How about them Mountaineers, eh? According to Appalachian State University Head Football Coach, Shawn Clark, “The Way I Talk” has never sounded better than in the Luke Combs‘ rendition, which substitutes Morgan Wallen’s line, “gets louder when I’m cheering on the Volunteers” to “gets louder when I’m cheering on the Mountaineers.” And after App State’s massive upset over the number-six-ranked Texas A&M yesterday, the song seems especially fitting with Luke’s new lyrics. The historic victory by the Mountaineers is coupled […] The post App State Head Coach Shawn Clark Shares Luke Combs’ Morgan Wallen Cover After Big Win Over Texas A&M first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

BOONE, NC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO