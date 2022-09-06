10th Annual TC Germanfest | September 23 | 6-10:30 p.m. Spend “An Evening in Bavaria!” At this long-held Traverse City event, you’ll enjoy live German music presented by Tommy Schober and the Sorgenbrecher. Dance the night away while you indulge in plenty of Gemütlichkeit and German appetizers. This festival boasts only the best imported Hofbräu beer and German white and red wines: Gewürztraminer and Dornfelder. Stroll through the beer garden and celebrate with friends (and make some new ones!).

