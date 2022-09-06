Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Warning issued about car thefts in Waterbury
Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. FORECAST: The weekend starts dry & bright, then ends with a chance for showers... Updated: 53 minutes ago. Dry &...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
milfordmirror.com
Milford Chamber of Commerce merges with West Haven
MILFORD — Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce is adding another community to its resume. The West Haven Chamber of Commerce closed up shop during the pandemic. Simon McDonald, director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was a natural fit to take the reins to aid those businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police warn city of increase in car thefts
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Car thefts are up in Waterbury, causing police to issue a warning to the city. In the last week, most of the stolen cars had keys in them. Crime data shows car thefts are up more than 76-percent compared to last year, with 83 reported from January 1st to the end of August.
Trio Caught Breaking Into Cars In Trumbull, Police Say
Three Connecticut teenagers have been charged for allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of a Fairfield County apartment complex. The three were arrested in Trumbull on Wednesday, Sept. 7, following the incident at the Ten Trumbull Apartments. The New Haven County teens, identified as David Mitchell, age 18,...
Eyewitness News
Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended. Updated: 5 hours ago. This...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Hazmat team called to Bridgeport office building after person suspected of leaving substance
A hazmat crew was called to a Bridgeport office building Thursday after a dark-colored substance was discovered inside. Bridgeport police, fire, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Fairfield County Hazmat were all dispatched to the building just after 2 p.m. Police say they received a 911 call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues. Updated: 5...
Terryville man accused of leaving scene of Waterbury crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Terryville man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Waterbury on Thursday night. State police said they were notified of a crash just south of Exit #36 on Route 8 Northbound at 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, state troopers learned one of the cars […]
Eyewitness News
Shelton Police mourning one of their own
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Shelton Police are in mourning following the sudden death of one of their own. According to police, Officer Jesse Butwell, 41 died suddenly. Police said Butwell was a 150year member of the department and served as the training officer.
Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
Eyewitness News
Utility pole leans against wires following crash in Norwich
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A road in Norwich closed on Thursday morning following a crash. Police said Case Street between Scotland and Old Tavern roads was closed. They said drivers should avoid the area. A photo posted by police showed a utility pole leaning on some lines. They expected the...
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour
NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
sheltonherald.com
‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say
DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
More than a dozen injured in crash involving CT Transit bus in Orange: Police
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Over a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a CT Transit bus and a pickup truck in Orange on Thursday night, according to the police. Police said the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Rt. 34 near the intersection of Race Brook Road. Initial information showed the bus […]
Eyewitness News
State’s 9/11 ceremony set for tonight in Westport
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony is set for Thursday evening in Westport. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz invited members of the public to attend and honor the lives of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The ceremony is...
Comments / 0