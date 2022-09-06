ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Ten Hag on squad rotation, Rashford and Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag been speaking to the media before Manchester United’s opening Europa League game with Real Sociedad on Thursday. Anthony Martial is still out – Ten Hag confirmed he is “progressing but not ready for training or a game”. He emphasised that he has a...
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema not discarded for Madrid derby in ten days time

Real Madrid fans ultimately have to be relieved that Karim Benzema’s injury against Celtic was not a serious problem. There is a rather important game that lands close to his supposed recovery date though. Los Blancos announced his thigh injury on Wednesday afternoon but gave no recovery time. Most...
Yardbarker

Watch: Robert Lewandowski Reminds Barcelona Supporters of Lionel Messi, Journalist Believes

It’s been over a year since Lionel Messi departed FC Barcelona, and despite many lamenting his exit, some might soon forget the Argentine, at least temporarily. On Wednesday, Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick for the Spanish club against FC Viktoria Plzeň. After the match, there was plenty of discussion about the performance of the Polish striker.
Daily Mail

Hat-trick hero Robert Lewandowski and 'mini Messi' Marcus Edwards storm into our Champions League team of the week... but with only two Man City stars included, does two-goal Erling Haaland make it?

There really is nothing quite like the UEFA Champions League. Heavyweights colliding wherever you looked through the schedule. Lots of braces across the continent, a hat-trick sprinkled in in Barcelona and there are as many inquests as there are celebrations... we're looking at you, Liverpool. So, after the opening round...
ESPN

Robert Lewandowski fires hat trick as Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1

Robert Lewandowski scored a superb hat trick in his first Champions League outing for Barcelona as his new team began their European campaign with a 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen at Camp Nou on Wednesday. After Franck Kessie put Barcelona in front in the 13th minute, Lewandowski took over. He...
AFP

Liverpool trounced by Napoli as Lewandowski hits Barcelona hat-trick

Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a disastrous start in a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli on Wednesday, while Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick in a big win for Barcelona. Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs as the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern star marked his first appearance in the competition with Barcelona in style.
Yardbarker

Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion Star Tells PSG Boss to Leave Lionel Messi in Matches

In the last two fixtures against FC Nantes and Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain, manager Christophe Galtier has subbed out Lionel Messi with a few minutes left in the game. During an interview with ESPN Argentina, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister provided some advice to Galtier. The 23-year-old stated that he noticed the reaction made by Messi when the Argentine came out of the game.
Yardbarker

Former Juventus midfielder set for UAE switch

Not so long ago, Miralem Pjanic was considered amongst the best midfielders in Europe. Unfortunately for the 32-year-old, his best days appear to be well behind him. In 2020, the Bosnian left Juventus in a controversial exchange deal with Barcelona that saw Arthur Melo heading in the opposite direction. Sadly, the transfer backfired for all parties involved.
