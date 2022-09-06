ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber cancels rest of Justice World Tour, blames exhaustion

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhQxu_0hkZYLD400

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber announced Tuesday he is postponing the rest of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health.

The 28-year-old pop star, who has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, said he is suffering from exhaustion and that touring "took a real toll on me," according to a Tuesday post on his Instagram story.

"I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now," Bieber wrote. "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being."

In June, Bieber canceled a series of concerts in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Toronto after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt, a rare neurological condition that paralyzed half his face.

In a three minute video, Bieber demonstrated how his right eye could not blink and when he smiled, only the left side of his mouth moved.

"It's from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Bieber said in June. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

"My body's telling me I gotta slow down," Bieber said. "I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt comes from the virus that causes chickenpox and can be treated with medications and steroids.

Bieber was scheduled to tour in Europe and Asia, as well as through South America and Australia. In all, 70 dates of the Justice World Tour have been canceled through next March.

"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour," Bieber said in a statement. "I performed six live shows, but it really took a real toll on me."

"So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," Bieber added. "I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway

Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her. The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Justin Bieber urges fans to stand against racism during Justice World tour

Justin Bieber is encouraging his fans to take a stand against racism and racial injustice.During his Rio De Janeiro concert on Monday (5 September), the 28-year-old singer spoke to the crowd about the themes of his latest album, Justice. “As you know, I’ve been on the Justice tour,” he said. “Our goal with this album and this tour was to share the message of unity and equality and the message of justice.“You know racial injustice and racism has been an issue for a very long time and one thing that you and I get to do is we get...
CELEBRITIES
goodmorningamerica.com

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO dies by suicide

Justin Bieber cancels remainder of Justice World Tour to prioritize his health. Justin Bieber has called off the remainder of his Justice World Tour to prioritize his health. On Tuesday, the Grammy winner told fans in a statement posted on his Instagram story that he was scrapping his remaining tour dates.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Cancels World Tour Over Mental Health Concerns: ‘I Need Time To Rest & Get Better’

Justin Bieber announced on Sept. 6 that he had canceled the remaining dates on Justice World Tour. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour,” wrote Justin, 28, in a statement posted to his Instagram Story. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears posts bombshell video, declines ‘lots of money’ for Oprah interview

Britney Spears is telling her story in her own words. The pop superstar released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip on YouTube Sunday about the “abuse” she experienced as a result of her conservatorship and also shared why she turned down “lots of money” to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I get nothing out of sharing all of this,” Spears, 40, said. “I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview.” The “Hold Me Closer” singer...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen

Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone.The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has become estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their status as working royals and gave a series of interviews condemning the family and the institution, and making accusations of racism.A clearly upset Harry arrived at Balmoral at 8 p.m. Thursday, 90 minutes after the queen’s death was announced.Although only Charles and his sister Anne were said to be at the queen’s bedside when she died, peacefully, yesterday afternoon, the announcement of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
digitalspy.com

Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls

Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Steroids#Paralysis#Exhaustion#South America#Justice World Tour#Ramsay Hunt Syndrome#The Mayo Clinic
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder

Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Ex Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart Are A ‘Good Match’

What a tangled web they weave! After being spotted holding hands following a romantic date on Sunday, Aug. 21, Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, are dating. So what does Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 43 — who has known Kimberly since they attended Buckley School together over 20 years ago — think of his new romance? HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from two separate sources that she is all about it!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s lawyer says her ex Kevin Federline has ‘created legal issues’ for himself by ‘cyber-bullying’

Britney Spears’s lawyer has criticised the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, after he gave an interview to ITV this week and said their two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos, which posted on the social media site.Federline also shared a series of private videos on Instagram, which were filmed in secret without Spears’s knowledge, and show the singer sternly speaking to her children. Federline wrote alongside...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
443K+
Followers
64K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy