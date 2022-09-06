Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Lockdown lifted following incident near KCK elementary school Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Noble Prentis Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police said shots were fired in a neighborhood around the school. UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Police are investigating the incident. Police said no one has been hit by any...
KCTV 5
KCK officer charged with multiple domestic violence offenses
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who has been a KCK police officer since 2017 is now facing five felony charges out of two counties for domestic violence. Officer Deotis Anthony Brown is now suspended without pay pending the outcome of both criminal court cases. In Wyandotte County, he...
KCTV 5
KCKPD officer charged with felonies in Wyandotte, Jackson counties
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is facing felony charges in both Wyandotte and Jackson Counties. During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said that Deotis Brown has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. Those are level 6 and level 7 person felonies, respectively.
KCTV 5
Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday. Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
‘Very shocking:’ Neighbors in Excelsior Springs react after shooting kills 1, injures 1
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with an early morning double shooting in Excelsior Springs, which left one woman dead and a man in critical condition. “It’s very shocking to me. Very shocking,” Ernest Smith said. Smith has lived in...
KCTV 5
KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend activity report which indicates that violations may be on the rise from 2021. The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity report, which includes nearly 10 more DUI arrests than the previous year.
KCTV 5
KC police identify 2 killed in quadruple shooting at Labor Day house party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police have identified two people killed in a quadruple shooting that happened during a Labor Day house party. “It has been a public nuisance,” one of the people living in the neighborhood said. That’s the way neighbors describe one of the homes...
KCTV 5
Man arrested in Texas following double shooting in Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been arrested in Texas after a shooting in Excelsior Springs left one person dead and another critically injured. The Excelsior Springs Police Department stated officers responded to a residence in the area of North Main Street and Grand Avenue just after 12 a.m. and found a man and woman on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
AG calls on families of Parcells victims to claim samples gathered in investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General has called on the families of the victims of Shawn Parcells to claim those samples gathered in the investigation against him before Oct. 6. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Shawnee Co. District Court judge has approved a request to close the...
KCTV 5
Cold case of missing woman solved, search for her killer continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grieving daughter, who was a toddler when her mother disappeared, now knows what happened to her mom after a Kansas City Police Department detective and crime analyst recently solved a 39-year-old cold case. The daughter filed a missing person report this summer, and Intelligence...
KCTV 5
Wanted: Michael Washburn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation. The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities stated...
KCTV 5
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ariel’s mother is expressing her view on Britt Reid’s apology. She made a public post on Facebook telling Reid to “Shove your ‘Sorry’ up your ASS..........”. On Tuesday, Britt Reid changed his plea to guilty and released a statement through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Police identify pedestrian hit and killed in Independence on Sept. 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on an Independence highway. Police responded to the crash at 9:32 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Missouri State 291 Highway and U.S. 24 Highway. According to law enforcement, a vehicle that was...
KCTV 5
Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week: Olathe North Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Olathe North Eagles!
KCTV 5
KCK school rebrands as student-centered academy that can offer more individualized instruction
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, KS, public school is rebranding itself, renaming to Alfred Fairfax Academy this year. The restorative academy is hosting a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday commemorating its new name that recognizes the first African American state legislator in Kansas. Principal Skyler Myers is excited...
KCTV 5
Schools experience internet outages due to cut fiber lines
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools experienced districtwide outages due to several hundred lines of fiber being cut at a local construction site off campus, the district announced in a tweet Thursday. Olathe Public Schools said there remains a chance the internet will not work during the Friday school...
KCTV 5
Ground broken in Jackson County for new $260 million jail
A housing initiative in Lawrence could involve a support site for people experiencing homelessness. KC’s first Black-owned brewery nears grand opening in 18th & Vine District. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kansas City's first Black-owned brewery was planning to open earlier this year, but additional work is being done.
KCTV 5
Hoping to ease overcrowding, Jackson County breaks ground on new $260M jail
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are breaking ground Wednesday on what is slated to be a new 1,200-bed Jackson County Detention Center, coming at a cost of around $260 million. The county has cited numerous reasons for the necessity of a new jail facility, including overcrowding. Current jail facilities...
KCTV 5
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Britt Reid, a former Chiefs coach and the son of Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty to charges stemming from a DWI crash. He was involved in a crash on Feb. 4, 2021, that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with critical injuries. A 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
KCTV 5
Calls about bats in homes on the rise in Johnson County, but experts say it’s not uncommon
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Renay Martin of Johnson County said she was sleeping in bed when she felt something sweep across her face. “Having a bat in the bedroom and flying on your face is... it’s crazy,” she said. According to Martin, she did not get bitten...
Comments / 0