The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Agincourt Industries, LLC
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Agincourt Industries, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 1739 Maybank Hwy, Suite U, Charleston, SC 29412. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 26, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2022306.
abcnews4.com
Charleston's First Truck Expo
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The stage is set for Charleston's first ever trucking expo. Hosted by Corisa Carter, owner and operator of CM Transportation, LLC, the event will take place on Saturday, September 17th at the Ladson Exchange Park.
The Post and Courier
New Charleston-area Publix supermarket sets opening date
The Charleston region's newest supermarket is nearly ready to welcome customers. Florida-based Publix announced it will open a 48,397-square-foot grocery store at 7 a.m. Sept. 28 in the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road in Berkeley County. The new prototype store will include a...
The Post and Courier
22 Country Club Drive, Charleston, SC 29412
Spanish moss-draped oaks frame this lovely home in the heart of the highly desirable Charleston Country Club. A rare opportunity on the deep water of the Wappoo and just six minutes from beautiful downtown Charleston this 5 000 square foot 5 bedrooms 5.5 bath luxury home captures the eye of everyone passing by thanks to the timeless design of locally renowned architect Marc Camens. Tasteful touches throughout capture the best of Lowcountry living. Watch the sunset from the rear veranda which overlooks a rolling backyard leading to the 83-foot dock with a 400-square-foot pier head and floating dock and lift - all recently upgraded. This house is ideal for entertaining from its numerous outdoor living spaces-English-themed formal garden perfect for brunch expansive veranda with complete river views patio screened-in porch for that evening glass of wine-to its modern professional-caliber kitchen and great room overlooking the river. The large kitchen island and screened porch are perfect for a casual meal while the spacious dining room elevates every special occasion. The large master bedroom located downstairs offers a private retreat with French-door access to the veranda and its endless water and marsh views. Attached are luxuries such as large walk-in closets dual vanities extensive cabinetry marble countertops and walk-in shower. Follow a private stairwell up to a second-story office and a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar lined with tongue and groove pine. A second ground-floor bedroom with en-suite bathroom offers either a guest room or a second office. From the entry foyer stairs take you to the second floor that accommodates three additional en-suite bedrooms as well as a large sitting area with stunning views. Expertly built over two years by Shem Creek Renovations in 2003 this Lowcountry classic has been lovingly and diligently maintained. Professional craftsmanship is found throughout with classic six-inch window trim 10-inch baseboards and a stunning coffered ceiling. A recent kitchen remodel added Brazilian marble countertops and a new induction cooktop. Two new Rinnai on-demand hot water systems Culligan water softener and reverse osmosis system central vac are just a few of the many extras that can be found at your new luxury home.
charlestondaily.net
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
WMBF
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever. In March of 2021, USPS launched...
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC women making mark in wine industry
When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
The Post and Courier
SC archaeologists search for early American shipwreck near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — A team of underwater archaeologists is on the hunt for a Spanish shipwreck from the 1500s that could unlock more secrets about one of the earliest European settlements in the continental United States. An hour after the break of dawn, around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 26, Amber Cabading,...
live5news.com
MUSC breaks ground on emergency room serving Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday broke ground on a new emergency and specialty services facility. They say the new ER will serve residents on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island. The Sea Islands Medical Pavilion will be located at 1884 Seabrook Island...
Millers All Day opens location on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular breakfast and brunch spot opened the doors of its second location on James Island Friday. Millers All Day opened its new restaurant in the Terrace Plaza along Maybank Highway. The new location offers locals a more coastal feel with a dynamic menu filled with classic favorites and modern takes […]
The Post and Courier
With storms in the forecast, Staten Island Ferry takes shelter in North Charleston
The newest edition of the Staten Island Ferry — an iconic New York City passenger service that's been lyrical inspiration to artists like Bob Dylan and Billy Joel and rescued by superheroes Spider-Man and Iron Man — is calling North Charleston its temporary port until inclement weather clears.
abcnews4.com
USPS to hold job fair in multiple locations throughout the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season around the corner, the Postal service is holding multiple job fairs in the Lowcountry. The Postal Service is looking to fill seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. Pay will range from $18.92 an hour to $19.50 an hour on a bi-weekly basis.
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
live5news.com
Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
live5news.com
Heavy rain leads to sewer overflows in West Ashley, Charleston Water System says
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the amount of rain that has fallen in the Lowcountry in the past several weeks, some of that water has gotten into sewer systems, pushing that infrastructure to its capacity. Whenever there is a sewer overflow, Charleston Water System said they put out signs...
counton2.com
Boeing grant aims to offset housing pressure in Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Boeing Corporation and the South Carolina Community Loan Fund are partnering to combat the housing crisis in the Lowcountry. Boeing gave $250,000 to the Coastal Community Foundation, which will go towards two efforts underway by the North Charleston Affordable Housing Initiative. A portion will...
