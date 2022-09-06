Read full article on original website
DC Mayor Responds to Months-Long Migrant Busing By Declaring a Public Emergency
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Thursday, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in response to the buses of migrants arriving from Texas and Arizona to the Nation’s Capital. The declaration allows for the allocation of $10 million in city funds for a newly created Office of Migrant Services to provide assistance to migrants and nonprofit organizations.
deseret.com
D.C. mayor declares public emergency after GOP governors send migrants to her city
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency Thursday in response to the wave of migrants being bused to the city from the Mexican border with Texas and Arizona. District Council member Brianne Nadeau blamed the governors of Texas and Arizona for creating a “crisis” in the city. She...
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces $10M plan for Office of Migrant Services
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday announced the creation of a new Office of Migrant Services to help with the increasing stream of migrants coming through the nation’s capital from Texas and Arizona and fund it with $10 million in District funds. The mayor’s action, which was first reported by DC […]
