Frankfort, MI

Frankfort, MI
Oscoda Township, MI
Frankfort, MI
MLive

DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police: Be cautious when posting back to school photos

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first day of the school year means it's time for those annual first day of school photos. But the Traverse City Police Department is reminding the community to be careful about the information shared on social media. Although it seems harmless, there are...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
My North.com

Celebrate Fall Up North at Traverse City’s Annual Germanfest

10th Annual TC Germanfest | September 23 | 6-10:30 p.m. Spend “An Evening in Bavaria!” At this long-held Traverse City event, you’ll enjoy live German music presented by Tommy Schober and the Sorgenbrecher. Dance the night away while you indulge in plenty of Gemütlichkeit and German appetizers. This festival boasts only the best imported Hofbräu beer and German white and red wines: Gewürztraminer and Dornfelder. Stroll through the beer garden and celebrate with friends (and make some new ones!).
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac man arrested for meth possession

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Roberto Ambriz, 31, has been arraigned for one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of driving while license suspended. Another story: Alpena man arrested for falsely accusing MSP...
CADILLAC, MI
