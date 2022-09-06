ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

abc57.com

Sections of Sample Street closed due to sinkhole

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sample Street is blocked off between Olive and Chapin Roads due to a sinkhole caused by an apparent water main break, according to the South Bend Police Department. There are currently concerns of a natural gas leak due to the situation, and NIPSCO is on route...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Apparent water main break causes sinkhole on Sample Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent water main break has caused a sinkhole in South Bend. It happened on Sample Street early Friday morning. Police are asking everyone to avoid the stretch between Olive and Chapin. There is concern over a natural gas leak due to the situation. NIPSCO...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Road Closure Announced Related To Roundabout Project

WINONA LAKE — Phend & Brown, the contractor handling construction of the roundabout on the edge of Warsaw-Winona Lake, has announced temporary lane closures related to it. According to information issued on Wednesday, Sept. 7, due to ongoing storm sewer work, Argonne Road from Winona Avenue under the railroad will be closed to traffic during the day on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9. At the end of both days, the road will reopen in that section.
WINONA LAKE, IN
abc57.com

Douglas Road reopens to traffic between SR 23 and Twyckenham

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Douglas Road has reopened to east-west traffic between Twyckenham and SR 23. Traffic on Douglas Road will go through the Ironwood intersection, but Ironwood will remain closed north and south of Douglas as construction continues on the bridge over Juday Creek. Ironwood is expected to fully...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring

An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Sound Off: Roundabouts, street repair, and antenna issues

ABC57 Sound Off is the place for you to be heard! ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on topics they're passionate about. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. Hubert in Dowagiac asks about the safety of...
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

WNDU

One injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a late night shooting in South Bend. It happened at Huey Street and Elwood Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police tell 16 News Now that a man was shot. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

State Road 25 to close for bridge construction

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – Crews will be working on the bridge over Chippewanuck Creek, which is between E 300 N and E 400 N, starting on or after September 12. During the closure, drivers should use the approved detour of S.R. 25, U.S. 31 and State Road 110, or seek an alternate route.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka woman arrested, OWI crash

A Mishawaka woman was arrested after a three vehicle crash. It happened on Tuesday, September 6, at 2:43 p.m. on County Road 1, west of Cleveland Estates Drive. The driver of the first car, 23-year-old Hanna Wilbur, was traveling Northbound, when she crossed the double yellow lines, into the other lane.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WOWO News

Suspects arrested in Kosciusko County car thefts

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins and car thefts in Kosciusko County. KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend, and Michael Hubbard of South Bend were arrested by Warsaw police. Officials said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal, according to our partners in New at ABC 21. The accused allegedly stole six cars, many guns, and credit cards.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2 teens detained in connection to deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 hurt in South Bend house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department says two people were hurt in a house fire Monday night. It happened on S. St. Joseph Street. Two firefighters were also treated for heat exhaustion. The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home who have been displaced.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded

ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Woman seriously injured after being run over by pickup truck

ELKHART, Ind. --A woman was injured when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck during a domestic dispute, according to Elkhart Police. On September 2 just before 5 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Bypass Road and Nappanee Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.
ELKHART, IN

