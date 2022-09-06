WINONA LAKE — Phend & Brown, the contractor handling construction of the roundabout on the edge of Warsaw-Winona Lake, has announced temporary lane closures related to it. According to information issued on Wednesday, Sept. 7, due to ongoing storm sewer work, Argonne Road from Winona Avenue under the railroad will be closed to traffic during the day on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9. At the end of both days, the road will reopen in that section.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO