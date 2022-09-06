Alabama's best high school football players: Top 25 linebackers in the state

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Alabama high school football. Our next list focuses on linebackers.

There are hundreds of standout football players in Alabama and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about any other linebackers worthy of fans’ attention in 2022.

TOP 25 LINEBACKERS IN ALABAMA

(The list is in alphabetical order)

Michael Banks-Mason, 5-10, 175, senior, Calera

Banks-Mason will be back to man the middle of the Calera defense as a senior. He racked up 137 total tackles, including 18 for loss, last season.

D’Angelo Barber, 6-0, 205, junior, Clay-Chalkville

Barber will be back at linebacker for a Clay-Chalkville defense that help opponents to 15.9 points per game on the team’s march to the Class 6A state title. Barber was a big part of that. He logged more than 100 tackles, which was enough to earn him first team all-state honors. Barber will likely continue to see his recruitment expand, but so far he has Division I offers from Buffalo, Louisville and UAB.

Kedrick Brown, 6-1, 205, senior, Brantley

Brown starred at linebacker and running back for Brantley last fall. He was named to the all-state first team in Class 1A and named the division’s Lineman of the Year for racking up 109 tackles. He also scored 16 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

Jashawn Cooper, 6-0, 230, senior, Montgomery Academy

Cooper earned first team all-state honors as a running back last season, but he’s just as effective on the defensive side of the ball, where he made 63 tackles, including 27.5 for loss and 11 sacks, as a junior. Cooper has received a scholarship offer from Army.

Ethan Courtney, 5-10, 195, junior, Ragland

Courtney is back for his senior season after being named to the Class 1A all-state first team a year ago.

Kendrick Davis, 6-0, 220, senior, Hillcrest

Davis led a Hillcrest squad that made the state semifinals last season with 112 tackles, including 10 for loss. He has started to gain some traction on the recruiting trail with offers from Central Arkansas, North Alabama and Kennesaw State.

Seth Hampton, 5-11, 205, senior, Thompson

Seth Hampton (No. 18) Photo by Kenny Grimes

The two-time defending Class 7A state champs have to replace a pair of starting linebackers from last season’s squad in Jeremiah Alexander and Jax Van Zandt. But Hampton is back and should take over a leadership role on the defense as it looks to lead the Warriors to a three-peat. On the recruiting trail, Hampton has garnered offers from Austin Peay, Columbia, Cornell and North Alabama.

Tre’Mon Henry, 6-2, 225, senior, Carver

Henry is back for his senior season after helping lead a dominant Carver defense that held opponents under 14 points per game last season. He has committed to play his college football at Southern Miss.

Antonio Jones, 6-4, 265, senior, Linden

Jones earned second team all-state honors a season ago when he accounted for 60 tackles and several sacks.

Malachi Jones, 5-11, 210, senior, Sparkman

Jones is back for a final season after racking up a ridiculous 175 total tackles last season, including 17 for loss.

Rowan Jones, 5-11, 195, senior, Bob Jones

Jones earned second team all-state recognition as a junior, when he made 91 tackles. He also forced two fumbles and grabbed an interception.

Brylan Jordan, 6-1, 215, senior, Pleasant Grove

Jordan accounted for 105 total tackles and four sacks as he helped lead Pleasant Grove to the Class 5A state championship game last season. He earned second team all-state honors for the performance.

Lakendrick Jordan, 6-1, 185, junior, Luverne

Jordan played a major role on both sides of the ball for Luverne as a sophomore but earned second team all-state honors for his play at linebacker.

Jake Langlois, 6-0, 180, senior, Priceville

Langlois made 131 total tackles last season, including 12.5 for loss. He also intercepted five passes and scored a defensive touchdown. Langlois earned honorable mention all-state recognition for the performance.

Martin McDonald, 6-1, 220, senior, Grissom

McDonald was another player who eclipsed 100 tackles last season, logging 129 in total. He earned second team all-region honors in Class 7A Region 4 as a result.

Brady Moore, 6-1, 225, senior, Clements

Moore earned honorable mention all-state recognition for his play in the middle of the Clements defense last season. He has started to garner some interest on the recruiting trail from the likes of North Alabama and Lindsey Wilson College.

Eric Muse, 6-0, 195, senior, Jackson-Olin

Muse is back for his senior season after helping lead Jackson-Olin to nine wins last fall. A three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, he has an impressive offer list, with the likes of Auburn, Mississippi State, Oregon and Tennessee vying for his services.

Karmelo Overton, 6-0, 200, senior, Carroll

One of the top uncommitted recruits in the state of Alabama, Overton has offers from a long list of Power Five schools, including Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee. The rising senior at Carroll is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports composite.

Houston Owen, 5-11, 190, senior, Vestavia Hills

Owen made 121 tackles as a junior. The two-sport star who also plays baseball earned honorable mention all-state recognition on the gridiron.

Jalen Pickens, 6-1, 190, senior, Jackson

The leading tackler among all returning Alabama players, Pickens racked up 190 stops with 11 tackles for loss as a junior. The performance earned him second team all-state honors.

Brandon Purifoy, 5-9, 170, junior, Vigor

Purifoy helped lead Vigor to the Class 4A state title as a sophomore, making eight tackles in the team’s championship victory over Oneonta. For the season as a whole, he was named to the all-state first team.

Demarcus Riddick, 6-2, 205, junior, Chilton County

Riddick started on both sides of the ball as a sophomore, and he was particularly disruptive on defense. Ranked as the No. 3 linebacker in the country in the Class of 2024, he already has a long list of blueblood colleges trying to land him, with offers having come from Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and many others.

Bradley Shaw, 6-1, 216, junior, Hoover

Shaw didn’t start last fall on Hoover’s deep defense, but he has still managed to attract the attention of some of the most successful programs in college football. Shaw boasts offers from Auburn, Georgia, Michigan State, South Carolina and several other schools. He should move into the Buccaneers’ starting lineup this season and could be in for a breakout campaign.

Korbit Sommerville, 5-10, 180, junior, Pickens County

Sommerville has been named to the all-state first team at linebacker in each of his first two high school seasons. Not only will he try to make it three for three this fall, he will likely play a larger role on the offensive side of the ball, as well.

Grayshaun Swain, 6-3, 215, sophomore, Anniston

Swain not only started on the Anniston defense as a freshman, he earned honorable mention all-state recognition for his performance. Swain lined up both with his hand on the ground at defensive end and standing up as an outside linebacker. The 6-foot-3 prospect is shaping up to be one of the top recruits in the state in the class of 2025. He has already landed scholarship offers from six FBS schools, including Auburn, Louisville and Kentucky.