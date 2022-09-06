Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Sections of Sample Street closed due to sinkhole
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sample Street is blocked off between Olive and Chapin Roads due to a sinkhole caused by an apparent water main break, according to the South Bend Police Department. There are currently concerns of a natural gas leak due to the situation, and NIPSCO is on route...
WNDU
inkfreenews.com
Road Closure Announced Related To Roundabout Project
WINONA LAKE — Phend & Brown, the contractor handling construction of the roundabout on the edge of Warsaw-Winona Lake, has announced temporary lane closures related to it. According to information issued on Wednesday, Sept. 7, due to ongoing storm sewer work, Argonne Road from Winona Avenue under the railroad will be closed to traffic during the day on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9. At the end of both days, the road will reopen in that section.
abc57.com
Douglas Road reopens to traffic between SR 23 and Twyckenham
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Douglas Road has reopened to east-west traffic between Twyckenham and SR 23. Traffic on Douglas Road will go through the Ironwood intersection, but Ironwood will remain closed north and south of Douglas as construction continues on the bridge over Juday Creek. Ironwood is expected to fully...
95.3 MNC
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: Roundabouts, street repair, and antenna issues
ABC57 Sound Off is the place for you to be heard! ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on topics they're passionate about. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. Hubert in Dowagiac asks about the safety of...
abc57.com
Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts
Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
WNDU
One injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a late night shooting in South Bend. It happened at Huey Street and Elwood Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police tell 16 News Now that a man was shot. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
abc57.com
State Road 25 to close for bridge construction
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – Crews will be working on the bridge over Chippewanuck Creek, which is between E 300 N and E 400 N, starting on or after September 12. During the closure, drivers should use the approved detour of S.R. 25, U.S. 31 and State Road 110, or seek an alternate route.
wkzo.com
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in single-vehicle crash in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies believe speed and alcohol to be factors in a single-vehicle crash where a driver lost control of his truck and rolled it several times before coming to a stop on the driver’s side. Authorities say the crash...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka woman arrested, OWI crash
A Mishawaka woman was arrested after a three vehicle crash. It happened on Tuesday, September 6, at 2:43 p.m. on County Road 1, west of Cleveland Estates Drive. The driver of the first car, 23-year-old Hanna Wilbur, was traveling Northbound, when she crossed the double yellow lines, into the other lane.
22 WSBT
Neighbors give additional details on 14-year-old killed in Mishawaka
Mishawaka, Ind. — New details from neighbors who were home the night a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Mishawaka last Friday. Many questions remain— like what led up to the shooting. Police aren’t sharing much information. Neighbors all say they saw 2 to 3 teens playing...
WOWO News
Suspects arrested in Kosciusko County car thefts
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins and car thefts in Kosciusko County. KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend, and Michael Hubbard of South Bend were arrested by Warsaw police. Officials said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal, according to our partners in New at ABC 21. The accused allegedly stole six cars, many guns, and credit cards.
WNDU
2 teens detained in connection to deadly South Bend shooting
Our Spotlight Game of the Week is an Elkhart County rivalry between the 2021 state runner-up Northridge Raiders and the undefeated NorthWood Panthers. Freeman said Thursday that he's looking for the offense to open it up a bit more this week. No. 8 Notre Dame preparing for home opener against...
WNDU
2 hurt in South Bend house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department says two people were hurt in a house fire Monday night. It happened on S. St. Joseph Street. Two firefighters were also treated for heat exhaustion. The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home who have been displaced.
WNDU
Non-profit seeks to build ‘vintage’ baseball field on South Bend’s southeast side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It could be a game changer for South Bend’s southeast side where a not-for-profit group is soliciting donations for the Foundry Field Campaign. Foundry Field would be a high-quality public access baseball park designed to bring vitality to the city’s urban core. It...
Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash
State police said a preliminary investigation shows that Mawk was driving eastbound on State Road 14 and hit the driver’s side of a semi-tractor as she attempted to turn north onto County Road 1100 West.
abc57.com
Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded
ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
abc57.com
Woman seriously injured after being run over by pickup truck
ELKHART, Ind. --A woman was injured when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck during a domestic dispute, according to Elkhart Police. On September 2 just before 5 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Bypass Road and Nappanee Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw Family Safety Day Cancelled
Family Safety Day, scheduled for Saturday, September 17 has been cancelled due to remodeling of Center Lake Pavilion.
