While social lives and conducting of business are largely carried out as they were prior to March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic fell upon the country, the virus is still in circulation and cases have seen an uptick over the past number of weeks. The slight upward trend serves as a reminder that COVID still exists, however, the rates are far from the levels seen during previous case number spikes over the past year.

PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO