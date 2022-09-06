ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8

The Chicago Bears will be holding a community meeting at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights from 7 PM CST to 9 PM on Thursday, September 8th. The purpose of the meeting is for the Bears to address the people of Arlington Heights in regards to moving away from Soldier Field in Chicago and building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
ClutchPoints

Bears reveal plan for new stadium, makes firm statement on Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are working on to build their own stadium in Arlington Heights, but that doesn’t mean they are leaving Soldier Field any time soon. In a statement the team released on Tuesday, the Bears shared their vision of developing an Arlington Park property into “much more than a stadium project.” While they have […] The post Bears reveal plan for new stadium, makes firm statement on Soldier Field appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Bears could sign former hated rival?

The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
Yardbarker

Soldier Field Going Cashless For Chicago Bears 2022 Season

As Bears' fans prepare to return to the lakefront for Week 1 against the 49ers, they won't need to run to the bank first. The Chicago Bears are going cashless at Soldier Field for the 2022 season. All shops, concession stands, and roaming food and drink vendors will only accept credit, debit, or prepaid cards.
CBS Chicago

Many steps remain before Bears' Arlington Heights stadium plan can go ahead, suburb's mayor says

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears have been under contract to purchase the Arlington Park racetrack property for about a year.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke Thursday to the Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes - who said the reason we're seeing more momentum with the plan right now is because there is a stipulation in the contract that says the team would have to close the deal by early next year. Right now, the Bears say there are still conditions that need to be met. Mayor Hayes says those conditions have to do with making sure the property can...
CBS Chicago

Bears meet with Arlington Heights community about stadium plan

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS)-- Thursday brought another step forward in the possibility that the Bears could leave Soldier Field and move to the suburbs.The team hosted a meeting with the community in Arlington Heights Thursday night to talk about its ideas for redeveloping Arlington International Racecourse. The meeting was held in the gymnasium at John Hersey High School.While fans got the chance to come face-to-face with the Bears front office, they weren't allowed to address them directly at the meeting Thursday night. Instead, everyone was allowed to submit questions on cards.The focus of the evening was more on the bigger...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears don't anticipate retractable roof for enclosed Arlington Heights stadium

The Bears held a community meeting regarding the proposed Arlington Heights stadium on Thursday, where chairman George McCaskey, president/CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion Tanesha Wade all spoke. While they didn’t reveal specifics about the stadium, one...
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

