Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

No ocean swimming: Red flag warnings go up for Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Outer Banks beaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The weather may look pleasant to start the weekend, but lifeguards are warning that looks can be deceptive in the water. Red flags are being posted along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as well as on Outer Banks, North Carolina beaches. The flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, due to an increase in rip currents.
13News Now

Mark Solesky named Chesapeake police chief

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Manager Christopher Price appointed Mark Solesky as the permanent police chief after serving in an acting role, the city announced Friday morning. Solesky brings over 35 years of service to the city, having served as acting chief since Kelvin Wright's retirement in July and,...
13News Now

Updated COVID booster shots rolling out at Hampton Roads pharmacies

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — New COVID-19 boosters are here in Virginia, with the shots going into arms at pharmacies and clinics across our region. The doses are different from the original boosters, with health officials saying these shots provide extra protection against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. People 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster and anyone 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna booster.
