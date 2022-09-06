WATCH: Police seeking suspects involved in SW Atlanta gunfight

Police are searching for multiple suspects they say were involved in a gunfight at a southwest Atlanta strip mall last month.

One of the suspects can be seen firing a handgun from behind a white SUV in a short video clip taken from security footage and released by Atlanta police. The incident took place Aug. 6 at the Gordon Plaza mall at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Road, police said.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the man seen in the video or with any information on an unknown number of suspects who were not captured by security cameras. They are wanted on charges of criminal damage to property, but additional charges could be filed once more information is gathered.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

