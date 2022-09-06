ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leake County, MS

kicks96news.com

Crash Just Outside Carthage Stops Traffic for Hours, Disturbances, and More

12:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Hayes St regarding a domestic disturbance in progress. 1:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a residence on Hwy 487 West near Crowder Creek Rd regarding a disturbance in progress there. 5:31 a.m. –...
breezynews.com

Disturbances, Stolen Vehicles, and More in Kosciusko

6:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Jefferson St and Veterans Memorial Dr near Kangaroo. No injuries were reported. 12:15 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a minor accident at the intersection of Attala Rd 3102 and Hwy 440 when a vehicle struck a deer.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Two men arrested on I-20 in Rankin County on drug charges

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop after drugs were found inside a vehicle. The arrests happened on Thursday on Interstate 20. Deputies pulled over a Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation. During an interview, a deputy became suspicious due to the discrepancies in the […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Assault, Prison Contraband, and Many DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

CHRISTOPHER ERVING, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Failure to Give Signal Petit Larceny, No Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $10,000, $1,100, $300, $1,300, $940. TERRAH L FLOWERS, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A. JULIE B GILES, 31, of...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Leake County, MS
kicks96news.com

A Vehicle Fire, an Alarm and Trespassing in Neshoba.

9:05 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call about trespassers on Holland Avenue. 9:33 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to assist a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 15 S. 12:20 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a vehicle fire at McDonald’s on Central Drive. 12:52...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after chase involving Capitol police

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police said a man died after a chase in Jackson. According to investigators, officers observed a 2007 white Toyota Tundra driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on West Street around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. They said the vehicle did not have a tag. Officers said they tried to […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

A Pair of Accidents and a Fight in Neshoba

8:53 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries between a car and an 18-wheeler by the Shell at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Bounds Avenue. 12:05 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on W...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wcbi.com

Can you identify these Family Dollar robbery suspects in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville Police need your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walking around the counter and pointing a gun at an employee. Investigators say the incident happened Sunday, September 4th between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM.
LOUISVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:28 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road. Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck. According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers...
kicks96news.com

Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba

MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Update: Two charged in DeKalb shooting

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said two people have been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting Tuesday in DeKalb. Simeon Houston, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a concealed weapon. Timmothy Simmons, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Capitol Police chase ends in crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chase with Capitol Police in Jackson ends in a crash Wednesday evening. A white truck hit an embankment, crushing the cab. It happened on Flag Chapel Road just before seven Wednesday night. Several law enforcement agencies including the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jackson and Capitol Police...
kicks96news.com

Cases Dismissed After Evidence Tampering in Leake County

In Leake County, the district attorney says some people guilty of crimes will walk free after a former sheriff’s deputy admitted he tampered with evidence. D-A Steven Kilgore says all cases originating in the sheriff’s office dating back to 2019 have been re-examined and 31 indicted cases have been dismissed and other cases have been closed. Most of those were drug cases. Kilgore says he can’t comment on how the evidence was tampered with because there’s still an open investigation.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The standoff situation at NAS Meridian is over. The 19-year-old suspect was not found in the building where he was believed to be barricaded for hours. News 11 is awaiting more information about what exactly took place and where the suspect is believed to...
MERIDIAN, MS

