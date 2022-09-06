Read full article on original website
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
WGNtv.com
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
It is a warm start to September in Chicago
Chicago - September seems to be picking up right where August left off. August ended up .6 degrees above average. It was relatively warm and relatively dry. O'Hare received just 48% of normal rainfall. The rain gauge at the airport reported 2.05" for the month. According to Climate Central,. Chicago's...
Chicago tourism industry leaders push for cruise ships to sail through city
Snapping pictures and sipping champagne — people connected to Chicago’s tourism industry took in the familiar view of Chicago from a not so familiar spot.
Chicago Bears host Arlington Heights community meeting
The Bears organization showcased preliminary plans for their stadium and an adjacent mixed-use entertainment district that would take over the old Arlington racetrack.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise
CHICAGO - The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago...
New COVID-19 vaccine booster to be available in Chicago this week
With cold weather just around the corner, two new COVID-19 booster vaccines are rolling into Chicago — and city health officials are pushing residents to get the shot.
Neighbors call for speed camera at 'notoriously' dangerous Norwood Park intersection
CHICAGO (CBS) – Love them or hate them, speed cameras are meant to make drivers slow down.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza looked into where two new cameras could be installed soon, and broke down why neighbors are asking for them."I just feel like you're banging your head against a brick wall," said Lilian Kavanagh, of Norwood Park.She is begging the city to be proactive."We have kids on the school on the corner. We have to walk to school every day with them. It's a terrifying experience," she said.On March 18, a car drove into her neighbor's home. Months later, it's still...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
WGNtv.com
Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
Soldier Field gets new sod for Bears home opener Sunday
CHICAGO - Grounds crews at Chicago’s Soldier Field are getting ready for Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. It will be the first time the Bears play on a new turf, literally. For the first time ever, Bermuda grass has been installed at Soldier Field. The...
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
Bears release Arlington Heights stadium details
The Chicago Bears released renderings Tuesday of a new entertainment district and enclosed stadium, should the team move to suburban Arlington Heights in the coming years.
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experience
A few months ago I published an article about Chicago City, highlighting that I would visit it for the first time. This is the article: Visiting Chicago for the first time—What to know and where to go.
Insect a threat local trees, but there is a defense: expert
Some trees in the Chicago area are facing another threat from an invasive insect, but an expert from the Morton Arboretum says this bug could be easier to stop.
A guide for Chicago fall leaf peepers
CHICAGO - Meteorological fall is a week old. Sept. 1 was the first day of autumn. I've noticed some signs of fall already. Large groups of geese are gathering and flying in their "v" formation. Daylight is shrinking as the sun comes up later and sets sooner. Over the next...
Highland Park couple died of sharp force injuries
The couple was found at a Highland Park apartment Wednesday. An autopsy shows the couple died from sharp force injuries.
Chicago welcomes sunshine today as temps near the 80s
CHICAGO - After any fog dissipates later this morning we will enjoy plenty of sunshine and highs similar to yesterday’s 80 degrees. Not much wind. Tonight will be clear and comfy with lows ranging from 55 degrees to 64 degrees. Tomorrow and Friday continue the sunny trend with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Chicago Suburb Says It Didn't Know Dozens of Migrants Were Being Sent From Chicago as More Buses Arrived in City
Over the last week, more migrants have continued to arrive at the Salvation Army and other shelters in Chicago after being bused from Texas as part of an initiative from Gov. Greg Abbott designed to send away asylum-seekers to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." However, while both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
Arlington Heights to get first look at proposed Bears stadium at Thursday meeting
The Chicago Bears organization will showcase preliminary plans for their stadium and an adjacent mixed-use entertainment district that would take over the old Arlington racetrack.
