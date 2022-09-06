Read full article on original website
Cincinnati man accused of shooting West Chester mother, stealing her gun
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young West Chester mother remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place inside a third-floor unit at Highlands apartments right off Fountain Boulevard in West Chester. Court records identified the victim as 25-year-old Tonia Hall. A...
Court docs: 53-year-old Elsmere man buried dead woman in wooded area behind home
Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, was already in police custody for an unrelated crime when he admitted to investigators that he buried Roberts' body, court documents show.
1 dead after Over-The-Rhine shooting
Investigators said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of Elm Street near Findlay Market.
4-year-old inside apartment when man forces his way in, shoots woman
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police continue investigating to determine the motive that led a suspect allegedly breaking into a West Chester apartment that housed a 4-year-old girl. The suspect, 33-year-old Courtney Montgomery, of Cincinnati, is accused of forcing his way into an apartment on Fountains Boulevard around 1:30...
Police investigating after person stabbed during altercation in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect after a person was stabbed in West Price Hill. According to police, District Three officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Sidney and Coverdale Avenues. Police said a group of people were threatening to assault one...
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A possible motive for a woman’s decision to plow into two pedestrians outside of the Spring Grove Village Kroger was revealed Thursday by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Taah’viya Chapman, 24, dropped off her boyfriend, Jawon Lunsford at the Kroger on Aug. 31. While inside...
Police: Cincinnati man charged with murder in death of mother’s boyfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on murder charges months after an alleged assault in North Fairmount. The victim, 70-year-old Lee Anderson, died last week, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police arrested 37-year-old Amar Pryor (pictured below) on Aug. 29, according to jail records. A Hamilton County...
Prosecutor shows video of woman plowing minivan into 2 pedestrians, announces indictment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A grand jury indicted the woman accused of hitting two men with her vehicle in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them, on charges of aggravated murder, murder and endangering children. Taahviya Chapman could face life in prison if she's convicted. Chapman dropped Jawon Lunsford, her...
Barricades installed on stretch of Main Street after mass shooting now gone
CINCINNATI — A terrifying scene unfolded during the first weekend of August on a portion of Cincinnati's Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. That's when Hamilton County's prosecutor said a beef between two guys from different parts of the city erupted into a barrage of gunfire that left nine people injured.
Ohio Teen Goes Over 115 MPH During 50-Mile Police Chase
He has been charged with six felonies.
Who killed Georg Ann Reiter? 52 years later, local detectives look for new leads
Late on the night of Sept 8, 1970, two Hamilton women were shot in the back by a person who fired four rounds in a wooded area on Ohio 128 in Fairfield Twp.
Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
Police: Investigation underway after 1 person shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Walnut Hills, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Officers responded to 3052 Mathers St. for reports of a shooting just after 4 p.m. When police arrived on the...
Family says Milford teen is making progress four months after prom night crash
MILFORD, Ohio — Four months after a Milford teenager was critically injured in a prom night crash on I-275, his family says he's making progress. WLWT reported on this story when it first happened. The teen was driving a three-wheeled vehicle when it crashed on 275. Ariez was taken...
Gunshots disrupt Beavercreek middle school football practice; Deputies investigating
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — Football practice at a Beavercreek middle school was interrupted and players ran for safety in a school building after hearing gunshots fired at a nearby property Monday night. >>VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent at Xenia school tries to escape custody for second time. Coaches for...
Man accused of raping juvenile at Springfield Township home, threatening her and witness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 20-year-old man is accused of raping a juvenile and threatening to kill her, a child and family members if she told anyone. Shawndale Mundy faces rape and intimidation charges. A Springfield Township detective addressed the court Thursday to ask for a high bond for Mundy. Det....
Coroner IDs man shot, killed at Trotwood bar over the weekend
TROTWOOD — UPDATE @ 4 p.m.:. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after being shot at a Trotwood bar Saturday. Crews responded to a shooting at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to a press release from Trotwood Police Department.
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The human remains found over the weekend in Elsmere are those of a missing Cincinnati woman. The remains of Kadidra Roberts, 28, were found Saturday in the backyard of a home at Palace Avenue and Spring Street, according to Kenton County Police. Police were able to...
VIDEO: Stranger tries to convince child to open door at Hamilton home
Video shows the stranger walking up to a home, knocking and trying to open the front door. When he notices the woman’s daughter through the window, he asks her if she wants to come outside.
Police identify human remains found in Elsmere, execute search warrant at home
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Kenton County Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in Elsmere Saturday. Police identified the remains as 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts from Cincinnati. Roberts was reported missing to the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. Her remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street.
