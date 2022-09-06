ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

KCK officer charged with multiple domestic violence offenses

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who has been a KCK police officer since 2017 is now facing five felony charges out of two counties for domestic violence. Officer Deotis Anthony Brown is now suspended without pay pending the outcome of both criminal court cases. In Wyandotte County, he...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KCKPD officer charged with felonies in Wyandotte, Jackson counties

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is facing felony charges in both Wyandotte and Jackson Counties. During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said that Deotis Brown has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. Those are level 6 and level 7 person felonies, respectively.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday. Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.
LINN COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend activity report which indicates that violations may be on the rise from 2021. The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity report, which includes nearly 10 more DUI arrests than the previous year.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Man arrested in Texas following double shooting in Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been arrested in Texas after a shooting in Excelsior Springs left one person dead and another critically injured. The Excelsior Springs Police Department stated officers responded to a residence in the area of North Main Street and Grand Avenue just after 12 a.m. and found a man and woman on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Free State High School#Kctv5 News#Lpd
KCTV 5

Cold case of missing woman solved, search for her killer continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grieving daughter, who was a toddler when her mother disappeared, now knows what happened to her mom after a Kansas City Police Department detective and crime analyst recently solved a 39-year-old cold case. The daughter filed a missing person report this summer, and Intelligence...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wanted: Michael Washburn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation. The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities stated...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCTV 5

Schools experience internet outages due to cut fiber lines

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools experienced districtwide outages due to several hundred lines of fiber being cut at a local construction site off campus, the district announced in a tweet Thursday. Olathe Public Schools said there remains a chance the internet will not work during the Friday school...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Ground broken in Jackson County for new $260 million jail

A housing initiative in Lawrence could involve a support site for people experiencing homelessness. KC’s first Black-owned brewery nears grand opening in 18th & Vine District. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kansas City's first Black-owned brewery was planning to open earlier this year, but additional work is being done.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy