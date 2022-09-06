ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 57

Robert Kowal
2d ago

Miss Entitlement had her day in court. Don't see how this will change anything but run up the lawyers bills and create more logjam in the justice system.

Reply(1)
30
retired 17
2d ago

Don’t waste anyone’s time, she’s played a lot of cards, including getting knocked up, and having a child, all to lessen her sentence, it’s time for her to pay her dues, IN FULL.

Reply
14
Rick
2d ago

U going to prison u stole millions u think they let u walk bye bye

Reply(1)
14
Related
Law & Crime

Judge Rejects Plea Deal for Couple Who Admitted Trying to Sell Nuclear Submarine Secrets

It is back to square one for a couple who pleaded guilty to attempting to sell nuclear submarine secrets. A judge rejected their deal with prosecutors on Tuesday, according to reports. Navy civilian engineer Jonathan Toebbe, 43, agreed to be sentenced to somewhere between 12 years, 7 months and 17 years, 5 months in prison. His teacher wife Diana Toebbe, 46, agreed to be stuck behind bars for 3 years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trial#Attorneys#Sentencing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing judge slams defence and prosecution for turning court into ‘playground’

The judge hearing the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has lambasted the defence and prosecution for their conduct, saying they have turned her courtroom into a “playground”.Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer laid out rules of conduct in the courtroom for the lawyers on both sides in scathing remarks made on Thursday morning as she dismissed the defence’s request for a mistrial in the penalty phase.The mistrial request was put to her after she allowed the introduction of Cruz’s drawings, including swastikas, as evidence in the case.Prior to officially filing the motion, the defence urged the judge to...
PARKLAND, FL
The Week

Elizabeth Holmes requests new trial after witness allegedly expresses regret over his testimony

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is asking for a new trial, claiming one of the witnesses allegedly expressed regret over his testimony. In a filing on Tuesday, Holmes claimed that former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, who testified during her fraud trial, came to her house unannounced in August and said "he feels guilty," The Wall Street Journal reports. The filing claimed Rosendorff said that "when he was called as a witness he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everybody look bad," so he feels "like he had done something wrong," per CNN.
ECONOMY
RadarOnline

Charlie Sheen Agrees To Pay Ex-Girlfriend $120k To Settle Lawsuit Over Claims He Exposed Her To HIV

Charlie Sheen agreed to settle with an ex-girlfriend for a $120K payout after she filed a lawsuit claiming he exposed her to HIV, Radar has learned.The Two and a Half Men actor, 56, will now be paying her monthly installments of $10,000 a pop over the next 12 months, according to a stipulation filed on Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court. The woman, whose name has not been revealed to the public, alleged they began a physical relationship soon after meeting in September 2015.The suit went viral — even without naming Sheen — because it noted the defendant, described as a confidential male, announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. That marked the day of Sheen's interview with Today, in which he revealed his positive diagnosis.Story is developing ...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Abducted Billionaire Sentenced to 13 Years in Chinese Prison

Canadian-Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison in China on Friday after being found guilty of a series of financial crimes. His investment company, Tomorrow Holding, was also hit with an $8 billion fine. A Shanghai court ruled that Xiao and his business had “severely violated financial management order” and “hurt state financial security” through crimes including illegally obtaining public deposits, bribery, breach of trust, and the illegal use of funds. The trial was the first public appearance of Xiao since 2017, when he was seized from his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Hong Kong. He’d been staying there for years while on the run from Chinese authorities. Read it at Bloomberg News
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

FBI Mar-a-Lago search uncovered Trump’s medical records and accounts

Among documents uncovered during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in early August were non-governmental records relating to Donald Trump’s health and accounts, according to US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on the appointment of a “special master”.She wrote that among the government records seized by the FBI, agents found some of Mr Trump’s “medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information”.Agents with security clearance sifted through the trove of documents found at the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida residence and say they have already returned anything unrelated to the investigation.The warrant for the search allowed agents to...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy