Biking to end cancer
Every September a group of us set out to raise awareness of the progress being made in cancer research/treatment and to encourage everyone to get the recommended screenings. RideMN1 Inc. is a nonprofit which conducts an annual bicycle ride across Minnesota. For more information about our organization please visit RideMN1.org. This year’s route begins in Pipestone on Sunday, Sept.11. We will have a warm-up ride on Saturday from Pipestone to the South Dakota border and back.
Searching for meaning… and vandals
It’s been two weeks since Justin Olsen and Jodie Olsen were notified that the headstone marking their daughter Jordyn’s gravesite had been severely vandalized. “It’s disheartening and sad, not just for us, but for anyone who knew Jordyn,” said Jodie. While there is certainly nothing good...
Library negotiations end, temporary location approved
The Pipestone City Council voted 3-2 during its Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting to end negotiations between the city and the school district to develop a new library agreement, with council members Dan Delaney and Rodger Smidt voting against the motion. The city council also unanimously approved a lease agreement between...
Sylvia Disbrow
Sylvia Disbrow, 80, Lake Wilson, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. A private family service is planned. Sylvia Diane Disbrow was born on May 8, 1942 in Bakersfield, Calif. to Walter and Anna Marie Sylvia Klien McCormick. She grew up in Lakewood, Calif., and graduated from Bellflower High School.
Death notice for Helen Huibregtse
Helen Huibregtse, 98, Pipestone, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at the Pipestone County Hospice House. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 9 from 9-10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Pipestone. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Interment will be...
New program provides aging-in-home assistance
The Southwestern Minnesota Opportunity Council (SMOC) recently announced a program called the Age Safely at Home Program. The program provides funding for older adults and individuals who are disabled to receive grants up to $5,000 to be used to make living improvements in their homes. The program is designed to...
COVID cases up recently, but not like previous spikes
While social lives and conducting of business are largely carried out as they were prior to March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic fell upon the country, the virus is still in circulation and cases have seen an uptick over the past number of weeks. The slight upward trend serves as a reminder that COVID still exists, however, the rates are far from the levels seen during previous case number spikes over the past year.
Arrows sweep Trojans in BSC volleyball, improve to 3-0
Building off its Big South Conference showcase victory and Tuesday night’s non-conference win versus the Canby Lancers, the Pipestone Area volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a comfortable sweep of the Worthington Trojans Thursday night in Worthington. Pipestone Area had expected a tougher go of it...
Web exclusive: Arrows sweep Eagles in non-conference action; Knights top Rebels, as PAS netters blanked by St. James
Despite noting it was not his team’s best defensive effort on the young season, Pipestone Area head coach Dave Dulas’ Arrows made short work of the visiting Southwest Christian Eagles, claiming a 25-21, 25-11, 25-18 non-conference volleyball sweep Tuesday night in Pipestone. “That was our worst defensive match...
