Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

4-year-old inside apartment when man forces his way in, shoots woman

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police continue investigating to determine the motive that led a suspect allegedly breaking into a West Chester apartment that housed a 4-year-old girl. The suspect, 33-year-old Courtney Montgomery, of Cincinnati, is accused of forcing his way into an apartment on Fountains Boulevard around 1:30...
WKRC

Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Police: Investigation underway after 1 person shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Walnut Hills, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Officers responded to 3052 Mathers St. for reports of a shooting just after 4 p.m. When police arrived on the...
WKRC

Police identify human remains found in Elsmere, execute search warrant at home

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Kenton County Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in Elsmere Saturday. Police identified the remains as 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts from Cincinnati. Roberts was reported missing to the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. Her remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street.
