Dallas, TX

fwtx.com

Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds

A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Injured North Texas Army veteran gifted new, mortgage-free home

BURLESON, Texas - Ret. Army Specialist Jonathan Merchant has been living in this rented home in Burleson. On Saturday, the injured veteran will move to a brand-new ADA-modified home. The mortgage-free home will literally give him and his wife a new lease on life. Merchant has a tough time getting...
BURLESON, TX
FOX West Texas

Motor home crash on I-20 leaves woman dead

ABILENE, Texas — A Lake Kiowa woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a motor home crash on Interstate 20, approximately 1.5 miles east of Abilene. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Richard B. Smith, 52, of Allen, was driving a motor home, towing a pickup east on I-20, when the front left tire blew out, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The motor home hit a guardrail and overturned on the south side of the roadway.
LAKE KIOWA, TX
wbap.com

Fatality Crash on SB Stemmons Overnight; DCSO Investigating

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner was on the scene of a major accident on Southbound Stemmons Freeway at Royal Lane where a 2-vehicle crash is tying up on SB lanes. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Traffic is being forced to exit at Walnut Hill. (Copyright...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash

ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX.
ABILENE, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps

The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Favors One-Stop Shop for Homeless, Vagrants

Nearly two-thirds of respondents in a poll conducted by The Dallas Express said they support limiting the homeless and vagrant population to a specific area where services are offered rather than allowing them to roam the city. By a large majority — 65 versus 35% — respondents agreed with the...
DALLAS, TX

Community Policy