Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Rapper Mystikal Facing Life Sentence After Being Indicted on First-Degree Rape
According to The New Orleans Advocate, former No Limit Soldier rapper Mystikal was indicted this week on a charge of first-degree rape. If convicted, he will face a mandatory life sentence for an alleged attack on July 30 at his Prairieville residence in New Orleans. Early last month, the New...
NOLA.com
2nd suspect arrested in connection with Metairie shooting
Detectives investigating a fatal Metairie shooting have arrested a second suspect in the case, a man who was on probation for obstruction of justice in a 2017 Metairie murder at the time of his arrest, records show. Patrick Pittman, 38, of Metairie, was booked Sept. 2 with second-degree murder in...
NOLA.com
Cleared after 37 years in prison, Jefferson Parish man challenges denial of compensation
After spending almost 38 years in prison for an aggravated rape conviction in Jefferson Parish, Malcolm Alexander was exonerated by DNA evidence and freed on Jan. 30, 2018. "But I still have dreams where I'm still fighting for my freedom like I haven't been totally exonerated," Alexander, 62, said Wednesday.
WDSU
Gretna man sentenced to prison on murder charges linked to fentanyl death
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — A Gretna man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges linked to the fentanyl death of a Belle Chasse High School student. The Plaquemines Parish district attorney said in an issued statement that Franklin Melvin Senfles plead guilty to manslaughter...
NOLA.com
Girls escape kidnapper by crashing his SUV; he's sentenced to 25 years in prison
The man who kidnapped two 14-year-old girls who escaped by crashing the SUV they had been taken away in has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the 21st Judicial District said in a news release. On Oct. 30, 2020, Albert Lavine Jr., 40, noticed the girls walking down McCarroll...
NOLA.com
16-year-old suspect in Terrytown carjacking shot by Jefferson Parish deputies in Algiers
Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were investigating a Terrytown carjacking Thursday night when they shot a 16-year-old suspect who opened fire on them in Algiers, authorities said. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen suffered a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound to the leg, after police and deputies confronted two suspects...
Actions of Deputy Who Dragged Woman by Her Hair Deemed “Reasonable and Acceptable”
Video showed the officer, who has been named in at least nine excessive force lawsuits, grabbing the woman by her hair and slamming her to the ground. The sheriff now says the actions were justified and the woman is “looking for a paycheck.”
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Marrero overnight was father of 18-year-old killed in January
Seven months after 18-year-old high school senior Lawrence Francois Jr. was gunned down in Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of his father. Lawrence Francois, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday night in 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard in Marrero (map), according to the Jefferson Parish...
JPSO investigating Westbank murder
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a killer after a homicide in Marrero. “At around 11:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd.,” Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.
Louisiana daycare worker arrested, accused of cruelty to a juvenile
According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, 50-year-old Dionne Gasery Warren was accused of cruelty to a juvenile.
KPLC TV
Man sentenced to 20 years in overdose death of Belle Chasse teen days before graduation
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man who pleaded guilty to selling fake pills to a Belle Chasse teen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after she died of a fentanyl overdose, according to the Plaquemines Parish District Attorney’s Office. Hailey Deickman, an 18-year-old senior at Belle...
wbrz.com
New Orleans rapper Mystikal formally charged in Ascension rape case
PRAIRIEVILLE - Mystikal, a New Orleans-based rapper who was arrested for an alleged rape that happened at his Ascension Parish home back in July, was formally charged in the attack this week. A grand jury chose Tuesday to indict the rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, for first-degree rape,...
WDSU
NOPD, JPSO exchange gunfire with teen accused in carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old was shot after a pursuit between the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the New Orleans Police Department Thursday night. The teenager was accused of running from law enforcement with two others near the Orleans and Jefferson Parish line on the Westbank near Behrman Highway around 8:30 p.m.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Sept. 7, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Sept. 7, 2022:. Brandon Lee, illegal possession of a stolen firearm. McKayla Cornish, registration-failure to change/secure, child restraint violation-first offense, driver’s license-none, possession of marijuana-simple, illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Aundre Moseley, illegal possession of a stolen...
NOLA.com
Deputies shoot 16-year-old carjacking suspect who fired at officers, NOPD and JPSO leaders say
A 16-year-old carjacking suspect who fired at officers in Algiers late Thursday was shot in the leg when deputies returned fire, authorities said. Update: JPSO asked NOPD for help 'taking this vehicle down,' chief says. Can't see the video below? Click here. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the...
lpso.net
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
fox8live.com
Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
NOLA.com
Gunman sought in Slidell area shooting Thursday night
Authorities in St. Tammany are searching for a man they say shot another man Thursday night in the Slidell area. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office identified the man being sought at Keith Cotton, 18. The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, authorities said. In a news release Friday, the Sheriff's...
Louisiana State Board member arrested, accused of drug and gun charges
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Steven McCarthy and Bridgette Hull were accused of being in the middle of a drug transition on Tuesday.
