Read full article on original website
Related
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
Family located after police find toddler on Bizzone Circle in Virginia Beach
According to police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle.
Virginia Zoo guests 'experienced the unexpected' Friday when giraffe gave birth to calf
NORFOLK, Va. — The stork dropped off a new baby at the Virginia Zoo on Friday: a little giraffe!. A post on the zoo's Facebook page said visitors "experienced the unexpected" this morning when Imara gave birth to her ninth calf. Veterinarians haven't been able to get a close...
Lynch family plans second 'Reimagine America' discussion following police shooting death
NORFOLK, Va. — For the second year in a row, the Donovon-Wayne Lynch Foundation will tackle some tough topics in a "Reimagine America" discussion at Norfolk State University. Donovon Lynch, 25, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer last year during a chaotic night at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Squirrel caused more than 10,000 homes, businesses to lose power in Virginia
More than 10,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach after a squirrel got into a substation, Dominion Energy says.
Man searches for birth parents from Newport News: 'I hope they're doing well, and I want them to know that I'm doing well'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Wilmington, North Carolina man who is looking for birth parents from Newport News is getting a wave of support online. He knows this: He was born in the Virginia city on Aug. 16, 1992, and was adopted through Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia about two weeks later.
Chesapeake Sheriff's Office trains to win 14th straight Plane Pull title
The Dulles Plane Pull raises money for Special Olympics Virginia, a cause the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office supports year-round.
City of Norfolk Courthouse reopens after bomb threat
At 1:22 p.m., Norfolk police gave the all clear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Norfolk residents focused on curbing crime in wake of house party mass shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in the Highland Park section of Norfolk demand change, following a deadly mass shooting outside a home on Killam Avenue over the weekend. The incident left two people dead and five people wounded, according to Norfolk police. That particular act of violence during a party...
Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office to hold active-shooter training for local church
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Recent mass shootings across the country have sheriff's deputies in Virginia Beach preparing people for the worst. “I just knew that we needed something," said Investigator Chasta Mangum. "They needed some type of knowledge.”. That knowledge is understanding how to respond to an active-shooter situation...
Virginia Zoo announces name of new siamang infant
Lovejoy was the name chosen for the siamang baby that was born on June 26.
MAKING A MARK: Foundation provides alternatives to gun violence in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Healing, evolving, and building are the three missions that make up the name of the HEB Foundation. But there's also a special tribute behind the organization's name. "I lost my brother, Raghib Brooks, October the 11th, 2018. And he died at 27. He was gunned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New weapons detection systems launched at several schools in Hampton
The Hampton City Schools division is expanding the use of Bluetooth-powered weapons detection systems to prevent guns and knives from entering school buildings.
Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Parade to impact Oceanfront traffic
Drivers in the Virginia Beach Oceanfront area this weekend should plan on traffic pattern changes due to the Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Parade.
No ocean swimming: Red flag warnings go up for Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Outer Banks beaches
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The weather may look pleasant to start the weekend, but lifeguards are warning that looks can be deceptive in the water. Red flags are being posted along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as well as on Outer Banks, North Carolina beaches. The flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, due to an increase in rip currents.
5 in custody following police chase on N. Military Highway in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Five people are in custody following a police chase on North Military Highway Friday. According to the Norfolk Police Department, its officers along with Virginia Beach police were in pursuit of a stolen car in the 1200 block of North Military Highway. During the pursuit, the...
Mark Solesky named Chesapeake police chief
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Manager Christopher Price appointed Mark Solesky as the permanent police chief after serving in an acting role, the city announced Friday morning. Solesky brings over 35 years of service to the city, having served as acting chief since Kelvin Wright's retirement in July and,...
Here's where school divisions in Hampton Roads stand with crossing guard staffing
SUFFOLK, Va. — Through all the changes that come with a new school year, some things never change, particularly on East Washington Street in Suffolk. Every school day around 2 p.m., the corner outside John F. Kennedy Middle School becomes Bessie Newsome's corner. “They say, 'I remember you from...
Updated COVID booster shots rolling out at Hampton Roads pharmacies
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — New COVID-19 boosters are here in Virginia, with the shots going into arms at pharmacies and clinics across our region. The doses are different from the original boosters, with health officials saying these shots provide extra protection against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. People 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster and anyone 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna booster.
Dad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at their Virginia Beach school
Chief Michael Collins has five children, and he decided it would be memorable to surprise the three youngest at their school, Saint Matthew’s Catholic School in Virginia Beach.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1