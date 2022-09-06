Read full article on original website
Crash Just Outside Carthage Stops Traffic for Hours, Disturbances, and More
12:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Hayes St regarding a domestic disturbance in progress. 1:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a residence on Hwy 487 West near Crowder Creek Rd regarding a disturbance in progress there. 5:31 a.m. –...
breezynews.com
Disturbances, Stolen Vehicles, and More in Kosciusko
6:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Jefferson St and Veterans Memorial Dr near Kangaroo. No injuries were reported. 12:15 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a minor accident at the intersection of Attala Rd 3102 and Hwy 440 when a vehicle struck a deer.
Two men arrested on I-20 in Rankin County on drug charges
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop after drugs were found inside a vehicle. The arrests happened on Thursday on Interstate 20. Deputies pulled over a Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation. During an interview, a deputy became suspicious due to the discrepancies in the […]
kicks96news.com
Assault, Prison Contraband, and Many DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests
CHRISTOPHER ERVING, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Failure to Give Signal Petit Larceny, No Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $10,000, $1,100, $300, $1,300, $940. TERRAH L FLOWERS, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A. JULIE B GILES, 31, of...
kicks96news.com
A Vehicle Fire, an Alarm and Trespassing in Neshoba.
9:05 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call about trespassers on Holland Avenue. 9:33 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to assist a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 15 S. 12:20 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a vehicle fire at McDonald’s on Central Drive. 12:52...
Man dies after chase involving Capitol police
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police said a man died after a chase in Jackson. According to investigators, officers observed a 2007 white Toyota Tundra driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on West Street around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. They said the vehicle did not have a tag. Officers said they tried to […]
Body of missing Mississippi man found after cell phone was pinged, his debit card was reportedly used nearby
The body of a missing man has been found after his cell phone was pinged at a location in New Hebron. Carson Sistrunk, of Pearl, was reported missing Monday. A report was filed with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and listed on NCIC. In addition to his cell phone...
WLBT
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
kicks96news.com
A Pair of Accidents and a Fight in Neshoba
8:53 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries between a car and an 18-wheeler by the Shell at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Bounds Avenue. 12:05 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on W...
wcbi.com
Can you identify these Family Dollar robbery suspects in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville Police need your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walking around the counter and pointing a gun at an employee. Investigators say the incident happened Sunday, September 4th between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 8, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:28 AM on September 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
WLBT
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road. Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck. According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers...
kicks96news.com
Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba
MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI...
Mississippi man who reportedly took ex-girlfriend, 8-month-old child hostage arrested after two-day manhunt
A Mississippi man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was taken into custody after a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster of Lexington was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without...
WTOK-TV
Update: Two charged in DeKalb shooting
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said two people have been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting Tuesday in DeKalb. Simeon Houston, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a concealed weapon. Timmothy Simmons, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
WLBT
Capitol Police chase ends in crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chase with Capitol Police in Jackson ends in a crash Wednesday evening. A white truck hit an embankment, crushing the cab. It happened on Flag Chapel Road just before seven Wednesday night. Several law enforcement agencies including the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jackson and Capitol Police...
kicks96news.com
Cases Dismissed After Evidence Tampering in Leake County
In Leake County, the district attorney says some people guilty of crimes will walk free after a former sheriff’s deputy admitted he tampered with evidence. D-A Steven Kilgore says all cases originating in the sheriff’s office dating back to 2019 have been re-examined and 31 indicted cases have been dismissed and other cases have been closed. Most of those were drug cases. Kilgore says he can’t comment on how the evidence was tampered with because there’s still an open investigation.
breezynews.com
Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake
GEORGE H ASHFORD, 48, of Eupora, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500. JASON S BERRY, 45, of Prentiss, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000. LAKINLEY BOYD, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. WALTER B...
WTOK-TV
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The standoff situation at NAS Meridian is over. The 19-year-old suspect was not found in the building where he was believed to be barricaded for hours. News 11 is awaiting more information about what exactly took place and where the suspect is believed to...
Mississippi man arrested on fraud charges involving purchase of side-by-side
A Mississippi man was arrested in fraud charges Friday involving the purchase of a side-by-side. Makenzie Black, 22 of Jackson, was arrested Friday by Vicksburg Police Department investigators in connection with the fraudulent purchase of a 2021 Kawasaki side-by-side in May 2022. Black appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday,...
