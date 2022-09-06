Read full article on original website
Frankfort harriers poised for a strong season
Frankfort's boys and girls cross country teams qualified for the state meet last season, and despite losing a few key contributors, head coach Dal Townsend thinks the Panthers have what it takes to earn a return trip to Michigan International Speedway come November.
Benzie Central volleyball looking to bounce back after tough season
Benzie Central volleyball struggled last season, but having lost no players to graduation, the Huskies may have the experience to make some noise under first-year coach Corey Bechler.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie Central volleyball battles Leland, falls short
The Benzie Central volleyball program fell to Leland on Thursday night.
Frankfort volleyball sets sights on district title
Frankfort volleyball last year had an up-and-down season as the Panthers struggled at times to find a rhythm. However, with a number of starters returning from last season's squad, Frankfort coach Becky Miller is looking to see the program take the next step.
Q&A with Kyle Taylor, new Benzie Central High School principal
"I also am a Benzie resident and take ownership in the fact that all of these students are the future of this county."
Back to school for Benzie Central, Frankfort-Elberta Students
Students returned the halls of schools in both Benzie County school districts on Sept. 6.
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
New Lake Ann Elementary principal shares passion for connecting
An educator was inspired to pursue a career in education by family life and mentor. Meet the new Lake Ann principal who is connecting with kids.
Michigan Shores resident set to turn 100 in Benzie County
Muriel Williams traveled the country and the globe before settling down in Benzie County.
DNR identifies 'large, black wildcat' spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: Be cautious when posting back to school photos
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first day of the school year means it's time for those annual first day of school photos. But the Traverse City Police Department is reminding the community to be careful about the information shared on social media. Although it seems harmless, there are...
'Illegal diversion' at Platte River dredges up big public safety problem
HONOR, MI — Ecosystem protections are colliding with public access and safety concerns at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, where an investigation into the “illegal diversion” of a river outlet has dredged up a thorny debate about balancing uses of public land. In mid-August, the National...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Drowning on Upper Herring Lake confirmed by Frankfort fire chief
A drowning occurred on Upper Herring Lake over the weekend, according to Mike Cedarholm, fire chief for the Frankfort Fire Department.
My North.com
Celebrate Fall Up North at Traverse City's Annual Germanfest
10th Annual TC Germanfest | September 23 | 6-10:30 p.m. Spend “An Evening in Bavaria!” At this long-held Traverse City event, you’ll enjoy live German music presented by Tommy Schober and the Sorgenbrecher. Dance the night away while you indulge in plenty of Gemütlichkeit and German appetizers. This festival boasts only the best imported Hofbräu beer and German white and red wines: Gewürztraminer and Dornfelder. Stroll through the beer garden and celebrate with friends (and make some new ones!).
Benzie County still beckons in late summer through early fall
Even as the days shorten and the mercury begins to drop, the waters still beckon, the stars still shine, music and fun are still around. The pace may slow and the crowds may diminish, but there's still plenty to do in beautiful Benzie County.
2 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Cadillac (Wexford County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a Grosse Pointe Park Couple. The crash happened on M-115 near the intersection with [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Michigan man allegedly strangled girlfriend, pulled her across road by her hair
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is accused of accused of strangling his girlfriend before allegedly dragging her across a road by her hair and slamming her head against a vehicle. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged assault occurred during an argument at a residence...
Hundreds cross Cold Creek during bridge walk in Beulah
The village of Beulah held its own bridge walk over the Cold Creek on Labor Day.
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested for meth possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Roberto Ambriz, 31, has been arraigned for one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of driving while license suspended. Another story: Alpena man arrested for falsely accusing MSP...
Benzie County Record Patriot
