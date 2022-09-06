Scott MacFarlane is a congressional correspondent for CBS News, reporting for all broadcasts and platforms. MacFarlane brings a wealth of experience to the Capitol Hill beat having covered Washington, D.C. and the federal government for nearly 20 years. MacFarlane's meticulous and ongoing coverage of the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has included interviews with several defendants and members of the House committee investigating the attack. MacFarlane and his reporting have also contributed to the public release of some of the video exhibits used by federal prosecutors in court.

