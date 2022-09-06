ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Go to shell! Fury in Maine as woke 'seafood watch' program redlists state's famous lobsters and warns against eating them because lobster pots put whales in danger

Mainers are up in arms over Seafood Watch, a woke environmental program, warning diners off lobster because they claim the fishing pots can harm or kill endangered right whales. California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, which runs the program, issued its latest edicts over what to eat on Tuesday, ruling that American...
CBS San Francisco

Lobster coming off menus after being red-listed over fishing danger to whales

MONTEREY BAY — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided.Whales can suffer injuries and fatalities when they become entangled in the gear that connects to lobster traps on the ocean floor. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its "red list" of species to avoid.The organization, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, said in a report that the fishing industry...
