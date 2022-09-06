Read full article on original website
Todd Boehly Had Agreed To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Thomas Tuchel Rejected
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had agreed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United with the move breaking down due to Thomas Tuchel’s rejection.
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Neymar fumes at Kylian Mbappe after refusing simple pass for tap in as Frenchman chased hat-trick in PSG win
NEYMAR was left fuming at Kylian Mbappe last night after the superstar Frenchman tried to score a hat-trick instead of playing a simple pass to his teammate. PSG had cruised into a comfortable 2-0 lead against Juventus in the Champions League as their attacking ability shone in the first half.
Tuchel’s extraordinary warning to Boehly about how Ronaldo transfer could “destroy” spirit at Chelsea
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was reportedly eager to avoid the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The Portugal international had been an option for the Blues, but it seems Tuchel was dead against the idea, and this led to tension between the German tactician and the club’s owner Todd Boehly.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Results & Fixtures
The UEFA Champions League has returned for a new season and here you can find Matchday 1’s results.
Watch: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Goal After Neymar Linkup | PSG v Juventus | Champions League
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linkup incredibly for PSG's opening goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
Ten Hag on squad rotation, Rashford and Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag been speaking to the media before Manchester United’s opening Europa League game with Real Sociedad on Thursday. Anthony Martial is still out – Ten Hag confirmed he is “progressing but not ready for training or a game”. He emphasised that he has a...
'I Think He Will Play' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Debut For Arthur Melo Against Napoli
Former England international thinks Jurgen Klopp will throw on loan midfielder straight into action in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Karim Benzema not discarded for Madrid derby in ten days time
Real Madrid fans ultimately have to be relieved that Karim Benzema’s injury against Celtic was not a serious problem. There is a rather important game that lands close to his supposed recovery date though. Los Blancos announced his thigh injury on Wednesday afternoon but gave no recovery time. Most...
Cristiano Ronaldo could become Man Utd ‘problem’ despite nailing cheerleading role on bench at Arsenal, fears Stam
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Jaap Stam fears Cristiano Ronaldo may "become a problem" due to his new role under Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old has started just once from six Premier League games this season, with the striker yet to get on the score sheet. His rustiness was there for all...
Kylian Mbappe: PSG Star Under Fire After Arrogantly Laughing at Private Jet Question
PSG star Kylian Mbappe got a question about his team's irresponsible use of private jets and his subsequent laughing fit got him in trouble. The post Kylian Mbappe: PSG Star Under Fire After Arrogantly Laughing at Private Jet Question appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Watch: Robert Lewandowski Reminds Barcelona Supporters of Lionel Messi, Journalist Believes
It’s been over a year since Lionel Messi departed FC Barcelona, and despite many lamenting his exit, some might soon forget the Argentine, at least temporarily. On Wednesday, Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick for the Spanish club against FC Viktoria Plzeň. After the match, there was plenty of discussion about the performance of the Polish striker.
Hat-trick hero Robert Lewandowski and 'mini Messi' Marcus Edwards storm into our Champions League team of the week... but with only two Man City stars included, does two-goal Erling Haaland make it?
There really is nothing quite like the UEFA Champions League. Heavyweights colliding wherever you looked through the schedule. Lots of braces across the continent, a hat-trick sprinkled in in Barcelona and there are as many inquests as there are celebrations... we're looking at you, Liverpool. So, after the opening round...
Robert Lewandowski fires hat trick as Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1
Robert Lewandowski scored a superb hat trick in his first Champions League outing for Barcelona as his new team began their European campaign with a 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen at Camp Nou on Wednesday. After Franck Kessie put Barcelona in front in the 13th minute, Lewandowski took over. He...
Liverpool trounced by Napoli as Lewandowski hits Barcelona hat-trick
Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a disastrous start in a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli on Wednesday, while Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick in a big win for Barcelona. Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs as the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern star marked his first appearance in the competition with Barcelona in style.
Barcelona: Xavi snubs Mbappe, names Lewandowski among top 3 strikers on Earth
In the wake of his prolific start to the season, Xavi Hernandez has nothing but praise for Robert Lewandowski. In fact, the Barcelona manager believes the Pole star is one of the three best strikers in the world, without mentioning Kylian Mbappe among them. It didn't take long for Xavi...
Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion Star Tells PSG Boss to Leave Lionel Messi in Matches
In the last two fixtures against FC Nantes and Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain, manager Christophe Galtier has subbed out Lionel Messi with a few minutes left in the game. During an interview with ESPN Argentina, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister provided some advice to Galtier. The 23-year-old stated that he noticed the reaction made by Messi when the Argentine came out of the game.
Former Juventus midfielder set for UAE switch
Not so long ago, Miralem Pjanic was considered amongst the best midfielders in Europe. Unfortunately for the 32-year-old, his best days appear to be well behind him. In 2020, the Bosnian left Juventus in a controversial exchange deal with Barcelona that saw Arthur Melo heading in the opposite direction. Sadly, the transfer backfired for all parties involved.
Impressive Thiago Alcantara Data Shows Liverpool What They Have Been Missing
The 31-year-old returned against Napoli in midweek to outshine teammates in second-half cameo.
