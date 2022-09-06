ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

NOLA.com

2nd suspect arrested in connection with Metairie shooting

Detectives investigating a fatal Metairie shooting have arrested a second suspect in the case, a man who was on probation for obstruction of justice in a 2017 Metairie murder at the time of his arrest, records show. Patrick Pittman, 38, of Metairie, was booked Sept. 2 with second-degree murder in...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Gretna man sentenced to prison on murder charges linked to fentanyl death

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — A Gretna man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges linked to the fentanyl death of a Belle Chasse High School student. The Plaquemines Parish district attorney said in an issued statement that Franklin Melvin Senfles plead guilty to manslaughter...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

16-year-old suspect in Terrytown carjacking shot by Jefferson Parish deputies in Algiers

Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were investigating a Terrytown carjacking Thursday night when they shot a 16-year-old suspect who opened fire on them in Algiers, authorities said. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen suffered a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound to the leg, after police and deputies confronted two suspects...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in Marrero overnight was father of 18-year-old killed in January

Seven months after 18-year-old high school senior Lawrence Francois Jr. was gunned down in Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of his father. Lawrence Francois, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday night in 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard in Marrero (map), according to the Jefferson Parish...
MARRERO, LA
WWL-AMFM

JPSO investigating Westbank murder

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a killer after a homicide in Marrero. “At around 11:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd.,” Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

NOPD, JPSO exchange gunfire with teen accused in carjacking

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old was shot after a pursuit between the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the New Orleans Police Department Thursday night. The teenager was accused of running from law enforcement with two others near the Orleans and Jefferson Parish line on the Westbank near Behrman Highway around 8:30 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Sept. 7, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Sept. 7, 2022:. Brandon Lee, illegal possession of a stolen firearm. McKayla Cornish, registration-failure to change/secure, child restraint violation-first offense, driver’s license-none, possession of marijuana-simple, illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Aundre Moseley, illegal possession of a stolen...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
lpso.net

UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
RACELAND, LA
fox8live.com

Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Gunman sought in Slidell area shooting Thursday night

Authorities in St. Tammany are searching for a man they say shot another man Thursday night in the Slidell area. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office identified the man being sought at Keith Cotton, 18. The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, authorities said. In a news release Friday, the Sheriff's...
SLIDELL, LA

