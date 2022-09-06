Read full article on original website
Robert Kowal
2d ago
Miss Entitlement had her day in court. Don't see how this will change anything but run up the lawyers bills and create more logjam in the justice system.
Reply(1)
30
retired 17
2d ago
Don’t waste anyone’s time, she’s played a lot of cards, including getting knocked up, and having a child, all to lessen her sentence, it’s time for her to pay her dues, IN FULL.
Reply
14
Rick
2d ago
U going to prison u stole millions u think they let u walk bye bye
Reply(1)
14
Related
Judge Rejects Plea Deal for Couple Who Admitted Trying to Sell Nuclear Submarine Secrets
It is back to square one for a couple who pleaded guilty to attempting to sell nuclear submarine secrets. A judge rejected their deal with prosecutors on Tuesday, according to reports. Navy civilian engineer Jonathan Toebbe, 43, agreed to be sentenced to somewhere between 12 years, 7 months and 17 years, 5 months in prison. His teacher wife Diana Toebbe, 46, agreed to be stuck behind bars for 3 years.
If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Former President Donald Trump could receive up to 33 years in prison if he is charged and convicted of violating three federal laws following the FBI's search at his Mar-a-Lago residence, legal experts say. The search warrant revealed that federal authorities were looking for evidence to see if Trump violated...
Ghislaine Maxwell's old legal team is suing her, saying she owes them more than $850,000 in attorneys fees
Maxwell is being sued by the Denver-based law firm Haddon, Morgan, and Foreman. Two of the firm's lawyers represented her during her federal trial.
LAW・
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
Holmes' team said evidence didn't show she "made misrepresentations or half-truths," but the judge disagreed, upholding her January fraud conviction.
Trump tried to pay off $2million he owed a lawyer with a horse and turned down an attorney because he wasn't 'bombastic enough', New York Times reporter claims in new book
Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2million lawyer's bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a forthcoming book. 'Once he regained the capacity for speech,' the lawyer 'stammered … "This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse.'" Trump is famous for...
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buzzfeednews.com
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.
‘I Am a Victim’ Cries Ex-First Lady, Famous for Luxury Bags, as She’s Convicted of Corruption
Once famed for her extensive collection of luxury bags and lavish lifestyle, the former first lady of Malaysia’s fall from grace was confirmed on Thursday, as she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for bribery. This conviction came just over a week after her husband, former prime minister...
Trump's Long-Serving, Trusted Lieutenant Won't Turn Him In But May Personally Plead Guilty In Tax Case: NYT
A senior executive who worked for Donald Trump’s family business and has been indicted in a tax case, could be nearing a plea deal on a personal basis but won’t co-operate in a broader investigation against the former president, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nikolas Cruz sentencing judge slams defence and prosecution for turning court into ‘playground’
The judge hearing the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has lambasted the defence and prosecution for their conduct, saying they have turned her courtroom into a “playground”.Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer laid out rules of conduct in the courtroom for the lawyers on both sides in scathing remarks made on Thursday morning as she dismissed the defence’s request for a mistrial in the penalty phase.The mistrial request was put to her after she allowed the introduction of Cruz’s drawings, including swastikas, as evidence in the case.Prior to officially filing the motion, the defence urged the judge to...
Elizabeth Holmes requests new trial after witness allegedly expresses regret over his testimony
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is asking for a new trial, claiming one of the witnesses allegedly expressed regret over his testimony. In a filing on Tuesday, Holmes claimed that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, who testified during her fraud trial, came to her house unannounced in August and said "he feels guilty," The Wall Street Journal reports. The filing claimed Rosendorff said that "when he was called as a witness he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everybody look bad," so he feels "like he had done something wrong," per CNN.
‘Complete and Utter Nonsense’: Judge Denies ’11th Hour’ Request from Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes to Switch Lawyers, Delay Trial
The federal judge overseeing the government’s prosecution of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist group has denied what he called an “eleventh-hour” motion by the militia’s leader to change lawyers and postpone trial, which is set to start in under three weeks. Stewart Rhodes, who...
Charlie Sheen Agrees To Pay Ex-Girlfriend $120k To Settle Lawsuit Over Claims He Exposed Her To HIV
Charlie Sheen agreed to settle with an ex-girlfriend for a $120K payout after she filed a lawsuit claiming he exposed her to HIV, Radar has learned.The Two and a Half Men actor, 56, will now be paying her monthly installments of $10,000 a pop over the next 12 months, according to a stipulation filed on Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court. The woman, whose name has not been revealed to the public, alleged they began a physical relationship soon after meeting in September 2015.The suit went viral — even without naming Sheen — because it noted the defendant, described as a confidential male, announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. That marked the day of Sheen's interview with Today, in which he revealed his positive diagnosis.Story is developing ...
Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents
Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
Abducted Billionaire Sentenced to 13 Years in Chinese Prison
Canadian-Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison in China on Friday after being found guilty of a series of financial crimes. His investment company, Tomorrow Holding, was also hit with an $8 billion fine. A Shanghai court ruled that Xiao and his business had “severely violated financial management order” and “hurt state financial security” through crimes including illegally obtaining public deposits, bribery, breach of trust, and the illegal use of funds. The trial was the first public appearance of Xiao since 2017, when he was seized from his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Hong Kong. He’d been staying there for years while on the run from Chinese authorities. Read it at Bloomberg News
FBI Mar-a-Lago search uncovered Trump’s medical records and accounts
Among documents uncovered during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in early August were non-governmental records relating to Donald Trump’s health and accounts, according to US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on the appointment of a “special master”.She wrote that among the government records seized by the FBI, agents found some of Mr Trump’s “medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information”.Agents with security clearance sifted through the trove of documents found at the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida residence and say they have already returned anything unrelated to the investigation.The warrant for the search allowed agents to...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Comments / 57