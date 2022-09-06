ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help wanted: Amtrak to fill 4,000 jobs

Amtrak is in need of workers and to help fill the void, the rail company is holding several hiring events and career fairs across the country. Amtrak made the announcement this week in a news release that it will be concentrating its searches in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami, Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
The Oldest Post Office in Every State

Postal service in the United States is older than the country itself. The idea of an organized way to move mail originated in 1774 as a method to get around the nosy colonial inspectors of the British-run postal service during the struggle for American independence. (Today the USPS is one of the big businesses run […]
What year was slavery abolished in the US?

Slavery helped bring about the deadliest military conflict in the history of the United States – the American Civil War. The Trans-Atlantic trading routes brought in more than 12 million enslaved Africans to the Western Hemisphere between 1525 and 1866. However, approximately 388,000 slaves were brought into North America with only 10.7 million surviving the voyage to the New World. The Abolition Movement was a key part of the fight to abolish slavery in the United States.
DC Mayor Responds to Months-Long Migrant Busing By Declaring a Public Emergency

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Thursday, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in response to the buses of migrants arriving from Texas and Arizona to the Nation’s Capital. The declaration allows for the allocation of $10 million in city funds for a newly created Office of Migrant Services to provide assistance to migrants and nonprofit organizations.
Scott MacFarlane

Scott MacFarlane is a congressional correspondent for CBS News, reporting for all broadcasts and platforms. MacFarlane brings a wealth of experience to the Capitol Hill beat having covered Washington, D.C. and the federal government for nearly 20 years. MacFarlane's meticulous and ongoing coverage of the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has included interviews with several defendants and members of the House committee investigating the attack. MacFarlane and his reporting have also contributed to the public release of some of the video exhibits used by federal prosecutors in court.
