New Haven County, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Warning issued about car thefts in Waterbury

Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford Chamber of Commerce merges with West Haven

MILFORD — Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce is adding another community to its resume. The West Haven Chamber of Commerce closed up shop during the pandemic. Simon McDonald, director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was a natural fit to take the reins to aid those businesses.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police warn city of increase in car thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Car thefts are up in Waterbury, causing police to issue a warning to the city. In the last week, most of the stolen cars had keys in them. Crime data shows car thefts are up more than 76-percent compared to last year, with 83 reported from January 1st to the end of August.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Trio Caught Breaking Into Cars In Trumbull, Police Say

Three Connecticut teenagers have been charged for allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of a Fairfield County apartment complex. The three were arrested in Trumbull on Wednesday, Sept. 7, following the incident at the Ten Trumbull Apartments. The New Haven County teens, identified as David Mitchell, age 18,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended

Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Terryville man accused of leaving scene of Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Terryville man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Waterbury on Thursday night. State police said they were notified of a crash just south of Exit #36 on Route 8 Northbound at 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, state troopers learned one of the cars […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Shelton Police mourning one of their own

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Shelton Police are in mourning following the sudden death of one of their own. According to police, Officer Jesse Butwell, 41 died suddenly. Police said Butwell was a 150year member of the department and served as the training officer.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Utility pole leans against wires following crash in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A road in Norwich closed on Thursday morning following a crash. Police said Case Street between Scotland and Old Tavern roads was closed. They said drivers should avoid the area. A photo posted by police showed a utility pole leaning on some lines. They expected the...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour

NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say

DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

State’s 9/11 ceremony set for tonight in Westport

WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony is set for Thursday evening in Westport. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz invited members of the public to attend and honor the lives of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The ceremony is...
WESTPORT, CT

