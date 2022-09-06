Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This Year
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this month
Dallas Museum of Art to Host LOVE Stories Art Tour Saturday
Florida activist sends around 275 'In God We Trust' posters to Texas
ALLEN, Texas — A Florida activist said he sent around 275 “In God We Trust” posters to Texas, including around two dozen to Allen ISD. Chaz Stevens, who advocates for the separation of church and state, told WFAA he designed the signs, which are in different languages.
fox4news.com
Texas launches first-of-its-kind mental and emotional support group for law enforcement
DALLAS - The state of Texas just launched a first-of-it-kind program where officers are trained to provide anonymous support to other officers for the trauma they face every day. The Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network, housed at the Caruth Police Institute at UNT Dallas, trains officers to provide mental and...
fwtx.com
Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds
A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
DEA and Dallas Police raided a Dallas recording studio popular with rappers nationwide
DALLAS — The DEA raided a popular recording studio, KFI Studios, on Ross Avenue near downtown Dallas, which brings in some of the most popular rappers in the nation. “A lot of local rappers, a lot of famous rappers from other states. We’ve linked up with different people here,” Dino West, producer.
fox4news.com
Injured North Texas Army veteran gifted new, mortgage-free home
BURLESON, Texas - Ret. Army Specialist Jonathan Merchant has been living in this rented home in Burleson. On Saturday, the injured veteran will move to a brand-new ADA-modified home. The mortgage-free home will literally give him and his wife a new lease on life. Merchant has a tough time getting...
Man jailed in the Fort Worth murder of a Dallas businessman
After being on the run for three weeks, a man is locked up in Fort Worth, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Dallas businessman last month. Markyn West was booked into the Tarrant County jail
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
Motor home crash on I-20 leaves woman dead
ABILENE, Texas — A Lake Kiowa woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a motor home crash on Interstate 20, approximately 1.5 miles east of Abilene. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Richard B. Smith, 52, of Allen, was driving a motor home, towing a pickup east on I-20, when the front left tire blew out, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The motor home hit a guardrail and overturned on the south side of the roadway.
fox4news.com
4 suspects in custody, armored car driver shot during robbery near bank in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Texas - Four people were taken into custody near the Tyler area after a robbery and shooting at a Carrollton bank. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. Police didn't say...
Frisco Residents Met With Police About Racism Against South Asian Americans
A Collin County Hindu temple came together Wednesday night to address the recent hate and violence toward the South Asian community. During the meeting, a number of community leaders spoke including members of Frisco police. The meeting was called to find out how the city of Frisco and police will...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures apparent burglary, owner says 20 years of savings stolen
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are investigating a burglary after Stiles Autobody released surveillance video on Facebook. In the 79-second video, two people are seen walking inside the main office, peering through the garage window, opening the cash register and taking off with the money and a black safe.
wbap.com
Fatality Crash on SB Stemmons Overnight; DCSO Investigating
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner was on the scene of a major accident on Southbound Stemmons Freeway at Royal Lane where a 2-vehicle crash is tying up on SB lanes. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Traffic is being forced to exit at Walnut Hill. (Copyright...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps
The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
fox4news.com
Run held in honor of murdered Memphis jogger
Runners in Frisco came together Friday morning to honor Eliza Fletcher from Memphis. The young mother and teacher was abducted and killed last week while on an early morning run.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Favors One-Stop Shop for Homeless, Vagrants
Nearly two-thirds of respondents in a poll conducted by The Dallas Express said they support limiting the homeless and vagrant population to a specific area where services are offered rather than allowing them to roam the city. By a large majority — 65 versus 35% — respondents agreed with the...
North Texas Woman Arrested For The Theft Of Over $400,000 Worth in Bitcoin
On September 6, 2022, Joann Vasquez, a 38-year-old North Texas woman, was booked into the Dallas County Jail and is facing an indictment for the theft of over $400,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to court documents acquired by NBC 5, the Dallas Police said they were called to a home...
