Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

It is a warm start to September in Chicago

Chicago - September seems to be picking up right where August left off. August ended up .6 degrees above average. It was relatively warm and relatively dry. O'Hare received just 48% of normal rainfall. The rain gauge at the airport reported 2.05" for the month. According to Climate Central,. Chicago's...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise

CHICAGO - The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors call for speed camera at 'notoriously' dangerous Norwood Park intersection

CHICAGO (CBS) – Love them or hate them, speed cameras are meant to make drivers slow down.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza looked into where two new cameras could be installed soon, and broke down why neighbors are asking for them."I just feel like you're banging your head against a brick wall," said Lilian Kavanagh, of Norwood Park.She is begging the city to be proactive."We have kids on the school on the corner. We have to walk to school every day with them. It's a terrifying experience," she said.On March 18, a car drove into her neighbor's home. Months later, it's still...
CHICAGO, IL
#Monarch Butterflies
WGNtv.com

Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

A guide for Chicago fall leaf peepers

CHICAGO - Meteorological fall is a week old. Sept. 1 was the first day of autumn. I've noticed some signs of fall already. Large groups of geese are gathering and flying in their "v" formation. Daylight is shrinking as the sun comes up later and sets sooner. Over the next...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago welcomes sunshine today as temps near the 80s

CHICAGO - After any fog dissipates later this morning we will enjoy plenty of sunshine and highs similar to yesterday’s 80 degrees. Not much wind. Tonight will be clear and comfy with lows ranging from 55 degrees to 64 degrees. Tomorrow and Friday continue the sunny trend with highs in the low to mid 80s.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
