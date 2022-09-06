Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
This is my New Favorite Drink Located in this Schaumburg coffee ShopChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Bears installed new Bermuda-style grass at Soldier Field
The last time the Chicago Bears played at Soldier Field (in their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs), the turf was an absolute mess. And the entire NFL world ripped the league for allowing a game to be played on it. But breathe easy, Bears fans. The Soldier Field...
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8
The Chicago Bears will be holding a community meeting at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights from 7 PM CST to 9 PM on Thursday, September 8th. The purpose of the meeting is for the Bears to address the people of Arlington Heights in regards to moving away from Soldier Field in Chicago and building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
Matt Eberflus, Bears guide change to new 'fast' Bermuda grass turf at Soldier Field
Under the watch of their new regime, the Chicago Bears hope to be a faster team. Now, their playing surface at home will help them meet that goal.
CBS News
Could Chicago lure a second NFL team if the Bears leave Soldier Field? An expert says it's not realistic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Could a second NFL team call Chicago home?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted at the possibility of trying to bring a second team to the city – as the Bears' move to Arlington Heights seems more likely than ever. But as CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Wednesday, experts think such an idea likely is not realistic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears reveal plan for new stadium, makes firm statement on Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears are working on to build their own stadium in Arlington Heights, but that doesn’t mean they are leaving Soldier Field any time soon. In a statement the team released on Tuesday, the Bears shared their vision of developing an Arlington Park property into “much more than a stadium project.” While they have […] The post Bears reveal plan for new stadium, makes firm statement on Soldier Field appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS News
Expert says odds that Bears will move to Arlington Heights are '90-plus'
The Bears unveiled potential plans for a new stadium in Arlington Heights Tuesday, while Mayor Lori Lightfoot talked about more plans to keep the team from "abandoning" Chicago. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
How many seats would Bears' proposed Arlington Heights stadium have?
At this point, the expectation is the Chicago Bears will be moving to the suburbs to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The city of Chicago is doing everything it can to keep the Bears at Soldier Field, but it seems like a long shot. The Bears will unveil...
Aaron Rodgers’ savage message to Packers’ NFC North rivals ahead of Week 1
Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the entire NFC North ahead of Week 1. Packers reporter Matt Schneidman reported that Rodgers called out Green Bay’s rivals on Wednesday. “All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears could sign former hated rival?
The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
Yardbarker
Soldier Field Going Cashless For Chicago Bears 2022 Season
As Bears' fans prepare to return to the lakefront for Week 1 against the 49ers, they won't need to run to the bank first. The Chicago Bears are going cashless at Soldier Field for the 2022 season. All shops, concession stands, and roaming food and drink vendors will only accept credit, debit, or prepaid cards.
Many steps remain before Bears' Arlington Heights stadium plan can go ahead, suburb's mayor says
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears have been under contract to purchase the Arlington Park racetrack property for about a year.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke Thursday to the Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes - who said the reason we're seeing more momentum with the plan right now is because there is a stipulation in the contract that says the team would have to close the deal by early next year. Right now, the Bears say there are still conditions that need to be met. Mayor Hayes says those conditions have to do with making sure the property can...
Bears meet with Arlington Heights community about stadium plan
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS)-- Thursday brought another step forward in the possibility that the Bears could leave Soldier Field and move to the suburbs.The team hosted a meeting with the community in Arlington Heights Thursday night to talk about its ideas for redeveloping Arlington International Racecourse. The meeting was held in the gymnasium at John Hersey High School.While fans got the chance to come face-to-face with the Bears front office, they weren't allowed to address them directly at the meeting Thursday night. Instead, everyone was allowed to submit questions on cards.The focus of the evening was more on the bigger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bears say they’d need assistance to complete stadium complex
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears say they will need taxpayer assistance if they are going to construct an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, Final Fours and College Football Playoff games and anchor a surrounding entertainment and residential complex. Chairman George McCaskey said the...
Keyshawn Johnson doesn't think the Bears should build a dome
National media has consistently grit its teeth at the Chicago Bears for their poor off-season roster construction and inability to develop Justin Fields. However, new comments about the Bears and its stadium plans are proving inaccurate. There have been talks of building a dome atop Soldier Field. Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
Bears don't anticipate retractable roof for enclosed Arlington Heights stadium
The Bears held a community meeting regarding the proposed Arlington Heights stadium on Thursday, where chairman George McCaskey, president/CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion Tanesha Wade all spoke. While they didn’t reveal specifics about the stadium, one...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0