new roof, flag

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The area around U.S. Navy veteran Melvin Holcomb’s home was filled with the sound of construction work Thursday morning as workers replaced Holcomb’s old, leaky roof. The project was done through a partnership between veterans-honoring organization House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter and home repair business Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. “Operation […]
